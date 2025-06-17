Bills In House, Senate Would Create Medicare ‘Part E’ For ‘All Americans’
The legislation introduced Monday in both chambers would essentially allow Medicare to compete with private insurance, Fierce Healthcare reported. Part E would sustain itself through premiums, and enrollees could sign up through their employers or any state or federal marketplace.
Dems Introduce Bill To Establish Medicare 'Part E' Public Option
Democrats in the House and Senate have introduced new legislation that would establish a "Part E" for Medicare, which would allow people to opt into the program. Reps. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., and Don Beyer, D-Va., on Monday put forward the Choose Medicare Act. Under the proposal, a potential Medicare Part E would have the program compete with private insurance. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley, of Ore., and Chris Murphy, of Conn., introduced a companion bill in that chamber. (Minemyer, 6/16)
UnitedHealth Cuts Commissions on Some Medicare Advantage Plans
UnitedHealth Group Inc. is cutting commissions for brokers on some Medicare Advantage plans, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News, a move that appears designed to discourage agents from selling those plans. The decision comes as UnitedHealth grapples with high costs in Medicare Advantage that derailed its financial outlook and sent its share price tumbling. By steering brokers away from selling some of these plans, the insurance giant could ultimately lower its costs. (Swetlitz and Tozzi, 6/16)
To Boost Medicare Advantage Profitability, Humana Turns To Old Tactic: The Annual Wellness Visit
A central theme in Humana’s plan for boosting Medicare Advantage profitability in the future is a strategy its peers have relied on for over a decade: coaxing members in for their annual wellness visits. (Bannow, 6/16)
Pacs Group To Re-Release 2024 Financial Reports
Nursing home operator Pacs Group is re-releasing its financial reports from the first half of 2024 after an audit delayed results for several months. Pacs Group said Monday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that additional scrutiny, including an independent audit committee’s investigation and Medicare Part B billing uncertainties, led management to reconsider compliance of claims for respiratory and other services. (Hudson, 6/17)