Biden’s Parting Panacea: 8 Members Added To Vaccine Advisory Panel

The Advisory Committee of Immunization Practices reviews the safety and efficacy data of proposed vaccines and those already in use. The appointments, however, are at-will.

Stat: Biden Administration Stacked Vaccine Advisory Committee With New Members

Before leaving office, President Biden’s health secretary approved the appointments of eight new candidates to a critical committee that helps set U.S. vaccination policy — a burst of activity within a matter of a few months that could, in theory, make it more difficult for the Trump administration to shape the panel with its own appointees, several sources have told STAT. (Branswell and Owermohle, 1/31)

In related news —

Stat: Scientists Struggle To Pay Bills After NSF Suspends Salary Payments

One scientist texted his landlord to say February rent would be late. Another wasn’t able to pay her credit card bill. Yet another wondered how much longer he could afford his mortgage. These were some of the effects of President Trump’s federal funding freeze on the postdoctoral researchers who rely on grants from the National Science Foundation. (Boodman, 1/30)

Stat: With Trump Back In Office, No Plans For A Second March For Science

The start of a Trump administration. The prospect of political appointees that eschew scientific consensus. Renewed attacks on institutions of science. To many scientists, 2025 is shaping up like 2017. The same ingredients that were in the pressure cooker that led to the historic March for Science are present. But at the moment, there seem to be no cooks in the kitchen. There are no plans for another march. (Oza, 1/31)

The New York Times: How The World Is Reeling From Trump’s Aid Freeze

In famine-stricken Sudan, soup kitchens that feed hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in a war zone have shut down. In Thailand, war refugees with life-threatening diseases have been turned away by hospitals and carted off on makeshift stretchers. In Ukraine, residents on the frontline of the war with Russia may be going without firewood in the middle of winter. Some of the world’s most vulnerable populations are already feeling President Trump’s sudden cutoff of billions of dollars in American aid that helps fend off starvation, treats diseases and provides shelter for the displaced. (Wee, Walsh and Fassihi, 1/31)

Also —

CBS News: President Trump's Comments On FAA Diversity Hiring Spark Outrage From Philadelphia Disability Advocate Group

On Thursday morning, President Trump addressed the nation, expressing his condolences to the families of those killed in the deadly plane crash near Washington, D.C. He also blamed the Federal Aviation Administration for the crash, pointing to the FAA's diversity, equity and inclusion hiring efforts during the Biden administration. He did so without presenting or citing any evidence. The American Association of People with Disabilities calls the president's comments inappropriate, saying they push an anti-diversity agenda that will make America less safe. (Stahl, 1/30)

The 19th: Rep. Brittany Pettersen Leads Effort To Allow New Parents In Congress To Vote

Rep. Brittany Pettersen of Colorado, a Democrat, just became the 13th voting member of Congress to give birth in office. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna of Florida, a Republican, was the 12th when she welcomed her first child last year. And under current House rules, neither was able to vote while on leave, recovering from giving birth. Now, they’re teaming up on a resolution to allow new parents to represent their constituents by designating another member to vote for them, commonly known as proxy voting, for 12 weeks after welcoming a child. (Panetta, 1/30)

