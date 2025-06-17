CDC Official Who Tracked Hospital Trends From Infectious Diseases Quits
"I no longer have confidence that these data will be used objectively or evaluated with appropriate scientific rigor to make evidence-based vaccine policy decisions," Dr. Fiona Havers told colleagues. And in MAHA news: Kraft Heinz says it will stop using certain artificial dyes by the end of 2027.
CBS News:
CDC Official Overseeing COVID Hospitalization Data Resigns After RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Orders
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official who led the agency's network to study hospitalization trends from infectious diseases like COVID-19 has resigned in protest following Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s orders to change the agency's vaccine recommendations and the committee that makes them. Dr. Fiona Havers' last day at the CDC was Monday, according to an announcement sent by an agency official to her branch within the agency's Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses Division. They received the notice shortly after Reuters first reported on the resignation. (Tin, 6/16)
MedPage Today:
Removed ACIP Members Say 'U.S. Vaccine Program Critically Weakened'
The dismissal of all 17 members of the CDC's vaccine advisory panel and their quick replacement, along with cuts to CDC staff, have "left the U.S. vaccine program critically weakened," all of the ousted members wrote in a Viewpoint in JAMA. They charged that the actions may "roll back the achievements of U.S. immunization policy, impact people's access to lifesaving vaccines, and ultimately put U.S. families at risk of dangerous and preventable illnesses." (Fiore, 6/16)
Read the editorial —
Scroll down to our Opinions section to read the editorial in JAMA Network.
On RFK Jr. and MAHA —
The Washington Post:
Food Giant Kraft Heinz Vows To Stop Using Artificial Dyes
Kraft Heinz promised Tuesday to purge certain artificial food dyes from its products by the end of 2027, a move that follows pressure from the Food and Drug Administration over the issue. The company said it will replace food, drug and cosmetic (FD&C) dyes with natural versions when possible; create new colors and shades, if necessary; or simply remove colors in some cases. (Gregg, 6/17)
NBC News:
Poll: RFK Jr.'s Food Agenda Finds Appeal Across Partisan Lines, But Vaccines Are A Different Story
New polling about Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and elements of his policy agenda shows how his “Make America Healthy Again” push doesn't break down along the same neat partisan lines as other issues, creating some political vulnerability and some opportunity. A significant majority of U.S. adults support using vaccines to prevent diseases, including majorities of Republicans, Democrats and independents, according to the NBC News Decision Desk Poll powered by SurveyMonkey. (Kamisar and Edwards, 6/16)