CDC Loses Credibility Among Experts After Vaccine-Autism Reversal

Backlash was swift after the agency altered its website to say: “The claim ‘vaccines do not cause autism’ is not an evidence-based claim.'" Even Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) chimed in: "What parents need to hear right now is vaccines ... are safe and effective and will not cause autism.”

CIDRAP: After Unprecedented Autism-Vaccine Messaging Change, Scientists, Advocates Say CDC No Longer Trustworthy

Instead of a global leader in science, the CDC has devolved into “a propaganda machine for RFK Jr.'s fixed, immutable, science-resistant theories,” said Paul Offit, MD, an infectious disease specialist at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and co-inventor of the rotavirus vaccine. “The CDC is being weaponized to promote RFK Jr.’s anti-vaccine point of view. So why should you trust it?” Many public health experts who spoke to CIDRAP News sounded sorrowful. ... Many physicians worry that the CDC’s new message will dissuade parents from vaccinating their children. (Szabo and Bergeson, 11/20)

The Washington Post: CDC In Turmoil After Agency Backpedals On Rejecting Vaccines-Autism Link

Career scientists at the agency responsible for information about vaccine safety and autism had no prior knowledge about the changes to the website and were not consulted, according to five agency officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. ... CDC communications staff who were first asked to post the revisions to the website were reluctant to do so without sign-off from scientific leadership, so a higher-level communications official did so, according to an agency employee and a former federal health official with direct knowledge of the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of retribution. (Sun, 11/20)

Becker's Hospital Review: Healthcare Groups Decry CDC Messaging Change On Autism And Vaccines

Healthcare associations are raising concerns after the CDC this week removed messaging from its website stating that vaccines do not cause autism. The agency updated its webpage on vaccines and autism Nov. 19. Previously, the page said research has shown “no link between receiving vaccines and developing autism spectrum disorder,” according to The New York Times. (Bean, 11/20)

The Hill: GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy Criticizes CDC's New Vaccine-Autism Language

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) on Thursday said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) removing language from its website refuting the theory that vaccines are linked to autism was “deeply troubling.” Late on Wednesday, the CDC walked back its long-held position that vaccines do not cause autism. A CDC web page that previously stated “there is no link” between receiving vaccines and developing autism now says that statement “is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism.” (Choi, 11/20)

Bloomberg: The Danish Studies Undermining the CDC’s New Vaccine Information

US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has long said that vaccines cause autism, despite strong evidence to the contrary. His biggest problem: Giant Danish studies have consistently shown no link whatsoever between autism and various vaccines or vaccine components. (Langreth, 11/21)

ABC News: Federal Judges Weigh Reviving Court Cases Linking Tylenol To Autism

A federal appeals court is deciding whether to revive more than 500 lawsuits filed by parents who claimed their children's autism or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) was caused by prenatal exposure to Tylenol. The lawsuits were dismissed in December 2023. (Kekatos, 11/21)

Los Angeles Times: Why Autistic Kids Are Far More Likely To Struggle With Depression, Anxiety And Suicide

When Anthony Tricarico was diagnosed at 7 with autism spectrum disorder, his parents, Neal and Samara, were told that he might need extra support at school, so they made sure he got it. When doctors suggested therapies for his speech and motor skills, they sought those out too. But when their kind, popular, accomplished boy began to experience depression and suicidal ideation as a teenager, no one told them that the same thinking patterns that powered many of Anthony’s achievements might also be amplifying his most harmful thoughts, or that the effort of masking his autism could be hurting his mental health. (Purtill, 11/20)

