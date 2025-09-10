CDC Infectious-Disease Data Project Put On Hold Indefinitely
The user-friendly website would have made access to information on numerous diseases readily accessible. Also: Ex-CDC Chief Susan Monarez will testify at a Senate committee hearing on Sept. 17.
MedPage Today:
CDC Infectious Disease Data Project Shelved
HHS has put on ice a CDC project that would make information about dozens of diseases available in near real time, CDC sources told MedPage Today. Since early summer, the team has been working on a more user-friendly website that would make case counts on 127 notifiable conditions available in one place, alongside expert commentary. But when they asked for approval to launch it, HHS put it on hold indefinitely, several sources said. (Fiore, 9/9)
Former CDC director will tell her side to senators —
NBC News:
Former CDC Director Susan Monarez To Testify At Senate Committee Hearing
The Senate committee that oversees the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will hold a hearing next week with testimony from former CDC Director Susan Monarez, whom the Trump administration abruptly fired last month after she refused to resign under pressure. The hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, chaired by Bill Cassidy, R-La., will take place Sept. 17 and focus on oversight of the CDC. (Leach, Thorp V and Richards, 9/10)
More health news from the Trump administration —
AP:
Judge Blocks Trump Administration's Subpoena Of Trans Patients' Records
A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration’s attempt to subpoena medical records of transgender patients who received gender-affirming care at Boston Children’s Hospital. In a ruling on Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Myong Joun said the administrative subpoena served by the U.S. Department of Justice was improper and “motivated only by bad faith.” The Justice Department said the information was needed to investigate possible fraud or unlawful off-label promotion of drugs, but the information requested — including actual patient records — seemed to be unrelated, the judge said. (Boone, 9/10)
KFF Health News:
Trump’s Medicaid Cuts Were Aimed At ‘Able-Bodied Adults.’ Hospitals Say Kids Will Be Hurt
Republicans insist that President Donald Trump’s cuts to Medicaid were aimed at reducing fraud and getting more of its adult beneficiaries into jobs. But the side effects may include less care for sick kids. Some children’s hospitals collectively stand to lose billions of dollars in revenue once Trump’s wide-ranging tax and spending law, which Republicans called the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” is fully enacted, according to the Children’s Hospital Association. (Galewitz, 9/10)
ProPublica:
The Case Against Ayman Soliman Could Fuel Trump Immigration Crackdown
In the weeks leading up to July 9, Ayman Soliman told friends he was terrified of losing the sanctuary he’d found after fleeing Egypt in 2014 and building a new life as a Muslim chaplain at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. Soliman, 51, was to show up at 9 a.m. on that date for his first check-in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement since losing his asylum status. He’d been granted the protections in 2018 under the first Trump administration. (Allam, 9/9)