Blood Tests May Give Patients A ‘Clock’ For Alzheimer’s Disease, Study Finds
Although the findings are not yet accurate enough to predict a patient’s exact trajectory, The Washington Post reports that scientists created a model that could use blood test results to forecast the start of symptoms within a margin of three to four years. Other public health news is on social media, foodborne bacteria, and more.
The Washington Post:
Blood Tests Show Potential For Predicting Start Of Alzheimer’s Symptoms
Scientists showed in a new study published Thursday that they could use blood draws to build a “clock” for Alzheimer’s disease that could roughly predict when symptoms will develop, findings that could eventually transform how the illness is diagnosed and treated. A simple blood test can help diagnose Alzheimer’s, but the study in the journal Nature Medicine shows how these kinds of tests could one day play a greater role in preventing the insidious, memory-robbing illness. In the new study, researchers built a model that could use blood test results to forecast symptom onset within a margin of three to four years. (Johnson, 2/19)
On social media and mental health —
Axios:
Zuckerberg Testifies In Landmark Social Media Addiction Trial
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday was grilled for past statements about his company's role in child safety and knowledge of alleged harms. This is the first time Zuckerberg has faced a jury in a courtroom alongside families who say that Meta's products harmed their children. (Curi, 2/18)
Bloomberg:
California’s TikTok Child Addiction Suit Gets Boost From Judge
A judge said TikTok Inc. should have to face California’s claims that the platform’s features are addictive and harmful to kids. In a tentative ruling Wednesday, the judge said the company isn’t immune from the state’s allegations that the platform preys on young people through algorithms that keep them scrolling to maximize profits. (Burnson, 2/19)
In public health news from around the globe —
The Guardian:
Bill Gates Cancels Keynote Speech In India Amid Questions Over Epstein Ties
Bill Gates has pulled out of a keynote address at the AI Impact Summit in India as he continues to face questions over his relationship with the deceased child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The billionaire Microsoft co-founder travelled to India, where his foundation works with the government on delivering AI for social good, earlier this week and was advertised as speaking at the international summit shortly after the country’s prime minister, Narendra Modi. (Booth, 2/19)
CIDRAP:
Resistant Foodborne Bacteria Widespread In Europe, Report Finds
New data from European health and food safety agencies show that resistance to commonly used antibiotics continues to rise in foodborne bacteria, threatening treatments for foodborne illness. Published in a joint report from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), the data show that a high proportion of Salmonella and Campylobacter isolates collected from humans and food-producing animals (cows, pigs, chickens, and turkeys) in 2023-24 were resistant to commonly used antibiotics, including ampicillin, tetracycline, and sulfonamides. Salmonella and Campylobacter are two leading causes of foodborne illness. (Dall, 2/18)
ABC News:
Up To 46,000 Injuries In Gaza Require Reconstructive Surgery: Study
Tens of thousands of those injured in Gaza during the Israel-Hamas war require reconstructive surgery immediately and in years to come, a new study published Thursday finds. Researchers from Duke University, Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust in London and Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza found that about 116,000 injuries in Gaza have been sustained between Oct. 7, 2023, and May 1, 2025. Of those injuries, they estimate up to 46,000 require reconstructive surgery. (Kekatos, 2/18)