Bird Flu Infections Surging In Poultry And Cattle; Measles Outbreaks Swelling

With no clear picture of the scope of the U.S. bird flu surge — federal agencies have stopped communicating during the shutdown — state health officials are left to fend for themselves to cope with outbreaks. Meanwhile, Utah, Arizona, and South Carolina are measles hot spots.

The New York Times: Bird Flu Is Back

Bird flu is back. After a quiet summer, the virus has hit dozens of poultry flocks, resulting in the deaths of nearly seven million farmed birds in the United States since the beginning of September. Among them: about 1.3 million turkeys, putting pressure on the nation’s turkey supply in the run-up to Thanksgiving. Reports of infected wild birds have also surged this fall, and three states — Idaho, Nebraska and Texas — have identified outbreaks in dairy cows. (Anthes and Mandavilli, 10/22)

On measles, covid, cytomegalovirus, Lyme disease, and more —

NBC News: Measles Spreading Beyond The Center Of The Utah-Arizona Outbreak

The nation's second-largest measles outbreak this year is spreading beyond its epicenter along the Utah-Arizona border. Most of the known measles cases — 123 as of Wednesday — are linked to a tight-knit community of twin towns: Colorado City, in Mohave County, Arizona, and Hildale, which is in Washington County, Utah. Within the past few weeks, there have been three cases in nearby, larger towns, such as Hurricane and St. George, Utah. Those exposures occurred in hospital and urgent care settings, according to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department. (Edwards, 10/22)

CIDRAP: US Measles Cases Top 1,600 As South Carolina Outbreak Grows

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today the country has seen 1,618 confirmed measles cases so far in 2025, 22 more than last week. And in South Carolina, a measles outbreak linked to two schools with low student vaccination rates has grown by 4 cases. The total represents the most US infections since 1992, when the CDC reported 2,237 measles cases. (Soucheray, 10/22)

CIDRAP: Once-Promising Anti-Inflammatory Drug Fails To Improve Long-COVID Functional Outcomes In Trial

A randomized clinical trial finds that the anti-inflammatory drug colchicine, once thought promising for treating COVID-19, is no better than placebo in terms of functional capacity, respiratory function, symptoms such as depression or fatigue, or inflammation in long-COVID patients 1 year after infection. The double-blind trial, led by researchers at the George Institute for Global Health India in Delhi, randomly assigned 346 adult long-COVID patients to 28 weeks of colchicine therapy (162 patients) or placebo (157) at eight hospitals in six states in India from January 2022 to July 2023. (Van Beusekom, 10/22)

Stat: Moderna's Key Study Of CMV Vaccine, Expected To Be Next Big Win, Failed

Moderna said Wednesday afternoon that its experimental vaccine for cytomegalovirus, a cause of disability in newborns, failed in a Phase 3 trial, a significant setback for a company already facing pressure from Wall Street and the federal government. (Mast and Herper, 10/22)

CIDRAP: Survey Exposes Gaps In What People Know About The Risks Of Lyme Disease

A survey conducted in 28 US states found that, despite awareness of Lyme disease and a high prevalence of outdoor activities that raise the risk of exposure to the ticks that carry Lyme bacteria, less than half of respondents took measures to prevent infection, researchers reported yesterday in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 10/22)

AP: Youngest Kids At School Have The Most Germs, Study Finds

Forget colorful leaves. Any caregiver knows that the real signs of fall are kids with coughs, sneezes and sniffles. Autumn marks the start of respiratory virus season, when colds, flu and other bugs start circulating — especially among the very young. A recent study confirmed what many families intuitively know: The littlest students harbor the most germs. Children in pre-kindergarten and elementary school showed highest rates of virus detection compared with older students and staff, according to research published in the journal Pediatrics. (Aleccia, 10/22)

Mosquitoes are now in Iceland, and Fiji tackles trachoma —

The Washington Post: Iceland Spots Its First Mosquitoes Amid Concerns Over Warming Climate

Iceland, one of the last places on Earth believed to be free of mosquitoes, has now detected the bloodsucking insects in its territory. Scientists at the Natural Science Institute of Iceland confirmed this week three recent mosquito sightings. The institute shared photos of the insects, saying that a male and two females were found near a garden rope that had been soaked in red wine to attract butterflies in Kjós municipality, north of the capital of Reykjavík. (Cho, 10/23)

CIDRAP: Fiji Eliminates Trachoma—World's Leading Cause Of Blindness—As A Public Health Problem

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced earlier this week that Fiji has become the latest country to eliminate trachoma as a public health problem. Caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomitis and spread through personal contact and interaction with contaminated surfaces and flies, trachoma is the world's leading cause of blindness. It's the first neglected tropical disease to be eliminated in the island nation, where it was once a significant public health problem. (Dall, 10/22)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription