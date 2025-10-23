- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
The Trump administration says it’s developing a digital tool to help people prove they’re meeting new Medicaid work requirements. KFF Health News talked to officials from the two states running pilot programs and found little evidence of new — or effective — technology. (Rae Ellen Bichell and Sam Whitehead, 10/23)
More older adults have turned to cochlear implants after Medicare expanded eligibility for the devices. (Paula Span, 10/23)
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'A Bloody Mary?'" by KES.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
THE HURT TO COME
His bully tactics
make all Americans pay.
We’re just leverage.
- Barbara Pease
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Trump Might Replace ACA, Oz Says; 25 States Will Halt SNAP Amid Shutdown
CMS Administrator Mehmet Oz told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” on Wednesday that President Donald Trump "has a plan" to redo Obamacare, which is at the heart of the federal shutdown. Oz didn't offer specifics but said, "There’s all kinds of ideas.” Meanwhile, dozens of states say they don't have enough funding to run the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program after Nov. 1.
Politico:
At Least 25 States Plan To Cut Off Food Aid Benefits In November
Millions of low-income Americans will lose access to food aid on Nov. 1, when half of states plan to cut off benefits due to the government shutdown. Twenty-five states told POLITICO that they are issuing notices informing participants of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program — the nation’s largest anti-hunger initiative — that they won’t receive checks next month. Those states include California, Alabama, Arkansas, Hawaii, Indiana, Mississippi and New Jersey. Others didn’t respond to requests for comment in time for publication. (Yarrow, 10/23)
KTLA:
Gov. Newsom To Deploy National Guard To Support Food Banks, Fast-Track Food Benefit Funding Amid Government Shutdown
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Wednesday that he will deploy the California National Guard and state volunteers on a humanitarian mission to food banks in response to the ongoing federal government shutdown. “Trump’s failure isn’t abstract – it’s literally taking food out of people’s mouths," Newsom said. The National Guard will not be acting as law enforcement; instead, it will be supporting food banks, according to the governor’s office. The National Guard held a similar role during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Palm, 10/22)
The Colorado Sun:
Colorado Food Banks Plead For Help As Food Assistance Is Cut Off
Food banks across Colorado are pleading for extra donations this week ahead of an expected Nov. 1 cutoff of food assistance benefits because of the federal government shutdown. (Brown and Dolven, 10/22)
More on Obamacare and the federal shutdown —
NBC News:
Oz Says Trump Has A Plan To Replace Obamacare
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, suggested Wednesday that President Donald Trump has a plan to replace the Affordable Care Act — but provided no specifics about the proposal. “I fully believe the president has a plan,” Oz told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker. “We’ve been talking about it quite a bit. There’s all kinds of ideas.” (Lovelace Jr., 10/22)
AP:
Sen. Jeff Merkley Stages Marathon Speech To Protest Trump
Led by Oregon Sen. Jeff Merkley, Democrats seized the Senate floor on Wednesday to protest President Donald Trump’s presidency amid the government shutdown and push for Republicans to negotiate with them on expiring health subsidies. Merkley spoke for more than 22 hours — from 6:21 p.m. Tuesday to 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday — pausing for lengthy questions from other Democratic senators. His speech was one of the longest in Senate history, just short of a similar speech in April by Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. (Jalonick, 10/22)
The Hill:
Trump Pollster: ObamaCare Subsidy Extension Key For GOP Ahead Of Midterms
New findings from a Trump-aligned pollster released Wednesday show a majority of voters want Congress to extend enhanced ObamaCare tax credits and would be less likely to vote for a candidate who lets those tax credits expire. The poll from John McLaughlin, commissioned by the conservative group Americans for a Balanced Budget, highlights the political importance of the tax credits ahead of the midterm elections and the peril facing Republicans who oppose an extension. (Weixel, 10/22)
The Boston Globe:
Mass Notifications Announce ACA Exchange Insurance Rate Hikes
Massachusetts has begun notifying people who receive health insurance through the Affordable Care Act’s exchange how much their premiums would increase without the federal subsidies that are due to expire at the end of the year. The state is among the first in the nation to provide specifics on how much more expensive insurance could become for the roughly 24 million people nationwide who rely on the exchanges for affordable health insurance. (Laughlin, 10/22)
The CT Mirror:
CT Tells Residents: Hold Off On ACA Enrollment Amid Shutdown
State officials are striking a different tone this year in their advice to Connecticut residents looking to enroll in health plans through Access Health CT, the state’s health insurance exchange. “If you could, wait a little bit longer,” Access Health CT CEO James Michel told residents during a press conference on Tuesday. “Instead of enrolling on November 1, give it more time, because I know there’s conversations going on right now to try to get the subsidies resolved.” (Golvala, 10/22)
Military.com:
Tricare Open Season Is On Time Despite Shutdown. Here’s What’s Affected
Open enrollment for 2026 Tricare coverage will take place on time despite the government shutdown, officials told Military.com, while some Tricare services under existing plans are already suspended or likely delayed. The monthlong open enrollment period is scheduled for Nov. 10-Dec. 9. During open enrollment, or open season, beneficiaries may make changes to their Tricare coverage for the upcoming year. Tricare users who want to keep the same coverage don’t need to do anything during open enrollment. (Miller, 10/22)
The Texas Tribune:
Feds Cut Program To Help Texans Find Insurance
About this time of year, Foundation Communities would be getting its latest group of specially trained staff members ready to help more than 6,800 Central Texans sign up for Affordable Care Act insurance coverage. For years, the Austin-based housing nonprofit has, through its Prosper Health Coverage program, used about $2.4 million in federal grant funding each year to hire a team of “navigators,” who help enroll Texans who either don’t have health insurance through their workplace or do not qualify for Medicaid and would like coverage in the federal health insurance marketplace established under the Affordable Care Act. (Langford, 10/22)
MedPage Today:
'Alternative' To CDC's Flagship Journal In The Works
A public health group and a top-tier journal will partner to publish an alternative to the CDC's flagship weekly publication that has been diminished under the Trump administration. The Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) at the University of Minnesota, and NEJM Evidence, will establish a field notes-style publication, CIDRAP director Michael Osterholm, PhD, MPH, announced at the IDWeek conference in Atlanta. (Fiore, 10/22)
AP:
USDA Reopens County Offices To Support Farmers Despite The Ongoing Government Shutdown
The Agriculture Department will reopen about 2,100 county offices all across the country Thursday despite the ongoing government shutdown to help farmers and ranchers get access to $3 billion of aid from existing programs. The USDA said each Farm Service Agency office will have two workers who will be paid even though the government remains shutdown. These offices help farmers apply for farm loans, crop insurance, disaster aid and other programs. Thousands of other federal employees like air traffic controllers are working without pay during the shutdown. (Funk, 10/22)
Deportees Recount Horrors Of Hours Spent In ICE's Full-Body Restraints
The use of the WRAP — also called “the burrito” or “the bag” — has been criticized as inhumane by deportees and their advocates. Federal lawsuits liken incorrect usage of the device to punishment and even torture, AP reports. Plus, pregnant people decry the care they receive at detention facilities.
AP:
ICE Uses Full-Body Restraints On Deportees Despite Safety Concerns
The Nigerian man described being roused with other detainees in September in the middle of the night. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers clasped shackles on their hands and feet, he said, and told them they were being sent to Ghana, even though none of them was from there. When they asked to speak to their attorney, he said, the officers refused and straitjacketed the already-shackled men in full-body restraint suits called the WRAP, then loaded them onto a plane for the 16-hour-flight to West Africa. (Dearen, Mustian and Pineda, 10/22)
AP:
Pregnant Women In US Detention Report Inadequate Care Under Trump
Women taken into custody by U.S. immigration agents while pregnant say they received inadequate care in a letter Wednesday that calls on the Trump administration to stop holding expectant mothers in federal detention facilities. The letter to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is part of a broader campaign in recent months by Democrats and immigrant rights groups to draw attention to what they say is the mistreatment of pregnant detainees. (Cline and Gonzalez, 10/23)
Modern Healthcare:
What The Section 232 Investigation Into Medical Devices Means
The Trump administration is targeting medical devices and supplies in its latest push to review imports for national security risks. If the investigation finds a threat, tariffs or import limits could be imposed. Any trade restrictions could affect patient care by limiting providers’ access to essential tools and challenging medtech companies that rely on complex global supply chains. (Dubinsky, 10/22)
KFF Health News:
Officials Show Little Proof That New Tech Will Help Medicaid Enrollees Meet Work Rules
This summer, the state of Louisiana texted just over 13,000 people enrolled in its Medicaid program with a link to a website where they could confirm their incomes. The texts were part of a pilot run to test technology the Trump administration says will make it easier for some Medicaid enrollees to prove they meet new requirements — working, studying, job training, or volunteering at least 80 hours a month — set to take effect in just over a year. But only 894 people completed the quarterly wage check, or just under 7% of enrollees who got the text, according to Drew Maranto, undersecretary for the Louisiana Department of Health. (Bichell and Whitehead, 10/23)
Roll Call:
Trump’s Approach To Lowering Drug Costs Is Raising Questions
The Trump administration is turning to an unconventional approach to lowering drug prices in the United States: striking deals directly with Big Pharma companies in an attempt to bring U.S. prices in line with what other countries pay. Trump and the nation’s health care officials have touted these “most-favored nation” deals as the most effective means to getting pharmaceutical prices down, beyond even the power of the Medicare drug price negotiations already in place. The key issue, health experts say, is that the public has had little visibility into these deals. (DeGroot, 10/22)
OB-GYN Group Urges Members To Support Contraception, Fight Misinfo
An official at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has stressed the importance of helping "patients get access to the evidence-based care they need and deserve." Also: Nurses are going on strike at Tenet Health hospitals in California; a look at the maternity care deserts in Minnesota; and more.
MedPage Today:
Ob/Gyns Urged To Fight Contraception Misinformation
In updated clinical guidance, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) urged physicians to speak out in support of access to contraception. The group's statement on access to contraception was updated to reflect the patchwork contraceptive landscape in the wake of the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision that ended the federal right to abortion, as well as the proliferation of mis- and disinformation about contraception. (Robertson, 10/22)
Newsweek:
Tenet Health Nurses Announce Strike At Six California Hospitals
Tenet Health nurses in California will hold a one-day strike later this month to protest the hospital's “refusal to address nurses’ deep concerns about patient care and safe staffing.” The California Nurses Association (CNA)/National Nurses United (NNU) announced Wednesday that more than 3,000 nurses have been under contract negotiations with Tenet since February, “with little to no movement on key issues.” (Giella, 10/22)
Modern Healthcare:
MultiCare, Samaritan To Combine
MultiCare Health System and Samaritan Health Services look to combine the two nonprofit health systems, they announced Wednesday. The boards of the organizations approved a membership-substitution agreement that would make Tacoma, Washington-based MultiCare the parent company of Corvallis, Oregon-based Samaritan. MultiCare operates 13 hospitals and more than 300 primary, urgent, pediatric and specialty care facilities, while Samaritan operates five hospitals, more than 80 clinics and multiple health plans. (Kacik, 10/22)
Modern Healthcare:
Scan Health Plan, BCBS Of Wyoming Aim To Grow Medicare Advantage
While top Medicare Advantage insurers such as UnitedHealthcare and Aetna are zigging, some competitors are zagging. Insurers such as AmeriHealth Caritas, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming and Scan Health Plan are expanding where they sell policies during this annual enrollment period. Humana, second to UnitedHealthcare in market share, and others are enhancing supplemental benefits to attract new members. Some, such as Devoted Health, are promising to pay full commissions to agents and brokers who direct new members to their plans. (Tepper, 10/22)
Minnesota Public Radio:
Blue Earth Hospital Offers Hope Amid Nationwide Rural Maternity Ward Closures
When Nikki Johnson heard Mayo Clinic Health System was closing its labor and delivery unit in Fairmont last year, she was shocked. She was 33 weeks pregnant. Instead of giving birth right nearby in town, she was suddenly faced with having to drive to Mayo’s Mankato clinic about an hour away when she went into labor. (Work, 10/23)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
'I Have A Lot Of Dreams To Achieve': Inside One Effort To Address NH's Nursing Shortage
Growing up in El Salvador, Ana Ascencio remembers visiting hospitals and jails with her grandmother when she was a child. “That’s where I come from — since I was very small, we always took time to visit the sick,” she said in Spanish. Ascencio lives in Manchester now and is training to become a Licensed Nursing Assistant. As she’s learning, she hopes to be patient and take time to help others like her grandmother Lucía did. (Guzman, 10/21)
Bird Flu Infections Surging In Poultry And Cattle; Measles Outbreaks Swelling
With no clear picture of the scope of the U.S. bird flu surge — federal agencies have stopped communicating during the shutdown — state health officials are left to fend for themselves to cope with outbreaks. Meanwhile, Utah, Arizona, and South Carolina are measles hot spots.
The New York Times:
Bird Flu Is Back
Bird flu is back. After a quiet summer, the virus has hit dozens of poultry flocks, resulting in the deaths of nearly seven million farmed birds in the United States since the beginning of September. Among them: about 1.3 million turkeys, putting pressure on the nation’s turkey supply in the run-up to Thanksgiving. Reports of infected wild birds have also surged this fall, and three states — Idaho, Nebraska and Texas — have identified outbreaks in dairy cows. (Anthes and Mandavilli, 10/22)
NBC News:
Measles Spreading Beyond The Center Of The Utah-Arizona Outbreak
The nation's second-largest measles outbreak this year is spreading beyond its epicenter along the Utah-Arizona border. Most of the known measles cases — 123 as of Wednesday — are linked to a tight-knit community of twin towns: Colorado City, in Mohave County, Arizona, and Hildale, which is in Washington County, Utah. Within the past few weeks, there have been three cases in nearby, larger towns, such as Hurricane and St. George, Utah. Those exposures occurred in hospital and urgent care settings, according to the Southwest Utah Public Health Department. (Edwards, 10/22)
CIDRAP:
US Measles Cases Top 1,600 As South Carolina Outbreak Grows
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today the country has seen 1,618 confirmed measles cases so far in 2025, 22 more than last week. And in South Carolina, a measles outbreak linked to two schools with low student vaccination rates has grown by 4 cases. The total represents the most US infections since 1992, when the CDC reported 2,237 measles cases. (Soucheray, 10/22)
CIDRAP:
Once-Promising Anti-Inflammatory Drug Fails To Improve Long-COVID Functional Outcomes In Trial
A randomized clinical trial finds that the anti-inflammatory drug colchicine, once thought promising for treating COVID-19, is no better than placebo in terms of functional capacity, respiratory function, symptoms such as depression or fatigue, or inflammation in long-COVID patients 1 year after infection. The double-blind trial, led by researchers at the George Institute for Global Health India in Delhi, randomly assigned 346 adult long-COVID patients to 28 weeks of colchicine therapy (162 patients) or placebo (157) at eight hospitals in six states in India from January 2022 to July 2023. (Van Beusekom, 10/22)
Stat:
Moderna's Key Study Of CMV Vaccine, Expected To Be Next Big Win, Failed
Moderna said Wednesday afternoon that its experimental vaccine for cytomegalovirus, a cause of disability in newborns, failed in a Phase 3 trial, a significant setback for a company already facing pressure from Wall Street and the federal government. (Mast and Herper, 10/22)
CIDRAP:
Survey Exposes Gaps In What People Know About The Risks Of Lyme Disease
A survey conducted in 28 US states found that, despite awareness of Lyme disease and a high prevalence of outdoor activities that raise the risk of exposure to the ticks that carry Lyme bacteria, less than half of respondents took measures to prevent infection, researchers reported yesterday in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 10/22)
AP:
Youngest Kids At School Have The Most Germs, Study Finds
Forget colorful leaves. Any caregiver knows that the real signs of fall are kids with coughs, sneezes and sniffles. Autumn marks the start of respiratory virus season, when colds, flu and other bugs start circulating — especially among the very young. A recent study confirmed what many families intuitively know: The littlest students harbor the most germs. Children in pre-kindergarten and elementary school showed highest rates of virus detection compared with older students and staff, according to research published in the journal Pediatrics. (Aleccia, 10/22)
The Washington Post:
Iceland Spots Its First Mosquitoes Amid Concerns Over Warming Climate
Iceland, one of the last places on Earth believed to be free of mosquitoes, has now detected the bloodsucking insects in its territory. Scientists at the Natural Science Institute of Iceland confirmed this week three recent mosquito sightings. The institute shared photos of the insects, saying that a male and two females were found near a garden rope that had been soaked in red wine to attract butterflies in Kjós municipality, north of the capital of Reykjavík. (Cho, 10/23)
CIDRAP:
Fiji Eliminates Trachoma—World's Leading Cause Of Blindness—As A Public Health Problem
The World Health Organization (WHO) announced earlier this week that Fiji has become the latest country to eliminate trachoma as a public health problem. Caused by the bacterium Chlamydia trachomitis and spread through personal contact and interaction with contaminated surfaces and flies, trachoma is the world's leading cause of blindness. It's the first neglected tropical disease to be eliminated in the island nation, where it was once a significant public health problem. (Dall, 10/22)
FDA Redacts Names Of Drugs From Reports On Contaminated Factories
ProPublica reports that, according to the FDA, releasing the names of the drugs in inspection reports on foreign facilities would violate federal law protecting confidential commercial information. Experts worry that removing this data renders the reports useless for keeping Americans safe.
ProPublica:
The FDA Is Hiding The Names Of Drugs Made In Contaminated Factories
They were the sort of disturbing discoveries that anyone taking generic medication would want to know. At one Indian factory manufacturing drugs for the United States, pigeons infested a storage room and defecated on boxes of sterilized equipment. At another, pathogens contaminated purified water used to produce drugs. At a third, stagnant urine pooled on a bathroom floor not far from where injectable medication was made. (Cenziper and Rose, 10/23)
Stat:
CVS Caremark Tells AIDS Activists Gilead Needs To Lower The Price Of Its New HIV Drug To Get On Formularies
For the past few months, CVS Caremark has resisted adding a new Gilead Sciences HIV prevention drug to its formularies, repeatedly explaining there are “clinical, financial, and regulatory considerations” that must be reviewed before it will take that step. Not surprisingly, though, what the largest pharmacy benefits manager in the U.S. simply wants is a much lower price, according to an email sent this week by a company executive to an AIDS patient advocacy group. (Silverman, 10/22)
Axios:
Anti-Obesity Drug Prescribing Shows Signs Of Leveling Off
The anti-obesity drug boom may be cooling, as overall prescribing of GLP-1 medicines remained relatively flat for the three months ending in September, according to a new analysis of electronic health records. (Bettelheim, 10/23)
NPR:
Antidepressant Side Effects Vary Depending On The Drug
Doctors have long known that antidepressants come with side effects for cardiovascular and metabolic health. But a major analysis from a team of researchers in the U.K. has, for the first time, pulled together data from more than 150 clinical trials to compare the physical side effects of dozens of antidepressants. (Stone, 10/23)
Stat:
European Cancer Researchers Release Guidelines On AI Use In Oncology
The leading professional organization for European oncologists has rolled out its first set of guidance on how its members should use large language models, a type of artificial intelligence, in cancer medicine. (MacPhail and Trang, 10/22)
WVa Medical Cannabis Program Has Raked In $34 Million But Has Spent $0
West Virginia officials say the money will remain unspent until federal law, which classifies cannabis as an illegal drug, changes. Other news from around the nation comes out of North Carolina, Maryland, and California. Also: the fight to influence paid family leave policy.
Mountain State Spotlight:
West Virginia Has Collected $34 Million From Its Medical Cannabis Program. It Hasn’t Spent A Penny
Since the state’s first dispensary opened in 2021, West Virginia’s medical cannabis program has collected roughly $34 million in taxes, licensing fees and interest. State law requires the money be used to create a medical cannabis research program, provide resources to residents with substance use disorder and fund law enforcement training. But almost four years later, the money sits unspent. (Blevins, 10/22)
North Carolina Health News:
NC Counties Rethink Overdose Response
When an overdose is reported in coastal Carteret County, 911 dispatchers send emergency responders racing to the scene carrying naloxone — the opioid reversal medication that can bring someone back from the brink of death. At the same time, the county’s six-member post-overdose response team — composed of a team manager and five peer support specialists — gets an alert. Their aim is to respond in real time, 365 days a year, offering immediate and continued support after the overdose. They’re able to meet people where they are, physically and emotionally. (Crumpler, 10/23)
The Baltimore Sun:
Drug Takeback Day Promotes Safe Prescription Disposal
It’s time to clean out your medicine cabinet. This Saturday’s National Prescription Drug Takeback Day offers a chance to safely dispose of old prescription medications — without the risk of abuse or environmental contamination. (Hille, 10/22)
San Francisco Chronicle:
Tiburon Tobacco Ban Would Outlaw All Nicotine Sales
The Marin County town of Tiburon is poised to become the first jurisdiction in Northern California — and just the third statewide — to ban the sale of all tobacco and nicotine products. In an effort to address youth nicotine addiction, the Tiburon town council last week passed an ordinance that would prohibit the sale of tobacco and nicotine products, including vapes or e-cigarettes, traditional cigarettes and oral nicotine pouches such as Zyn. The only exception to the ban would be FDA-approved smoking cessation products. (Ho, 10/22)
The Baltimore Sun:
Mystery Dust ‘No Public Health Threat,’ But MD Residents Skeptical
Stoney Beach resident Jessica Allen took her car through a Royal Farms car wash three times last week in an attempt to rid it of a mysterious dust that has recently plagued cars and homes in northern Anne Arundel County. “It’s almost like somebody threw ash on the car and then sprayed a sealant,” Allen said of the odorless, sticky, grayish, speckled dust that she has noticed covering her car and the front windows of her house. (Trovato, 10/22)
The 19th:
Can Hollywood Do For Paid Leave What Congress Hasn’t?
Vicki Shabo had spent more than a decade advocating for a federal paid parental leave in the only rich country that doesn’t have it. Then in 2021, just when it seemed like it might happen, lawmakers ejected paid leave from a spending bill and sent it tumbling back down the list of priorities. (Carrazana, 10/22)
Study: Gum Disease Might Be Linked To Poor Heart And Brain Health
In two studies released Wednesday, both published in Neurology Open Access, researchers found associations between gum disease and damage to the brain's white matter, as well as inflammation that can lead to atherosclerosis. Add cavities to the mix, and the risk of stroke increases by 86%.
CBS News:
Gum Disease Could Be Linked To An Increased Risk Of Stroke And Brain Damage, Studies Find
Keeping your mouth healthy may help keep your heart and brain healthy too, according to new research. In a study published Wednesday in Neurology Open Access, researchers found adults with gum disease may be more likely to have signs of damage to the brain's white matter than people without gum disease. (Moniuszko and Hill, 10/22)
Medical Xpress:
Early Life Sugar Restriction Linked To Lasting Heart Benefits In Adulthood
Restricted sugar intake during early life is linked to lower risks of several heart conditions in adulthood, including heart attack, heart failure, and stroke, finds a study published by The BMJ using data from the end of UK sugar rationing in 1953. The greatest protection against the risk of developing heart problems—and the longest delay in disease onset—was seen in people whose sugar intake was restricted from conception (in utero) to around 2 years of age. (10/22)
CBS News:
Researchers Seek To Halt Recurrence Of Breast Cancer By Targeting Dormant "Sleeper Cells"
Illeana Casiano-Vazquez and her husband Sam cherish every minute together. Six years ago, she was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of the cancer that has fewer treatment options and a higher rate of recurrence. ... Dr. Angela DeMichele, Casiano-Vazquez's oncologist and a professor at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, told CBS News that Casiano-Vazquez had a 25% chance that the breast cancer would come back within five years. DeMichele co-leads a team at Penn conducting a clinical trial that identifies and targets breast cancer "sleeper cells," which are cells that break away from the main tumor and can resurface later to spread cancer throughout the body. (Quijano, 10/22)
CNN:
Makeup, Shampoos And Hair Care Products Still Contain Toxic Chemicals. Experts Call Out Ingredients To Look For
In an episode of “The Pitt,” a hospital drama on HBO Max, a young TikTok beauty influencer named Nandi is found roaming the streets of Pittsburgh, walking dangerously into traffic while screaming at cars and people. Nandi is experiencing severe insomnia, tremors and psychosis, and her quickly deteriorating condition bewilders the emergency room staff. Finally, an enterprising resident finds she has mercury poisoning from an unusual source — an imported facial moisturizer she promotes in her videos. (LaMotte, 10/21)
KFF Health News:
When A Hearing Aid Isn’t Enough
Kitty Grutzmacher had contended with poor hearing for a decade, but the problem had worsened over the past year. Even with her hearing aids, “there was little or no sound,” she said. “I was avoiding going out in groups. I stopped playing cards, stopped going to Bible study, even going to church.” Her audiologist was unable to offer Grutzmacher, a retired nurse in Elgin, Illinois, a solution. But she found her way to the cochlear implant program at Northwestern University. (Span, 10/23)
The Washington Post:
A Parkinson’s Patient Plays Clarinet During Deep Brain Stimulation Surgery
The doctors prepared to carry out the brain surgery, their medical tools laid out. Their patient, wide awake on the operating table, was given an instrument of her own: her clarinet, which she began to play. Denise Bacon, 65, blew into the mouthpiece as doctors stood behind her, piercing holes into her skull to implant electrodes that would deliver electrical pulses to the brain in a bid to improve her motor skills. The electrodes were connected to a pulse generator — a device likened to a pacemaker — which sent continuous pulses to modify the brain, helping her manage her symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, for which there is no cure. (Hassan, 10/22)
Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
Medical Xpress:
Semaglutide Helps Heart Regardless Of How Much Weight Lost, Study Reveals
Anti-obesity medication semaglutide may help to prevent heart attacks and other major cardiac events regardless of how much weight people lose while taking the drug, according to a new study led by a UCL researcher. The finding, the researchers say, suggests there are multiple ways the drug benefits the heart, rather than its protective effect on cardiovascular health being due solely to weight loss. (10/22)
CIDRAP:
RSV Vaccine For Older Adults 92% Protective Against Poor Outcomes, Real-World Study Estimates
In its first year of use in the United States, the overall estimated effectiveness of the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine against respiratory illness and severe disease in adults aged 60 years and older was 92%, a team led by researchers from Kaiser Permanente Southern California and vaccine maker Pfizer reported yesterday in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Van Beusekom, 10/22)
CIDRAP:
Infants Exposed To Corticosteroids In Utero May Be At Higher Risk For Infections Through Age 21
Research published in JAMA Network Open suggests that youth exposed to corticosteroids in utero, whether born preterm or full-term, are at significantly higher risk for respiratory and nonrespiratory infections through 21 years of age. (Van Beusekom, 10/17)
Medical Xpress:
Serotonin Produced By Gut Bacteria Provides Hope For A Novel IBS Treatment
Research from the University of Gothenburg, Sweden, clarifies the complex interaction between gut bacteria and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Experiments demonstrate that gut bacteria can produce the important substance serotonin. The finding may lead to future treatments. (Kubista, 10/20)
MedPage Today:
Novel T-Cell Therapy Promising In Tough-To-Treat Eye Cancer
A single infusion of the investigational PRAME-directed T-cell receptor T-cell therapy anzutresgene autoleucel (anzu-cel) showed encouraging antitumor activity in patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic uveal melanoma in a small phase I trial. (Bassett, 10/22)
Viewpoints: There Are Pitfalls To Pharma-Funded Research; Is American Health Care On The Verge Of Collapse?
Opinion writers discuss these public health issues.
Stat:
Corporate Support Cannot Make Up For Threats To The NIH Budget
This story offers an important lesson during this fraught time in research, as threats to NIH funding have dramatically upended life for researchers working to understand the mechanisms of disease or discover better ways to treat them: Pharmaceutical industry support cannot replace public funding for research. (Jerry Avorn, 10/22)
The Wichita Eagle:
Are Doctors Funding Their Own Extinction?
As a retired vascular surgeon and leader of a large multispecialty surgical group, the existing American health care system has me distraught. Doctors are witnessing its collapse firsthand as decisions are increasingly made with little regard to patient care. Doctors have given up control to health insurance companies, pharmaceuticals, device manufacturers, brokers, lobbyists, hospitals, fake research, private equity, and so on. (Dr. Alex Ammar, 10/22)
Stat:
Neurology And Psychiatry Should Be A Single Discipline
The brain is the seat of the self. When it breaks, it doesn’t just wound, it distorts, erodes, and often erases. I’ve spent a lifetime witnessing that erasure, not with clinical detachment but in the intimacy of family meals, dark hospital corridors, and my own internal unraveling. (Shaheen E. Lakhan, 10/23)
Los Angeles Times:
When Surviving Cancer Isn't The End Of The Fight
When you hear the words “you have cancer,” your world tilts on its axis. I know because I’ve heard them twice. I am grateful to be a breast and ovarian cancer survivor, but surviving cancer did not mean my fight was over. In the aftermath of my treatments, I developed a chronic and often misunderstood disease that I will live with for the rest of my life. (Kathy Bates, 10/23)
Undark:
Misinformation About The End Of Life Is Harming Organ Donation
In August, The New York Times reported that President Donald Trump’s administration was “cracking down” on the organ transplant system, which the newspaper attributed, in part, to its own investigative report from July suggesting that U.S. patients had nearly been killed for their organs. The Times reported that a woman was still alive when surgeons began working to remove her organs. ... The article also alleged that “signs of life” were ignored in patients being considered for organ donation. (Jedediah Lewis, Hedi Aguiar and Adam Schiavi, 10/23)