Bipartisan Coalition Pushes The House Forward On ACA Subsidies Extension

Nine House Republicans joined Democrats in forcing a vote on a three-year extension of the tax credits, bucking GOP leadership. A vote is slated to take place Thursday. Meanwhile, zero-dollar premiums appear to be a sticking point in discussions on the Senate side.

AP: House Takes Step Toward Extending Health Insurance Subsidies

Overpowering Speaker Mike Johnson, a bipartisan coalition in the House voted Wednesday to push forward a measure that would revive an enhanced pandemic-era subsidy that lowered health insurance costs for roughly 22 million people, but that had expired last month. The tally of 221-205 was a key test before passage of the bill, which is expected Thursday. And it came about because four GOP centrist lawmakers joined with Democrats in signing a so-called discharge petition to force the vote. (Freking and Mascaro, 1/7)

The Hill: These Nine Republicans Back Democrats’ Effort To Revive ObamaCare Subsidies

Nine House Republicans voted on Wednesday to compel the lower chamber to vote on a Democratic bill to revive ObamaCare subsidies after they expired at the start of the new year. Republican Reps. Mike Lawler (N.Y.), Nicolas LaLota (N.Y.) Robert Bresnahan (Penn.), Brian Fitzpatrick (Penn.), Ryan Mackenzie (Penn.), María Elvira Salazar (Fla.), Max Miller (Ohio), David Valadao (Calif.) and Thomas Kean (N.J.) voted with all 212 House Democrats. The House will vote on final passage on Thursday. (Mancini, 1/7)

Axios: House ACA Vote Could Pressure Senate To Act On Obamacare Subsidies

The drama will be in the House on Thursday, when an extension of the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies is expected to pass — but the action to watch is the bipartisan talks in the Senate to hammer out a compromise. (Sullivan, 1/8)

Politico: Senate Group Nears Deal On Obamacare Subsidies

Sen. Bernie Moreno, a key negotiator, said text could be released early next week. (Carney, 1/7)

Democrat who pushed for landmark Americans with Disabilities Act will retire next year —

The New York Times: Steny Hoyer, Longest-Serving House Democrat, To Retire From Congress

Representative Steny H. Hoyer of Maryland, the longest-serving House Democrat who for decades was one of his party’s top leaders, will not seek re-election and plans to retire when his term ends in early 2027, according to a person familiar with his plans. A moderate in a party that has often been dominated by progressives, Mr. Hoyer’s legacy after nearly a half-century of service in Congress includes leading the charge in the House to enact the Americans with Disabilities Act and writing the Help America Vote Act, a measure to clean up federal elections that became law in 2002. (Karni, 1/7)

In related news about Medicaid and SNAP —

News Service of Florida: Judge Rules Against Florida In Medicaid Case

A federal judge Tuesday ruled that Florida has violated the constitutional rights of people who were dropped from the Medicaid program because it sent notices to them that “border on the incomprehensible.” (Saunders, 1/7)

The Beacon: Safety-Net Clinics Warn Of Cuts From Kansas City Levy Plan

A move to change how Kansas City distributes some of the $70 million raised annually through a city health levy has triggered alarm among safety-net clinics. (King, 1/6)

Modern Healthcare: How CMS' Medicare Advantage C-SNP Proposal May Shake Up Medicaid

A federal plan to align benefits for people with both Medicare and Medicaid could reorder competition among health insurance companies that do business with both programs. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is considering a requirement that health insurance companies selling Medicare Advantage Chronic Condition Special Needs Plans, or C-SNPs, also be Medicaid managed care contractors. (Tepper, 1/7)

The Nevada Independent: Nevada Preparing Waiver To Block Food Aid Recipients From Buying Sugary Drinks, Candy

The Nevada agency responsible for administering food stamps is planning to ask the federal government to prohibit recipients from using benefit dollars toward sugary and energy drinks and certain candies. During a legislative meeting Tuesday, officials with the Division of Social Services confirmed that they are planning on requesting a waiver that would go into effect in 2028. They said the state is also planning to ask the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to allow food stamp recipients to buy additional hot foods, such as rotisserie chicken. (Neugeboren, 1/7)

