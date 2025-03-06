Aspirin Appears To Stop Some Cancers From Metastasizing, Researchers Find
A study on mice with melanoma found that aspirin lowered TXA2 levels, which freed up T cells and allowed them to fight cancer more effectively. However, the lead scientist stressed that long-term aspirin use is associated with many health risks and urged patients to discuss it with their doctors.
Newsweek:
Common Drug Could Prevent Some Cancers From Spreading
A recent study has revealed that an aspirin a day may stop cancer from spreading. In 2025, over 2 million new cancer cases are expected in the U.S., with more than 618,000 deaths—about 1,700 per day—according to the American Cancer Society. The research, conducted by scientists at the University of Cambridge in England, discovered the common drug could reduce metastasis—the spread of cancer cells from the original tumor to other parts of the body—by stimulating the immune system. (Notarantonio, 3/6)
The Wall Street Journal:
New Version Of Merck’s Blockbuster Cancer Drug Threatened By Patent Battle
A dispute over a microscopic enzyme is threatening Merck & Co. plans to sell a new version of Keytruda, the cancer drug that generates nearly half of the company’s sales. Merck has been tweaking Keytruda to make it easier to use—and to protect billions of dollars in revenue the company could lose after U.S. patent protection runs out in 2028 and rivals can begin selling copycats. (Hopkins, 3/5)
Stat:
New ITM Radiopharmaceutical Heading To The FDA For Review After Phase 3 Win
A pioneer in radiopharmaceuticals said Thursday that it will submit its first drug for approval after reporting the therapy halted tumor progression for nearly two years. The drug from ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE has been developed as a treatment for gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumors, or GEP-NETs. These rare cancers grow in the pancreas, stomach, small intestine, and other parts of the gastrointestinal system. (DeAngelis, 3/6)
The Guardian:
UK Scientists Develop DNA Sequencing System To Fight Superbugs
Scientists have developed a rapid DNA sequencing system to stem the rise of superbugs by identifying bacterial infections faster and more accurately. Currently, hospital labs can take as long as seven days to specify bacterial infections, while for some infections a definitive diagnosis may take eight weeks. (Gregory, 3/6)