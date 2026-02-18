California Weekly Roundup: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026

health industry

CalMatters: Kaiser Strike Enters Fourth Week, Disrupting Patient Care

Over 31,000 Kaiser Permanente workers remain on strike in California and Hawaii, disrupting surgeries and appointments as wage talks stall. (Hwang, 2/16)

Fresno Bee: Fresno Doctor’s License Revoked After Sexual Assault Ruling

A Fresno doctor accused of inappropriately touching a patient’s vaginal area with his ungloved hand has had his license to practice medicine revoked, according to the Medical Board of California. (Miller, 2/17)

Los Angeles Times: Cedars-Sinai Didn’t Act On Years Of Abuse Complaints, Lawsuits Say

More than 500 former patients are suing Barry J. Brock and facilities where he worked, saying the gynecologist’s misconduct was knowingly concealed. (Purtill, 2/13)

CalMatters: A California County's Only Hospital Cleared A Federal Hurdle, But It Still Needs Millions To Reopen

Congress restores critical access status for Glenn Medical Center, but the shuttered California hospital still needs $40-50M to reopen. (Ibarra, 2/14)

Palm Springs Desert Sun: 18 California Hospitals Ranked Among America’s 100 Best. See The List

Eighteen hospitals in California are among the top 2% of hospitals in the nation for “clinical excellence,” according to Healthgrades. (Segura, 2/17)

Daily Republic: Healthcare Panel Discussion Set Friday At Touro

The Development Committee of the Vallejo Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a “Good Morning Vallejo! Economic Impact of Changes in Healthcare” breakfast and panel discussion for Friday. (2/18)

LGBTQ+

EdSource: CA Challenges Trump Administration’s Threat To Withhold $5 Billion Over Gender Identity Disclosure

California filed a lawsuit this week challenging the U.S. Department of Education’s threat to withhold funding over the state’s policy on gender identity disclosure. (Gallegos, 2/13)

Los Angeles Blade: A New “Queer Summer Camp” Cycling Event Rises From The Legacy Of AIDS/LifeCycle

In its 31-year run, ALC riders raised over $300 million for HIV and AIDS resources, services, and awareness. This year, Center Ride Out provides a new, exciting extension of this important event, allowing cyclers to raise funds in support of the LA LGBT Center, The San Diego LGBT Community Center, and the LGBTQ Community Center of the Desert. (Song, 2/13)

housing

LAist: LA Considers 'Gut Punch' Cuts To City Homelessness Programs, Blaming Court Settlement Costs

Safe parking lots, street medicine and hygiene programs for unhoused Angelenos could all be on the chopping block, according to a recent city report. (Wagner, 2/17)

Los Angeles Times: Citing Fire Risk, L.A. City May Get More Power To Remove Hillside Homeless Encampments

Los Angeles city officials may be empowered to remove homeless encampments from hillside areas at severe risk of fire, even without the property owner's permission, under a proposal that the City Council moved forward on Tuesday. (Goldberg, 2/18)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. Liable For Destroying Homeless People's Property, Federal Judge Rules

In a lawsuit over L.A.'s seizure of homeless people's belongings, a federal judge found the city modified or fabricated records in more than 100 camp cleanups, tainting the evidence so much that a fair trial was not possible. She ruled the city violated the Constitution and was liable for the lost personal property. (Smith, 2/13)

The San Diego Union-Tribune: San Diego County Now Gives Homelessness Stats For Unincorporated Areas

It’s now easier to see how many homeless people live in unincorporated communities like Lakeside, Alpine and Fallbrook because of new statistics published on San Diego County’s website. (Nelson, 2/16)

Victorville Daily Press: Why Victor Valley Man Helps Homeless While Experiencing It Himself

Jorge Hernandez lives in his car in the Victor Valley. Even so, he still feeds and clothes the homeless on Bear Valley Road. (Mobley, 2/12)

public health

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Flu Season In Sonoma County, Napa County Shows Signs Of Entering Second Wave

Sonoma and Napa counties are seeing flu infections rise after weeks of declining cases. The growing number of pediatric deaths nationally points to a dangerous strain, experts say. (Espinoza, 2/13)

CBS Los Angeles: Riverside County Health Officials Report Second And Third Measles Cases

Riverside County health officials have reported the second and third measles cases of the year, which they say could be connected to the county's first case​ that was reported last week. (Fioresi, 2/14)

San Francisco Examiner: Expert Laments California Measles Outbreak As ‘Self-Inflicted Tragedy’

An ongoing measles outbreak about 250 miles north of San Francisco — one that a longtime local infectious-disease expert called a “self-inflicted tragedy” — has state public-health officials on high alert. (Gurevich, 2/18)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: New Report Flags Lyme-Positive Ticks On Sonoma Trail

Ticks collected along Umbrella Tree Trail at North Sonoma Regional Park tested positive in pooled samples for the Lyme disease bacterium — a higher-than-usual signal, even in a small sample. Lyme can hit like a truck, and it’s far easier to prevent than to untangle later. (Coryell, 2/12)

Los Angeles Times: Dogs Confined To Kennels For 3 Weeks As Illness Grips L.A. Shelter

Dogs at the Chesterfield Square animal shelter have been kept inside their kennels for three weeks due to a giardia outbreak. The shelter plans a partial reopening Sunday. (McDonald, 2/13)

Chicago Tribune: Conagra Ordered To Pay $25 Million In Lawsuit Over Pam Spray

A jury awarded a Los Angeles man $25 million in a lawsuit against Chicago-based Conagra alleging its butter-flavored Pam cooking spray caused a rare chronic lung disease that will require a double lung transplant. (Channick, 2/11)

The Desert Sun: Ventura Foods Peanut Butter Recall In California Possible Plastic

FDA says Ventura Foods recalled 20,000 plus single serve peanut butter packets and PBJ cups in California after blue plastic was found. (Cervantes Jr. and Ward, 2/17)

San Francisco Chronicle: Why Gas Stoves Could Be No. 1 Polluter For Many Bay Area Residents

Studies show gas stoves may drive asthma and other health risks. Researchers say replacing them with electric could sharply reduce NO2 exposure. (Allday, 2/15)

SUBSTANCE USE

San Francisco Chronicle: S.F. Mayor Lurie Inherited A Drug Overdose Epidemic. Here's How Bad It's Gotten

Overdose deaths in San Francisco likely dipped in 2025 after seeing a major drop in 2024, according to preliminary numbers. But fatal overdoses are still much more common than they were before the pandemic. (Leonard and Jung, 2/17)

IMMIGRATION CRISIS

Southern California News Group: This California Bill Would Stop Local Law Enforcement From Helping ICE Carry Out Its Agenda

The bill aims to address racial profiling and protect those exercising their right to monitor or record ICE activities. (Tat, 2/17)

The San Diego Union-Tribune: Noem Touts Fentanyl Gains Amid ICE Protests In San Diego

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks said Trump administration policies to secure the border have allowed federal officers to focus on other tasks, including seizing drugs. (Mendoza, Figueroa, and Fox, 2/12)

other california news

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Napa County Officials: Mobile Health Unit A Success In First Four Months

Napa County’s new RV-style mobile health office helped over 120 people connect with social and health services in its first four months. (Booth, 2/16)

The (Santa Rosa) Press Democrat: Amid Layoffs, Napa Valley College Loses Physical Education Program For Disabled Students

In a bid to avoid future budget deficits, the Napa Valley College board voted Thursday night to lay off 16 workers and eliminate 17 vacant positions. (Mehta, 2/13)

VC Star: Layoffs Likely At CVUSD Due To Canceled Mental Health Grant

Last year, the Trump administration canceled a nationwide $1 billion grant program for mental health in schools. Conejo Unified lost about $5 million. (Biasotti, 2/13)

The San Diego Union-Tribune: San Diego County Settles Long-Running Lawsuit’s Claims Over Mental Health Care In Jail

The agreement calls for enhanced screening and treatment, with an independent monitor to oversee implementation. (McDonald, 2/12)

The San Diego Union-Tribune: ‘A Game-Changer’: UC San Diego Professor Initiates A New Field Of Medical Science

Raphael Cuomo, also the creator of 'Cuomo’s paradox,' says survival epidemiology puts a greater focus on what helps people live longer after they get sick rather than on prevention in general. (Lyons, 2/12)

