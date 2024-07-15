Battle Over Medicare’s Physician Pay Rates Might Heat Back Up
With doctor lobbyists pessimistic that Congress will increase physician pay rates overall, it's expected that primary care doctors and specialists will be left to duel over the available funds. Other news reports on payments for digital mental health therapies.
Stat:
The Effort To Reform Physician Pay Is Set To Pit Primary Care Docs Against Highly Paid Specialists
There’s been a long lull in fighting between primary care and specialty doctors over how much they get paid by Medicare, but that truce might not last if Congress overhauls the system that determines physician payment. (Wilkerson, 7/15)
Axios:
Medicare Proposes Payment For Digital Mental Health Therapies
Medicare for the first time is proposing to reimburse doctors for digital mental health therapies like apps and software to treat behavioral health conditions. The move could be a boost for digital therapeutics like wellness apps or video games that have been slow to gain adoption because there aren't consistent payment and coverage pathways. (Goldman, 7/15)
On other Medicare/Medicaid matters —
Modern Healthcare:
What A Trump Win Would Mean For Medicare, Medicaid, ACA
When Republican National Convention meets in Milwaukee this week to nominate Donald Trump for another term in the White House, the party is not expected to reveal a detailed healthcare platform. But the former president's record and his allies' ambitions offer significant insight into what health policy might look like under a unified GOP government. (McAuliff, 7/15)
Modern Healthcare:
The Chevron Deference Ruling's Impact On Healthcare Policy
Lawsuits are expected from all corners of the healthcare industry after the Supreme Court overturned decades of deference to federal agencies, adding uncertainty into the regulatory landscape. The high court’s ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo weakened the executive branch’s authority to interpret laws and enhanced the judiciary’s power to resolve disputes about congressional intent. ... Insurers disadvantaged by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ changes to Medicare Advantage audits and the risk-adjustment program may use the new legal standard to challenge unpopular regulations. (7/15)