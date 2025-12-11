CDC: Suicide Rate Dropped Slightly In 2024, From Historically High Levels

AP reports that experts aren't sure why the rate dropped, or whether that trend might continue. Other mental health news is on ChatGPT, social media, antidepressant tapering, and more.

AP: CDC Says US Suicide Rate Fell In 2024

The U.S. suicide rate dropped slightly last year from some of the highest levels ever reported, preliminary data suggests. Experts say it’s hard to know exactly why, or whether the decline will continue. A little over 48,800 suicide deaths were reported in 2024, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 500 fewer than the year before. The overall suicide rate fell to 13.7 per 100,000 people. (Stobbe, 12/10)

In other mental health news —

AP: Court Upholds New Jersey Assisted Suicide Law's Residency Requirement

A New Jersey law that permits terminally ill people to seek life-ending drugs applies only to residents of the state and not those from beyond its borders, a federal appeals court ruled. The Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments challenging New Jersey’s residency requirement while acknowledging how fraught end-of-life decisions can be. The court noted that not all states have adopted the same approach. (Catalini, 12/10)

AP: Open AI, Microsoft Face Lawsuit Over ChatGPT's Alleged Role In Murder-Suicide

The heirs of an 83-year-old Connecticut woman are suing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft for wrongful death, alleging that the artificial intelligence chatbot intensified her son’s “paranoid delusions” and helped direct them at his mother before he killed her. (Collins, O’Brien and Ortutay, 12/11)

The Conversation: Social Media, Not Gaming, Is Tied To Rising Attention Problems in Teens

Can social media cause ADHD in teens? Amid Australia's social media age limits, research looks at social media's impact on youth attention spans. (Klingberg and Nivens, 12/9)

The Washington Post: Supreme Court Wrestles With Death Penalty In Cases Of Intellectual Disabilities

The Supreme Court on Wednesday wrestled with whether to allow Alabama to execute a man with low cognitive function, a ruling that could set new rules for states to condemn those with borderline intellectual disabilities to death row. Roughly two hours of intense arguments did not seem to produce a consensus among the justices over how states should assess IQ tests to determine mental disability. (Jouvenal, 12/10)

The Washington Post: A Headset That Stimulates The Brain Gets FDA Clearance To Treat Depression

An in-home headset that allows people with depression to send mild electrical current to their brains has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, in what medical experts consider a milestone for expanding mental health treatment beyond drugs. (Gilbert, 12/11)

MedPage Today: One Antidepressant Deprescribing Strategy Topped Others In Preventing Relapse

Slow tapering of antidepressants with psychological support was as effective as antidepressant continuation in preventing relapse among patients with remitted depression, a systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomized trials suggested. (Jeffrey, 12/10)

The New York Times: Will The N.Y.P.D. Push Its Therapy Dogs Into Early Retirement?

The dogs are part of a mental wellness program that began after a rash of officer suicides. The dog unit’s fate is unclear as Commissioner Jessica Tisch shifts more officers to patrol duty. (Cramer, 12/11)

