Autism Cases Are Not Becoming ‘More Severe,’ New Research Underlines

The findings, which will be presented this week at the International Society for Autism Research, show that only mild autism cases rose between 2000 and 2016. Meanwhile, the White House has so far declined to include key autism advocacy groups and researchers in its efforts to address autism.

NBC News: New Research Contradicts RFK Jr.'s Claim That Severe Autism Cases Are Rising

When Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the government’s new autism findings this month, he painted a grim and highly controversial picture: Not only was autism becoming more prevalent, he said, but “most cases now are severe.” The notion that severe symptoms are becoming more common isn’t substantiated by scientific evidence. Rather, new research being announced this week at the annual meeting of the International Society for Autism Research in Seattle suggests that the share of autism cases with moderate or significant symptoms remained relatively consistent from 2000 to 2016. (Bendix, 4/30)

Disability Scoop: Trump Administration Shuts Out Advocates, Researchers In Probe Targeting Autism

As the Trump administration lays out ambitious plans to address autism, many longtime leaders and well-known experts in the field have been left out, stakeholders indicate. National autism advocacy groups and top researchers tell Disability Scoop that they have not had any contact with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Meanwhile, the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee — a panel comprised of government officials and members of the autism community tasked with coordinating federal autism efforts — has not met since January. (Diament, 5/1)

The Washington Post: Why Many People With Autism Fear RFK Jr.’s Focus On The Condition

RFK Jr’s focus on autism sparks fear among autistic people, who say they are being dehumanized and seen as not valued members of society. (Morris, 5/1)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Canceled Appointments, Pleas To Shred Records: Talks Of Autism Registry Put Families On Edge

When Dr. Amy Van Hecke picked up the phone on April 24, she was surprised to learn of a parent who wanted to discontinue a planned evaluation of their child's autism. Losing a spot on the waiting list ― which can sometimes stretch years ― risks setting the treatment of a child back significantly, Van Hecke said. Another call came into Van Hecke's clinic with a separate but related request: a family wanted their medical records destroyed. (Eilbert, 5/1)

Also —

Vermont Public: 'This Is What Autism Looks Like.' 3 Vermonters On Their Late-In-Life Diagnoses

After decades of navigating various mental and physical health struggles, three Vermonters sought out an autism diagnosis for themselves in their late 40s and 50s. (Williams Engisch, 4/30)

CBS News: Project Lifesaver Tracking Devices Are Relief To Parents Of Kids With Autism Who May Wander

Wednesday marked the last day of Autism Awareness Month, and in Northwest Indiana, a tiny tool is providing huge relief to parents of children with autism who may be prone to wandering off. Several local fire and police departments are signed up for a program called Project Lifesaver. The program involves distribution of a purple plastic device on a wristband, which looks like a watch — but does not tell time. It reveals location. A first responder carries a transmitter to track the device. (Victory, 4/30)

Medical Xpress: Compromised Synapse-Clearing Ability Linked To Autism

A growing body of research suggests that neurobiological changes, particularly abnormalities in dendritic spines, tiny protrusions on nerve cells where synapses form, may be a hallmark of ASD. In particular, studies have found an unusually high number of these spines in individuals with autism. This overabundance of synaptic connections could disrupt normal communication pathways in the brain, potentially contributing to the behavioral and cognitive features seen in ASD. (4/30)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription