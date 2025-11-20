Botulism Cases Tied To Baby Formula Climb To 31 Infants Across 15 States
Investigators recently have found the recalled ByHeart product available on store shelves in Oregon, Minnesota, and Arizona. Other public health news is regarding fluoride in drinking water, ultraprocessed foods, the fiber fad, and more.
AP:
As Botulism Cases Rise, Recalled Baby Formula Is Still On Some Store Shelves
As cases of potentially deadly botulism in babies who drank ByHeart infant formula continue to grow, state officials say they are still finding the recalled product on some store shelves. Meanwhile the company reported late Wednesday that laboratory tests confirmed that some samples of formula were contaminated with the type of bacteria that has sickened more than 30 babies in the outbreak. (Aleccia, 11/20)
More health and wellness news —
CNN:
Fluoride In Drinking Water Does Not Negatively Affect Cognitive Ability — And May Actually Provide Benefit, Study Finds
The longstanding public health practice of adding fluoride to community drinking water is facing heavy scrutiny in the United States over questions about whether the benefits outweigh the potential risks. But new research challenges recent claims about the risks of fluoride in drinking water — and instead suggests that it may have additional positive effects. (McPhillips, 11/20)
Newsweek:
Two Thirds Of Pregnant Women Have A Risky Weight Problem
Around two thirds of pregnancies involve weight gain outside the recommended range, new data has found. The analysis, published in the BMJ, pooled data on 1.6 million women worldwide, highlighting the urgent need for updated standards for healthy weight gain in pregnancy. (Gray, 11/19)
ABC News:
Global Rise In Ultra-Processed Foods Is Major Public Health Threat, Experts Say
The global rise of ultra-processed foods in diets worldwide poses a major public health threat, according to experts who published a series of papers in medical journal The Lancet. The authors cite studies that show ultra-processed diets are linked to chronic health conditions like increased risk of becoming overweight and obesity, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, chronic kidney disease and overall higher death rates. (Benadjaoud, Abramoff and Salzman, 11/19)
AP:
Fiber Is Poised To Follow Protein As The Next Food Fad
U.S. consumers who have had their fill of finding protein added to everything from cereal to ice cream are about to meet the next big food fad: fiber. Americans have been boosting their protein intake for years; even Pop-Tarts and Starbucks are selling protein-enhanced products. But the number of new products promoted with high or added fiber saw a big uptick in the U.S. this year, according to market research firm Mintel. Hundreds of videos on social media celebrate the benefits of dietary fiber and share recipes to help viewers get more of it. There’s even a term for trying to meet or exceed the recommended daily fiber intake: fibermaxxing. (Durbin, 11/19)
On mental health —
Axios:
Common Sense Media: Chatbots "Fundamentally Unsafe" For Teen Mental Health
All major chatbots are "fundamentally" unsafe for teen mental health support, children's advocacy group Common Sense Media said Thursday in a report showing systemic issues across the board. (Curi and Morrone, 11/20)
The New York Times:
When People in Distress Deny Being Suicidal, Should They Be Believed?
Clinicians often rely on patients to disclose thoughts of self-harm, but some are lobbying for a new diagnosis to better assess the risk. (Caron, 11/19)