AstraZeneca Agrees To Lower Drug Prices For Three-Year Tariff Reprieve
AstraZeneca will sell its drugs to Medicaid at prices comparable to what some European countries pay. But in many cases, experts say, those prices are already similar, The New York Times reports. Plus, Novo Nordisk's new manufacturing plant in Indiana fails to meet FDA standards.
The New York Times:
Trump Cuts A Deal With AstraZeneca To Lower Drug Prices
President Trump on Friday announced a deal with the British drugmaker AstraZeneca to lower drug prices, his second pact with a major pharmaceutical company in an effort to make prescription drugs more affordable. Under the deal, AstraZeneca agreed to sell its drugs to Medicaid, the health insurance program for lower-income Americans, at about the same prices that it offers to wealthy countries in Europe. (Robbins and Sanger-Katz, 10/10)
More pharmaceutical news —
Stat:
FDA Declares Novo Nordisk Drug Manufacturing Plant Out Of Compliance
A troubled Indiana contract manufacturing plant recently acquired by Novo Nordisk is considered to not be in compliance with the Food and Drug Administration standards, a serious designation that could further delay the approval of drugs made in the facility, including some from Scholar Rock and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. (Chen, 10/13)
Bloomberg:
WHO Warns Against Three India-Made Cough Syrups After Child Deaths
The World Health Organization issued a global alert over three contaminated cough syrups made in India, the latest development in a series of quality-control failures linked to the deaths of more than a dozen children. The tainted products were found in specific batches of COLDRIF, Respifresh TR and ReLife manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical, Rednex Pharmaceuticals and Shape Pharma, the WHO said in a notification late Monday. These were used to treat cough, flu and common cold. (Sanjay, 10/14)
The Guardian:
Sharp Global Rise In Antibiotic-Resistant Infections In Hospitals, WHO Finds
Hospitals across the world have recorded an alarming rise in common infections that are resistant to antibiotics, with doctors saying the number of deaths driven by drug resistance will increase sharply in the years ahead. One in six laboratory-confirmed bacterial infections were resistant to antibiotic treatments in 2023, with more than 40% of antibiotics losing potency against common blood, gut, urinary tract and sexually-transmitted infections between 2018 and 2023, records show. (Sample, 10/13)
CNN:
FDA Clears Blood Test To Help Rule Out Alzheimer’s Disease In People Showing Symptoms
The US Food and Drug Administration has given clearance to another blood test to help assess Alzheimer’s disease and other causes of cognitive decline, providing a broader understanding of when the disease can be ruled out. (Howard, 10/13)