KFF Health News Original Stories
The Price You Pay for an Obamacare Plan Could Surge Next Year
An estimated 4 million Americans will lose health insurance over the next decade if Congress doesn’t extend enhanced subsidies for Affordable Care Act marketplace coverage, which expire at the end of the year. Florida and Texas would see the biggest losses, in part because they have not expanded Medicaid eligibility. (Daniel Chang, 6/17)
‘MAGA’ Backers Like Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ — Until They Learn of Health Consequences
A new poll finds that most adults oppose the GOP bill that would extend many of President Donald Trump’s tax cuts while reducing spending on domestic programs including Medicaid. Most Trump backers support the plan until they learn that millions would lose health coverage and local hospitals would lose funding. (Phil Galewitz, 6/17)
Political Cartoon: 'Tree Surgeon?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Tree Surgeon?'" by Scott Johnson.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
BILLING CONUNDRUM
Not a heart attack?
Hold that thought. We'll send a bill
and induce symptoms.
- Philippa Barron
Senate Bill Calls For Deeper Medicaid Cuts Than House-Passed Bill
The Senate bill would expand Medicaid work requirements to include the parents of older children, not just childless adults. Other Medicaid news covers a poll indicating Americans' support for federal health programs, the effects of cuts in rural America, and more.
The New York Times:
Senate Bill Would Make Deep Cuts To Medicaid, Setting Up Fight With House
Senate Republicans on Monday released legislation that would cut Medicaid far more aggressively than would the House-passed bill to deliver President Trump’s domestic agenda, while also salvaging or slowing the elimination of some clean-energy tax credits, setting up a fight over their party’s marquee policy package. (Edmondson, Sanger-Katz, Romm and Plumer, 6/16)
The Washington Post:
Paid Family Leave Credit Would Expand Under Republican Tax Bill
Congressional Republicans are poised to expand an obscure tax credit that helps companies provide paid family leave for their workforces, with plans to make the rarely used provision permanent. Lawmakers authorized the credit, known as Section 45S, in 2017 as a two-year trial amid calls for paid family leave for working parents — a national standard in much of the world. It has been extended twice and covers as much as one-quarter of a full-time worker’s wages for six to 12 weeks after the birth of a child, or other qualifying family or medical event. It’s available for workers who earn less than $96,000 a year. (Weil, 6/17)
Stat:
16,000 Deaths Tied To Medicaid Cuts In GOP Budget Bill, Study Warns
Key health care provisions in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, especially the proposed Medicaid cuts and Affordable Care Act marketplace reforms, would lead to 16,642 preventable deaths every year if implemented, according to a new analysis published Monday in Annals of Internal Medicine. (Russo, 6/16)
AP:
Americans Want Medicaid And Food Stamps Funding Maintained Or Increased, AP-NORC Poll Shows
As Republican senators consider President Donald Trump’s big bill that could slash federal spending and extend tax cuts, a new survey shows most U.S. adults don’t think the government is overspending on the programs the GOP has focused on cutting, like Medicaid and food stamps. Americans broadly support increasing or maintaining existing levels of funding for popular safety net programs, including Social Security and Medicare, according to the poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. They’re more divided on spending around the military and border security, and most think the government is spending too much on foreign aid. (Sanders, 6/16)
KFF Health News:
‘MAGA’ Backers Like Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ — Until They Learn Of Health Consequences
Nearly two-thirds of adults oppose President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” approved in May by the House of Representatives, according to a KFF poll released Tuesday. And even Trump’s most ardent supporters like the legislation a lot less when they learn how it would cut federal spending on health programs, the poll shows. (Galewitz, 6/17)
MedCity News:
How Badly Would Medicaid Cuts Hurt Healthcare Access In Rural America?
The American Hospital Association (AHA) estimates that the passage of this legislation would result in a $50.4 billion reduction in federal Medicaid spending on rural hospitals over the next decade, as well as 1.8 million people in rural communities losing their Medicaid coverage. This scenario is especially troubling because rural hospitals are already experiencing severe financial challenges, the AHA noted in a report it released last week. It is often more expensive to deliver healthcare in rural areas because of smaller patient volumes and higher costs for attracting staff. (Adams, 6/16)
CPR News:
Colorado Leaders, Hospitals Paint Bleak Picture Of Medicaid Cuts If GOP Bill Becomes Law
Gov. Jared Polis said Medicaid cuts in the Republican budget bill will throw hundreds of thousands of Coloradans off their health care, drive up costs for everyone and put providers like hospitals and community health at risk. “Many rural health care providers, hospitals won't be able to make it. We're going to lose rural providers with this,” Polis, a Democrat, told a small group of health care leaders at a roundtable discussion Monday about Medicaid at UCHealth Broomfield Hospital in Broomfield. “We're going to shift the cost of care onto everybody who buys insurance, gets insurance through their employer. We'll pay more, employers will pay more. Bad for business and bad for workers.” (Daley, 6/16)
The Hill:
Mental Health Group Launches Ad Campaign Against Medicaid Cuts
A leading bipartisan mental health advocacy group launched a $1 million targeted TV and radio advertising campaign Monday, calling on senators to protect Medicaid. The Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act proposes implementing deep cuts to Medicaid and imposing new restrictions on the program’s beneficiaries, like work requirements and more eligibility checks. (O’Connell-Domenech, 6/16)
KFF Health News:
The Price You Pay For An Obamacare Plan Could Surge Next Year
Josefina Muralles works a part-time overnight shift as a receptionist at a Miami Beach condominium so that during the day she can care for her three kids, her aging mother, and her brother, who is paralyzed. She helps her mother feed, bathe, and give medicine to her adult brother, Rodrigo Muralles, who has epilepsy and became disabled after contracting covid-19 in 2020. “He lives because we feed him and take care of his personal needs,” said Josefina Muralles, 41. “He doesn’t say, ‘I need this or that.’ He has forgotten everything.” (Chang, 6/17)
NIH Cuts To Minority Groups' Grants Are Illegal, Discriminatory, Judge Rules
On Monday, Judge William G. Young of the Federal District Court for the District of Massachusetts ordered much of the funding to be restored, pending an appeal. “I’ve never seen a record where racial discrimination was so palpable," he said. Plus: VA hospital rules, asbestos, and more.
The New York Times:
Trump’s Cuts To N.I.H. Grants Focused On Minority Groups Are Illegal, Judge Rules
A federal judge on Monday declared some of the Trump administration’s cuts to National Institutes of Health grants “void and illegal,” accusing the government of racial discrimination and prejudice against L.G.B.T.Q. individuals. Ruling from the bench, Judge William G. Young of the Federal District Court for the District of Massachusetts delivered a damning assessment of the Trump administrations’ motives in targeting hundreds of grants that focused on the health of Black communities, women and L.G.B.T.Q. people. (Montague, 6/16)
Politico:
‘My Duty Is To Call It Out’: Judge Accuses Trump Administration Of Discrimination Against Minorities
A federal judge appointed by Ronald Reagan on Monday accused the Trump administration of “appalling” and “palpably clear” discrimination against racial minorities and LGBTQ+ Americans. “I’ve never seen a record where racial discrimination was so palpable. I’ve sat on this bench now for 40 years. I’ve never seen government racial discrimination like this,” said U.S. District Judge William Young, a Massachusetts-based jurist who took the bench in 1985. (Cheney and Nguyen, 6/16)
The 19th:
Domestic Violence Nonprofits Sue Over Anti-DEI Funding Rules
The National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) filed a lawsuit on behalf of 17 state domestic violence and sexual assault organizations on Monday, arguing that restrictions the Trump administration has placed on grants are illegal and conflict with requirements laid out in the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). (Gerson and Mithani, 6/16)
St. Louis Public Radio:
St. Louis Bullet Clinic Keeps On Despite Lost Federal Funding
Light, rhythmic sound waves fill the air as Annette Smith reclines in her seat and exhales. She’s joined by a handful of others under a large tent in Fountain Park, all seeking peace of mind days after the May 16 tornado left hundreds displaced and five people dead in the St. Louis region. The Bullet Related Injury Clinic and its mobile harm reduction clinic from the T STL have been setting up shop in Smith’s Fountain Park neighborhood across from the now-damaged Centennial Church every week since the storm destroyed several properties in the area. (Wimbley, 6/17)
The Hill:
Trump Administration Denies Report Of New VA Hospital Rules
The Trump administration on Monday denied reporting by The Guardian that said new Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals could refuse care to veterans based on factors like marital status and political affiliation due to an executive order by President Trump. The Guardian earlier Monday published a report saying VA hospitals are implementing new rules in response to Trump’s executive order in January, which would permit workers to deny care to veterans based on characteristics not protected by federal law. (Choi, 6/16)
The Guardian:
‘Extremely Disturbing And Unethical’: New Rules Allow VA Doctors To Refuse To Treat Democrats, Unmarried Veterans
Doctors at Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hospitals nationwide could refuse to treat unmarried veterans and Democrats under new hospital guidelines imposed following an executive order by Donald Trump. The new rules, obtained by the Guardian, also apply to psychologists, dentists and a host of other occupations. They have already gone into effect in at least some VA medical centers. Medical staff are still required to treat veterans regardless of race, color, religion and sex, and all veterans remain entitled to treatment. But individual workers are now free to decline to care for patients based on personal characteristics not explicitly prohibited by federal law. (Glantz, 6/16)
The New York Times:
E.P.A. Plans To Reconsider A Ban On Cancer-Causing Asbestos
The Trump administration plans to reconsider a ban on the last type of asbestos still used in the United States, according to a court filing on Monday. The move, which could halt enforcement of the ban for several years during the reconsideration, is a major blow to a decades-long battle by health advocates to prohibit the carcinogenic mineral in all its forms. (Tabuchi, 6/16)
Politico:
Energy Department Seeks To Roll Back Title IX Protections For Women’s, Education Programs
The Trump administration is seeking to rescind key civil rights protections for sex discrimination in sports and education programs through a swift regulatory process at an unlikely agency: the Department of Energy. Buried in a list of more than three dozen regulation changes published in May, the DOE is moving to rescind regulations that oversee sports participation and sex discrimination protections for students in education programs. (Quilantan, 6/16)
Bloomberg:
Trump’s Migrant Crackdown Threatens To Make Hiring Home Health Aides Harder
President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown threatens to shrink the workforce for one of America’s fastest growing jobs: Home health and personal care aides. Demand for such care is expected to swell as the US population ages, and the industry has increasingly relied on immigrants to fill home health positions. Foreign-born people comprise roughly one in five US workers, yet they account for more than 40% of home health aides and nearly 30% of personal care employment, according to US government data. (Saraiva and Caldwell, 6/16)
The Hill:
Donald Trump's Ex-Surgeon General Jerome Adams Moves From Friend To Critic
Jerome Adams, President Trump’s first-term surgeon general, is becoming one of the most prominent voices speaking out against the public health policies and decisions carried out in the president’s second term. Adams, known as a relatively low-profile member of the Trump administration during his tenure, has in recent weeks gone on something of a media campaign against the White House’s health care choices. During the pandemic, Adams at times broke from Trump, such as when the president downplayed the death toll of COVID-19 or suggested injecting bleach to combat infections. But now that he’s on the outside looking in, the criticism is becoming more frequent. (Choi, 6/16)
CDC Official Who Tracked Hospital Trends From Infectious Diseases Quits
"I no longer have confidence that these data will be used objectively or evaluated with appropriate scientific rigor to make evidence-based vaccine policy decisions," Dr. Fiona Havers told colleagues. And in MAHA news: Kraft Heinz says it will stop using certain artificial dyes by the end of 2027.
CBS News:
CDC Official Overseeing COVID Hospitalization Data Resigns After RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Orders
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official who led the agency's network to study hospitalization trends from infectious diseases like COVID-19 has resigned in protest following Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s orders to change the agency's vaccine recommendations and the committee that makes them. Dr. Fiona Havers' last day at the CDC was Monday, according to an announcement sent by an agency official to her branch within the agency's Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses Division. They received the notice shortly after Reuters first reported on the resignation. (Tin, 6/16)
MedPage Today:
Removed ACIP Members Say 'U.S. Vaccine Program Critically Weakened'
The dismissal of all 17 members of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel and their quick replacement, along with cuts to CDC staff, have "left the U.S. vaccine program critically weakened," all of the ousted members wrote in a Viewpoint in JAMA. They charged that the actions may "roll back the achievements of U.S. immunization policy, impact people's access to lifesaving vaccines, and ultimately put U.S. families at risk of dangerous and preventable illnesses." (Fiore, 6/16)
The Washington Post:
Food Giant Kraft Heinz Vows To Stop Using Artificial Dyes
Kraft Heinz promised Tuesday to purge certain artificial food dyes from its products by the end of 2027, a move that follows pressure from the Food and Drug Administration over the issue. The company said it will replace food, drug and cosmetic (FD&C) dyes with natural versions when possible; create new colors and shades, if necessary; or simply remove colors in some cases. (Gregg, 6/17)
NBC News:
Poll: RFK Jr.'s Food Agenda Finds Appeal Across Partisan Lines, But Vaccines Are A Different Story
New polling about Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and elements of his policy agenda shows how his “Make America Healthy Again” push doesn't break down along the same neat partisan lines as other issues, creating some political vulnerability and some opportunity. A significant majority of U.S. adults support using vaccines to prevent diseases, including majorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents, according to the NBC News Decision Desk Poll powered by SurveyMonkey. (Kamisar and Edwards, 6/16)
Bills In House, Senate Would Create Medicare 'Part E' For 'All Americans'
The legislation introduced Monday in both chambers would essentially allow Medicare to compete with private insurance, Fierce Healthcare reported. Part E would sustain itself through premiums, and enrollees could sign up through their employers or any state or federal marketplace.
Fierce Healthcare:
Dems Introduce Bill To Establish Medicare 'Part E' Public Option
Democrats in the House and Senate have introduced new legislation that would establish a "Part E" for Medicare, which would allow people to opt into the program. Reps. Jimmy Gomez, D-Calif., and Don Beyer, D-Va., on Monday put forward the Choose Medicare Act. Under the proposal, a potential Medicare Part E would have the program compete with private insurance. Democratic Sens. Jeff Merkley, of Ore., and Chris Murphy, of Conn., introduced a companion bill in that chamber. (Minemyer, 6/16)
Bloomberg:
UnitedHealth Cuts Commissions on Some Medicare Advantage Plans
UnitedHealth Group Inc. is cutting commissions for brokers on some Medicare Advantage plans, according to documents reviewed by Bloomberg News, a move that appears designed to discourage agents from selling those plans. The decision comes as UnitedHealth grapples with high costs in Medicare Advantage that derailed its financial outlook and sent its share price tumbling. By steering brokers away from selling some of these plans, the insurance giant could ultimately lower its costs. (Swetlitz and Tozzi, 6/16)
Stat:
To Boost Medicare Advantage Profitability, Humana Turns To Old Tactic: The Annual Wellness Visit
A central theme in Humana’s plan for boosting Medicare Advantage profitability in the future is a strategy its peers have relied on for over a decade: coaxing members in for their annual wellness visits. (Bannow, 6/16)
Modern Healthcare:
Pacs Group To Re-Release 2024 Financial Reports
Nursing home operator Pacs Group is re-releasing its financial reports from the first half of 2024 after an audit delayed results for several months. Pacs Group said Monday in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that additional scrutiny, including an independent audit committee’s investigation and Medicare Part B billing uncertainties, led management to reconsider compliance of claims for respiratory and other services. (Hudson, 6/17)
States Agree To New $7.4 Billion Purdue Pharma Opioid Settlement
If finalized, the deal, which was also signed on to by the District of Columbia and U.S. territories, would pay out over the next 15 years. Also: Eli Lilly's experimental weight loss drug, a new Lupus drug, milli-spinner thrombectomy for stroke treatment, and more.
NPR:
Purdue Pharma, Sacklers Reach New $7.4 Billion Opioid Settlement
All 50 states as well as the District of Columbia and U.S. territories have approved a $7.4 billion settlement with Purdue Pharma, maker of Oxycontin, over the company's improper marketing of opioids. The deal was filed with a federal bankruptcy court by Purdue Pharma officials in March after negotiations with state attorneys general and other stakeholders. If this plan is finalized, payouts will occur over the next 15 years. (Mann, 6/16)
Axios:
DOGE Cuts Cause FDA To Delay Decision On Hereditary Disease Drug
The Food and Drug Administration will miss a deadline this week deciding whether to approve a drug for a potentially life-threatening genetic disorder because of "heavy workload and limited resources," manufacturer KalVista Pharmaceuticals said. It appears to be the first time an FDA review had to be extended because of DOGE-directed cuts to staff at the agency. (Reed, 6/16)
Los Angeles Times:
Lilly's Experimental Obesity Drug Shows Promise In Early Studies
An experimental weight loss drug from Eli Lilly & Co. helped patients lose weight with few side effects, according to the summary of a small study that suggests the company has another foothold in the obesity market. The drug, called eloralintide, helped some patients lose more than 11% of their body weight in three months, according to an abstract posted Friday ahead of the American Diabetes Assn. conference in Chicago. The drug is moving to the next stage of development and researchers will present details on dosing and safety at the conference next week. (Muller, 6/16)
MedPage Today:
Novel Lupus Drug Clears Phase II Hurdle
A small-molecule oral drug shaping up as a first-in-class to treat various forms of lupus performed well in a phase II trial, despite -- or perhaps even because of -- missing its primary endpoint, a presentation here suggested. (Gever, 6/14)
ProPublica:
The Secret Gamble At The FDA That Exposed Americans To Risky Drugs
On a sweltering morning in western India in 2022, three U.S. inspectors showed up unannounced at a massive pharmaceutical plant surrounded by barricades and barbed wire and demanded to be let inside. For two weeks, they scrutinized humming production lines and laboratories spread across the dense industrial campus, peering over the shoulders of workers at the tablet presses, mixers and filling machines that produce dozens of generic drugs for Americans. (Cenziper, Rose, Roberts and Hwang, 6/17)
Stat:
Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Community Rocked By Sarepta Death
The death of a second teenage boy from liver failure caused by a gene therapy from Sarepta Therapeutics has left the Duchenne muscular dystrophy community angry, fearful, and divided over whether to maintain hope in the therapy. (Feuerstein and Mast, 6/16)
Fox News:
Stanford Develops Milli-Spinner Device For More Effective Stroke Treatment
Researchers at Stanford University say they have developed a more effective way to treat strokes. The new technology, called the milli-spinner thrombectomy, has been shown to have more successful outcomes for patients who have experienced strokes, as well as heart attacks, pulmonary embolisms and other clot-related diseases, according to a press release from the university. (Rudy, 6/16)
Must Crisis Pregnancy Centers Abide By State Subpoenas? High Court To Decide
First Choice Women’s Resource Centers argues that the First Amendment allows it to protect donor information from New Jersey officials investigating whether the clinics are misrepresenting themselves to donors and patients. Also, Ohio lawmakers are revisiting abortion ban plans.
The New Republic:
The Supreme Court Takes Up A Major Case On Anti-Abortion Clinics
Crisis pregnancy centers are back at the Supreme Court. The justices on Monday agreed to consider whether New Jersey can investigate anti-abortion clinics that seek to dissuade women from ending their pregnancies. The case, First Choice Women’s Resource Centers v. Platkin, is largely a First Amendment dispute. The clinics argue that the New Jersey attorney general’s demand for donor information would have a “chilling effect” on their ability to solicit money and operate. The question facing the justices in oral arguments this fall, then, is how and when federal courts can hear challenges to the constitutionality of such state-level subpoenas. (Ford, 6/17)
News 5 Cleveland:
Republican Lawmakers In Ohio To Propose Total Abortion And IVF Ban
Ohio Republican lawmakers are planning to introduce a bill that would completely ban and criminalize abortion, IVF and some forms of contraception. Anti-abortion advocate Austin Beigel, who works for End Abortion Ohio, told News 5 exclusively that new legislation is about to be introduced to overturn the state's 2023 constitutional amendment to protect access to abortion, fertility treatments, contraception, miscarriage care and the decision to continue a pregnancy. ... "It goes against the majority opinion of the people of Ohio, and that is something that we are proud of, because there have been many times in our country's history where the people have asked for something evil — slavery was once legal in this country," he said. (Trau, 6/16)
The Hill:
Abortion Providers Devastated By Political Killings, Hit List
Abortion providers and reproductive rights advocates are devastated by the assassination of a Minnesota state lawmaker and her husband over the weekend by a suspect who allegedly planned to also target abortion providers. Former state Speaker Melissa Hortman (D) and her husband were shot and killed in their home just outside of Minneapolis on Saturday. Minnesota state Sen. John Hoffman (D) and his wife were wounded in a shooting by the same suspect. (O’Connell-Domenech, 6/16)
Wisconsin Examiner:
‘A Situation With No Good Outcome.’ A Mom Describes How Dobbs Made The Loss Of Her Pregnancy Harder
Two years ago Megan Kling and her husband were eagerly looking forward to the birth of their third child. Then at 20 weeks they got devastating news from their doctor. The infant, upon being born, would have no chance of surviving. He lacked critical internal organs and his brain and heart were both abnormal. “Our baby would die, either in utero or within hours after birth,” Kling told reporters Monday morning. “We were in a situation with no good outcome.” The diagnosis was confirmed at 22 weeks — and by then, Kling said, her doctors were unable to help her because of an 1849 Wisconsin law that at the time was still being interpreted as a near-blanket ban on abortion. (Gunn, 6/17)
CNN:
Fathers’ Mental Health Important For Child Development, Study Says
Mothers bear much of the burden for a child’s healthy development, from pregnancy through their teen years. But a large, new study adds to the growing body of evidence saying fathers, too, are responsible for the types of development that help children grow physically, emotionally and cognitively. (Rogers, 6/16)
Chicago Tribune:
An ‘Unwanted Fraternity’: Dads With Babies In Northwestern NICU Gather To Support One Another
Bo Wheeler tried to remain stoic for his family. He kept calm when his wife’s water broke 28 weeks into her pregnancy and their twins, Max and Vivi, were delivered via emergency cesarean section, weighing less than 2.5 pounds each. He worked to stay positive during the four months that followed, even as his son struggled in the neonatal intensive care unit with seizures, a brain bleed and his breathing. (Schencker, 6/14)
AP:
Black Dads Go Public With Support For Their Kids With Autism — And Each Other
When Tyrone Green’s youngest son was diagnosed with autism, his wife was immediately ready to get the 3-year-old the support he needed. But Green was stuck: He had questions about his son’s future and an overwhelming feeling of loneliness — like no one, not his wife, not his friends, understood his experience. ... In 2021, he joined a Black fathers’ support group and met a few other dads eager to discuss their unique challenges. They started their own podcast in 2023 called AutisHIM, a place where Black dads talk about the wins and setbacks of having autistic children. (Hunter, 6/15)
NC Republicans Propose Recognizing Just Two Sexes, Spurn Gender Identity
Senate Republicans added language defining biological sex to a bill regulating online pornography that won unanimous support in the House. The Senate has not yet voted on the bill. More news comes from Florida, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, California, and Washington, D.C.
North Carolina Health News:
NC Lawmakers Seek To Define Biological Sex, Dismiss Gender Identity
State lawmakers at the North Carolina General Assembly are pondering another bill that would affect transgender people — the latest in a string of legislation targeting this population that has been introduced in recent years. Some of it has become law. (Vitaglione and Crumpler, 6/17)
WUSF:
Florida's AG Sues Chinese Maker Of Patient Monitors, Alleging Cybersecurity Risks
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has filed a lawsuit against a Chinese medical device manufacturer and its Miami-based reseller, alleging deceptive business practices and citing cybersecurity risks. Patient monitors made by Contec Medical System contain a hidden “backdoor” that could allow unauthorized access and manipulation of medical data, according to a Monday press release from Uthmeier’s office. (Mayer, 6/17)
The Baltimore Sun:
University Of Maryland Medical System Sues Over Denied Medicaid Claims
The University of Maryland Medical System filed a lawsuit Monday against a company it claims “improperly denied” more than $15 million in Medicaid payments for services the hospital group provided to more than 15,000 lower-income patients. (Parker, 6/16)
CIDRAP:
Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Pistachio Cream Sickens People In 2 States
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on June 13 announced a Salmonella Oraneinburg outbreak linked to pistachio cream that has so far sickened four patients in two states, Minnesota and New Jersey. One of the patients was hospitalized. Pistachio cream is a sweet spread that typically contains pistachios, sugar, and oil. (Schnirring, 6/16)
AP:
Judge Tosses Defamation Case Brought By Ohio Doctor Who Was Acquitted Of Killing Patients
A former Ohio doctor who was fired before being found not guilty on murder charges in the deaths of 14 patients lost a defamation lawsuit against his former employers on Monday, after a judge stepped in for a jury on grounds the evidence presented by the defendants was incontrovertible. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh issued his directed verdict against former doctor William Husel, whose attorneys accused Michigan-based Trinity Health and Mount Carmel Health System in Columbus of orchestrating a campaign to destroy his reputation. Husel was seeking more than $18 million from the health care companies. (Carr Smyth and Seewer, 6/17)
The New York Times:
Doctor Who Gave Matthew Perry Ketamine Will Plead Guilty, U.S. Says
A doctor who illegally supplied the “Friends” actor Matthew Perry with the drug ketamine in the weeks leading up to Mr. Perry’s death in 2023 — traveling to his home and a parking lot to inject him — has agreed to plead guilty, according to court documents. The doctor, Salvador Plasencia, could face up to 40 years in prison and a $2 million fine on four criminal counts of distributing of ketamine, a powerful anesthetic, under the agreement, which was filed on Monday in federal court in Los Angeles. (Vigdor, 6/16)
AP:
Trial Opens For Suit Against Pardoned Capitol Rioter Over Officer's Suicide
Nine days after he helped defend the U.S. Capitol from a mob of Trump supporters, Metropolitan Police Officer Jeffrey Smith shot and killed himself while driving to work. Over four years later, Smith’s widow is trying to prove to a jury that one of the thousands of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, is responsible for her husband’s suicide. The trial for Erin Smith’s wrongful death lawsuit against David Walls-Kaufman started nearly six months after President Donald Trump torpedoed the largest investigation in FBI history. (Kunzelman, 6/16)
JAMA Network:
Advisory Committee On Immunization Practices At A Crossroads
The abrupt dismissal of the entire membership of the ACIP, along with its executive secretary, on June 9, 2025, the appointment of 8 new ACIP members just 2 days later, and the recent reduction of CDC staff dedicated to immunizations have left the US vaccine program critically weakened. As former ACIP members, we are deeply concerned that these destabilizing decisions, made without clear rationale, may roll back the achievements of US immunization policy, impact people’s access to lifesaving vaccines, and ultimately put US families at risk of dangerous and preventable illnesses. (Edwin J. Asturias, Noel T. Brewer and Oliver Brooks, 6/16)
Stat:
How Farming Theory Could Change Cancer Care
Despite decades of research and investments of billions of dollars, an advanced metastatic cancer diagnosis remains almost universally fatal. The reason this disease continues to kill is summed up in one word: evolution. A treatment works initially, but cancer cells nearly always evolve resistance until the drug stops working. This problem is similar to one commonly found on farms. When agricultural pests are bombarded with high doses of pesticides over long periods of time, the invasive bugs evolve and become resistant. To overcome this hurdle, farmers have developed resistance management plans, and many have proven to be effective. (Christopher Gregg, 6/17)
MarketWatch:
$66 Billion In Taxpayer Money Is Getting Sucked Into This Medicare Advantage Black Hole
The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission — the statutory independent body that advises Congress on the entire Medicare program — has slammed the Medicare Advantage program for a “fundamental lack of transparency” in how large portions of taxpayer money are being spent, particularly when it comes to the generous annual rebates being paid every year to the big insurance companies that operate the program. In all, the Medicare trustees estimate that the privatized Medicare Advantage program will cost U.S. taxpayers $547 billion this year, more than three times as much as it did a decade ago. (Brett Arends, 6/16)
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois Is Right To Join The Fight Against Genetic Data Exploitation
If you’re one of the 15 million people who’ve used 23andMe’s genetic services over the past 19 years, do you want the company now to be able to sell your data? Such a possibility is on the table in the wake of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings. Illinois, along with 26 other states and the District of Columbia, has asked the courts to prevent it. (6/16)
Stat:
Weight-Loss Drugs Offer Patients The Power To Change
Powerful new obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound have changed how we treat weight and chronic disease. Yet their real promise may lie in the restored belief that we can meaningfully improve our health. (David A. Shaywitz, 6/17)