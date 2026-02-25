California Weekly Roundup: Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026

health industry

KQED: Widespread Kaiser Strike Ends After 4 Weeks With No Full Deal Yet

A four-week strike by thousands of Kaiser Permanente health care workers in California and Hawaii ended Tuesday morning, even though no full contract deal has been reached. (Romero, 2/24)

San Francisco Examiner: Mental Health Care Workers Authorize Strike Against Kaiser

Kaiser Permanente mental-health workers voted over the weekend to authorize a one-day strike over alleged unfair labor practices. The strike date will likely be announced sometime next week, union spokesperson Matt Artz told The Examiner in an email. (Gurevich, 2/24)

The San Diego Union-Tribune: Thousands Of Seniors In San Diego County Forced To Find New Doctors

Changes to SCAN health plan offerings affect many who were forced to leave Scripps in 2023 when the provider pulled its main medical groups out of the Medicare Advantage program. (Sisson, 2/22)

Los Angeles Daily News: Cities Gearing Up For A Fight Against LA County’s One-Half Cent Healthcare Sales Tax

There will be a battle over a half-cent sales tax measure for LA County voters in June, but you may be surprised who is against it. (Scauzillo, 2/20)

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

Capital & Main: Cuts Aimed At Abortion Are Hitting Basic Care

“That’s the ironic part: The federal government was coming for abortion — that’s what they were so upset about, that we provide [the procedure],” said Krista Hollinger, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties in California. (Kreidler, 2/19)

San Francisco Chronicle: One Lawyer Could Take Down California's Abortion Shield. His Star Client Is A Convicted Abuser

Before he was the star plaintiff in an audacious lawsuit targeting a Bay Area doctor and interstate access to abortion medication, Jerry Hernandez Rodriguez was somewhere in Texas ducking a warrant for allegedly beating his girlfriend. (Hosseini, 2/20)

housing

San Francisco Chronicle: Former S.F. Nonprofit CEO Misspent $1.2 Million, Collected Hidden ‘Double Salary,’ DA Says

The former chief executive of a major San Francisco homeless services provider is facing charges for allegedly misappropriating at least $1.2 million in public funds, some of which appeared to bankroll her luxury lifestyle, prosecutors said Monday. (Barba, 2/23)

Sacramento Bee: Elk Grove Homeless Shelter Could Cost Up To $350K Per Bed

Elk Grove is spending up to $350,000 per bed to build a new homeless shelter — a decision that homeless activists said could be better spent on permanent housing. (Dadey and Clift, 2/25)

CalMatters: 1 In 10 Cal State Students Face Homelessness. This Emergency Housing Program Helps

Rapid Rehousing has helped thousands of students who are either homeless or housing insecure, such as one student who was sleeping in a garage. (Khan, 2/24)

Los Angeles Times: L.A. Wanted To Dismantle Homeless RVs. A Judge Just Shut That Down

An attorney for a group of homeless advocates said city leaders have a pattern of making decisions that are "patently illegal.” (Zahniser, 2/22)

San Francisco Chronicle: Boston Is Turning Empty Office Buildings Into 1,500 Homes. Why Can't San Francisco?

San Francisco and Boston are coastal cousins: a pair of historic cities full of character and culture, narrow alleys and stately avenues, seafood and salty waterfronts, old money and new, left-leaning politics sprouting from roots in ever-evolving ethnic neighborhoods. (Dineen, 2/23)

public health

San Francisco Chronicle: SF Bay Area Regulators Issue $10 Million Penalty Against Refinery

An East Bay refinery will pay $10 million to settle allegations stemming from more than 100 notices of environmental violations over four years, including multiple releases of harmful dust that blanketed nearby properties, local officials announced last week. (Park, 2/23)

The San Diego Union-Tribune: State Appeals Court Rejects Asbestos Lawsuit By San Diego City Workers

The judges said any damages should be pursued through the state workers' compensation program. (McDonald, 2/23)

USA Today: Are Forever Chemicals In Your Drinking Water? Check Tulare County EPA Data Here

Toxic forever chemicals have recently tested above EPA limits in over 1,050 cities, including several in Tulare County. Check your drinking water on our map. (Fast, 2/24)

CBS Sacramento: Rain Forces Delays As Cleanup Continues After Yuba County Pipeline Failure

Nearly two weeks after a major pipeline failure at the Colgate Powerhouse in Northern California's Yuba County, the weather has been making things even more difficult for crews who are trying to get a handle on the situation. (Moeller, 2/24)

The Sacramento Bee: California Sues HHS Over Rollback Of Childhood Vaccines

The suit names Acting CDC Director Jim O’Neill and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as defendants. (Russell, 2/24)

The Sacramento Bee: What Do Federal Vaccine Recommendations Mean For Californians?

California and 14 other states are suing the CDC, calling the recommendations a departure from standard medical advice that ignored federal laws. (Pedrosa, 2/24)

Berkeleyside: Possible Mumps Exposure At 2 Berkeley Schools, But City Says Risk Of Community Transmission Is ‘Very Low’

People at two Berkeley schools — Berkeley High and Sylvia Mendez Elementary were possibly exposed to mumps but the risk of community transmission is “very low,” according to letters sent Friday afternoon by school leaders and the city’s health officer. (Arredondo, 2/19)

EDUCATION

KQED: SFUSD Teachers Got A Big Contract Deal. Not All Are Happy With It

San Francisco public school teachers vote this week on a contract that includes fully funded family health care, but doesn’t meet salary demands for some classroom teachers and others. (DeBenedetti, 2/24)

Los Angeles Times: San Diego Teachers Cancel Strike After District Agrees To Address Special Education Needs

San Diego teachers canceled their planned Feb. 26 strike after reaching a tentative agreement with the San Diego Unified School District to increase special education staffing, provide additional teacher support and stipends, and secure future pay raises pending restoration of state funding. (Brennan, 2/24)

The New York Times: Yondr Pouches, A Solution To School Phone Bans, Are No Match For Teens

In some schools — such as L.A.'s Van Nuys High School — Yondr, a pouch marketed to keep kids off devices, has proved no match for actual children. Kircher and Holtermann, 2/25)

Politico: Exclusive: Newsom Backs Social Media Restrictions For Teens Under 16

Gov. Gavin Newsom stepped into the fight over age limits on social media Thursday, saying he wants state legislation that would restrict access to the powerful online platforms for teens under 16. (Katzenberger and Mui, 2/19)

SUBSTANCE USE

San Francisco Chronicle: San Francisco Lawmaker Pushes Ban On Nitrous Oxide Sales

If such a ban becomes law, S.F. could join other cities and counties in California that prohibit retail sales, such as San Mateo, San Jose and Santa Cruz. (Park and McFadden, 2/24)

Voice of OC: More Orange County Cities Eye Kratom Bans

A couple more Orange County cities could be joining the growing list of cities restricting kratom amid state and county bans and crackdowns being introduced. (King, 2/19)

Los Angeles Times: Soon After Giving Narcan To Suspect, CHP Officer Died From Ingesting Fentanyl

The cause of death for CHP Officer Miguel Cano was revealed to be an accident due to fentanyl. (Harter, 2/24)

other california news

CalMatters: CA Parents Push To Expand Disability Services At Regional Centers

Their children suffered brain injuries as young adults. California's network of regional centers, serving people with developmental disabilities, wouldn't help. (Ibarra, 2/24)

Bay Area News Group: As Costs Balloon, ‘Diaper Insecurity’ Is A Growing Problem For Parents. A New California Program Is Offering Free Diapers To Help Them.

“Anyone who has had to buy a seemingly endless supply of diapers and wipes knows how quickly the costs add up,” California Attorney General Rob Bonta said at a launch event in Oakland. “Unfortunately, our federal administration is failing in that regard. It’s actively working to make life harder and more expensive for families.” (Hunter, 2/23)

AP: California Program Sends Birthday Cards To Babies Treated For Botulism

The California program that identifies and treats cases of dangerous infant botulism also comforts families by sending silly cards on their babies' first birthdays. (Aleccia, 2/24)

Los Angeles Times: California Serial Child Molester Granted Parole. Victims Are Outraged

David Allen Funston approached children playing outside their homes in the Sacramento suburbs and used candy and toys to lure them into his vehicle in 1995 and 1996, prosecutors said. (Harter, 2/22)

Los Angeles Times: Autism Training For Law Enforcement Aims To Prevent Tragic Outcomes

In a room filled with pounding noises and clanging cowbells, L.A. County deputies learn that sometimes the best way to handle a crisis is to simply wait. (Putill, 2/24)

Marin Independent Journal: Mill Valley Church Plans Program For Dementia Patients

The initiative at Mt. Tamalpais United Methodist Church is intended to both help elder residents and relieve caregivers. (Rosenfeld, 2/23)

Los Angeles Blade: Where Medicine Meets Dignity: Be Well Medical Group Founder Isaac Berlin Is Here And Queer To Serve The Community

As the founder of Be Well Medical Group, Berlin has made it his goal to ensure that “safe and affirming” isn’t just a catchphrase for PR but an actual experience where patients are met with evidence-based care and genuine respect in equal measure. (Sloan, 2/23)

