KFF Health News Original Stories
Wheelchair? Hearing Aids? Yes. ‘Disabled’? No Way.
Many older Americans shun an identity that could bring helpful accommodations, improve care, and provide community. (Paula Span, 12/11)
Health Care Consolidation and Rising Costs Happen, but Obamacare Is Not the Key Culprit
The debate over expiring Affordable Care Act tax credits has given Republicans room to resurface old criticisms — such as blaming the ACA for mergers and consolidation within the health care industry. (Julie Appleby, 12/11)
Trump Rules Force Cancer Registries To 'Erase' Trans Patients From Public Health Data
In 2026, U.S. cancer registries that receive federal funding will be required by the Trump administration to classify patients’ sex as only male, female, or not stated/unknown. (Rachana Pradhan, 12/11)
Political Cartoon: 'Called In Healthy?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'Called In Healthy?'" by Dave Coverly.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
AYE, THERE'S THE RUB
It’s not the vaccines
that cause suffering and death.
It’s the ignorance.
- Barbara Pease
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Anti-Vaccine Group Founded By RFK Jr. Calls For Covid Shots To Be Pulled
Children's Health Defense filed a citizen's petition asking the FDA to deem Moderna's and Pfizer's covid vaccines "misbranded" and to revoke their licenses "due to a lack of compliance with FDA regulations." Meanwhile, the FDA investigates adult deaths possibly linked to the covid vaccine.
Axios:
COVID Vaccines Should Be Taken Off The Market, RFK Jr.'s Anti-Vaccine Group Argues
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. may have said he won't take vaccines away from anyone, but that's exactly what the anti-vaccine organization he founded asked the Food and Drug Administration to do in a petition this week. (Owens, 12/11)
More on the covid vaccine —
Stat:
Cause Of Very Rare Covid Vaccine Side Effect, Myocarditis, Identified
While extensive studies have found Covid-19 vaccines to be safe, effective, and to have saved millions of lives during the pandemic, these shots come with a rare but real risk of inflamed heart muscle, or myocarditis. Scientists on Wednesday reported that they have identified a pair of immune signals they believe drive these cases — and offered early evidence that these signals can be blocked. (Wosen, 12/10)
The New York Times:
FDA Expands Covid Vaccine Inquiry To Adult Deaths
The Food and Drug Administration has expanded its investigation of deaths possibly linked to the Covid vaccine to include adults as well as children, according to a Trump administration official. (Jewett, 12/9)
CIDRAP:
MRNA COVID Vaccines Tied To Drop In Death Rate For 4 Years
A large national cohort study from France didn’t observe any increase in all-cause mortality in adults up to four years after receipt of a COVID mRNA vaccine, and vaccination was linked to a 74% lower risk of death from severe COVID-19 and a 25% lower risk of death from any cause. (Bergeson, 12/10)
In other vaccine news —
CNN:
CDC Vaccine Advisers’ New Focus On Hepatitis B Tests In Pregnancy Is Not Enough, Some Doctors Warn
Many medical organizations and frontline health care providers are grappling with a challenge they haven’t had to face in many years: how to protect newborns against hepatitis B. (Howard, 12/10)
MedPage Today:
How Do We Know Aluminum Adjuvants In Vaccines Are Safe?
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s vaccine advisors have set their sights on aluminum adjuvants in vaccines as part of their review of the U.S. pediatric vaccine schedule. While the concept of injecting a metal into children can, on the surface, sound frightening to parents, the aluminum salt adjuvants on the market have a long track record of safety, experts told MedPage Today. Vaccine adjuvants have been used for about a century now, and aluminum adjuvants in particular have been included in marketed vaccines for more than 90 years. (Fiore, 12/10)
Becker's Hospital Review:
The FDA’s New Vaccine Approval Road Map, Explained
The FDA is considering changes that could reshape how vaccines move from labs to American pharmacies — the most significant proposed shift in vaccine oversight since the early 2000s. While the agency has not formally issued draft guidance, recent public comments, advisory committee discussions and internal policy memos outline a framework that is intended to streamline clinical trials, tighten manufacturing oversight and modernize postmarket safety monitoring. (Jeffries, 12/10)
CIDRAP:
Large Study Suggests Midlife Flu Vaccination Does Not Cut Parkinson’s Risk
A new population-based study of more than 1.1 million adults in the United Kingdom found that receiving an influenza vaccine between ages 40 and 50 was not tied to a lower long-term risk of developing Parkinson’s disease (PD), but the data suggest a possible benefit in certain instances. The findings were published late last week in JAMA Network Open. (Bergeson, 12/10)
House Advances Biosecure Act, But Talks Go Awry Over AI In Health Care
A House hearing on technology and artificial intelligence almost immediately turned into a squabble over health care costs. Plus: The latest on the debate over Affordable Care Act subsidies.
Stat:
House Passes Biosecure Act, New Chinese Biotech Restrictions
Congress is poised to pass the Biosecure Act after two years of incremental changes that watered down the bill’s curbs on Chinese biotechs and made the law more palatable for U.S. biopharma companies. (Wilkerson, 12/10)
MedPage Today:
Partisan Politics Sidetrack House Hearing On Healthcare Tech Costs
A House hearing Wednesday on the topic of how technology can help lower healthcare costs was sidetracked almost immediately by partisan politics. "Healthcare costs of the United States have long been on the rise, but recent Democrat policies and the radical Biden administration's regulatory agenda have made healthcare costs in America even worse," Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.), chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs, said in his opening statement. (Frieden, 12/10)
The latest on ACA subsidies —
Bloomberg:
Medicare Payments Targeted As GOP Grasps For Obamacare Counterproposal
Republican congressional leaders are considering a Medicare pay cut for hospitals as GOP lawmakers try to come up with a counterproposal to Democrats’ demands to renew Obamacare subsidies, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise said Wednesday. The policy was included in a list of health care options presented to Republican House members in a meeting on Wednesday, according to a document viewed by Bloomberg. (Cohrs Zhang and Reilly, 12/10)
AP:
Senate Poised To Reject Extension Of Health Care Subsidies As Costs Rise
The Senate is poised on Thursday to reject legislation to extend Affordable Care Act tax credits for millions of Americans, a potentially unceremonious end to a monthslong Democratic effort to prevent the COVID-era subsidies from expiring on Jan. 1. Despite a bipartisan desire to continue the credits, Republicans and Democrats have never engaged in meaningful or high-level negotiations on a solution. Instead, the Senate is expected to vote on two partisan bills and defeat them both — essentially guaranteeing that many who buy their health insurance on the ACA marketplaces see a steep rise in costs at the beginning of the year. (Jalonick, 12/11)
Politico:
Anti-Abortion Group Warns Against Forcing Vote To Expand Obamacare Subsidies
The anti-abortion group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America is warning Republicans against signing onto a new effort to force a floor vote on extending Obamacare subsidies — upping the stakes of a push by GOP moderates to make an end run around leadership on the issue. “Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America has vigorously opposed any Obamacare subsidy funding without Hyde protections,” said SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser in the letter sent to lawmakers Wednesday. (Guggenheim, 12/10)
Politico:
Trump Still Hasn’t Endorsed A Plan To Avoid Impending Obamacare Hikes For Millions
President Donald Trump has not endorsed a plan to prevent Obamacare rates from spiking in three weeks, leaving Republicans without a clear path ahead of a key vote. On Thursday the Senate is expected to vote down the only GOP plan on the table, an effort by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Mike Crapo (R-Idaho). Trump hasn’t waded into the fray, instead talking broadly about his preferences without publicly supporting a specific plan. Absent a deal, Obamacare subsidies will spike for millions of Americans in less than a month. (Haslett and Gangitano, 12/11)
Politico:
Health Insurers Ask GOP To Fix Their Fraud Problem — And Extend Obamacare Subsidies
Health insurers are admitting they have a fraud problem. It’s part of a last-ditch attempt to convince Republicans to extend expiring Obamacare subsidies that have juiced profits the last four years. For an industry that has long said fraud claims were overblown, it’s a big turnabout. Republicans don’t seem interested in keeping the subsidies at the levels Democrats increased them to in a 2021 Covid relief law, despite a year-long insurer-led lobbying campaign stressing how the subsidies made insurance affordable for millions. (Hooper, 12/11)
KFF Health News:
Health Care Consolidation And Rising Costs Happen, But Obamacare Is Not The Key Culprit
In a recent Meet the Press appearance, Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) joined a growing number of Republicans who are speaking out against Obamacare. One of his lines of attack: that the Affordable Care Act fueled health care consolidation. “What Democrats did 15 years ago was they radically changed all health care in America. They moved all physicians under hospitals. They changed all the reimbursement programs. They shifted everything in,” Lankford said Nov. 9. (Appleby, 12/11)
Related news about Medicaid cuts and health coverage —
AP:
North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein Halts Medicaid Rate Cuts Amid Litigation And GOP Pushback
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Josh Stein is canceling Medicaid reimbursement rate reductions he initiated over two months ago, preserving in the short term access to care for vulnerable patients while a political fight with Republican legislators to enact additional funding gets resolved. Stein and state Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Dev Sangvai said at a Wednesday news conference that the state agency would restore reimbursement rates for doctors, hospitals and other medical providers of Medicaid services, which otherwise generally had been cut by 3% to 10% starting Oct. 1. (Robertson, 12/10)
Bloomberg:
New York Warns 950,000 To Lose Health Coverage Under Trump Budget Cuts
Nearly 1 million New Yorkers are expected to lose health coverage as a result of President Donald Trump’s federal budget, a shift that will strain the city’s struggling public hospital system. Under eligibility changes enacted as part of Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, an estimated 800,000 New York City residents are expected to lose Medicaid coverage, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a report Wednesday. An additional 150,000 residents will likely lose coverage from the state’s Essential Plan, which provides health care to low-income New Yorkers. (Nahmias, 12/10)
More States Ban SNAP For Junk Food As Trump Admin Pushes MAHA Agenda
Hawaii, Missouri, North Dakota, South Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee have agreed to restrict SNAP recipients from purchasing certain sugary drinks and food. The total number of states with restrictions is now 18.
Axios:
Trump Administration Bans SNAP Junk Food Purchases In 6 More States
Six more states agreed Wednesday to ban the use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for junk food under new deals with the Trump administration. The move expands the Trump administration's use of the federal safety net to expand its Make America Healthy Again agenda. More SNAP recipients will be restricted from buying certain sugary drinks and food. (Rubin, 12/10)
Bloomberg:
RFK Jr. Says National Food Standard Under Discussion With Industry Groups
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. signaled that he was open to a national food standard, a top priority for food companies trying to navigate proliferating state laws. “It is on the table for discussion,” Kennedy said in an interview Wednesday at the US Department of Agriculture with Secretary Brooke Rollins. (Peterson, 12/10)
More Trump administration updates —
Bloomberg:
US, Uganda Sign $1.7 Billion Health Funding Agreement Under Aid Shift
The US and Uganda have agreed on a $1.7 billion health financing, part of a program that seeks to wean African nations off aid. The funds forms part of the US State Department’s longer-term America First Global Health Strategy, which promotes the procurement and distribution of goods from US companies in the administration’s foreign assistance programs. (Ojambo, 12/10)
KFF Health News:
Trump Rules Force Cancer Registries To 'Erase' Trans Patients From Public Health Data
In 2026, the Trump administration will require U.S. cancer registries that receive federal funding to classify patients’ sex as male, female — or not stated/unknown. That last category is for when a “patient’s sex is documented as other than male or female (e.g., non-binary, transsexual), and there is no additional information about sex assigned at birth,” the new standard says. LGBTQ+ health advocates say that move in effect erases transgender and other patients from the data. They say the data collection change is the latest move by the Trump administration that restricts health care resources for LGBTQ+ people. (Pradhan, 12/11)
Stat:
Postscripts: Follow-Ups From A Year Of Research Cuts
Over the course of 2025, STAT interviewed scientists, patients, university administrators, federal health workers, and others whose lives were disrupted by the Trump administration’s spending cuts, frozen and terminated grants, layoffs, and more. They included a young researcher suddenly worried about finding a job, a cancer patient confronted with a treatment delay, an Air Force veteran who’d lost her position at the Food and Drug Administration, and an epidemiologist who began tracking National Institutes of Health grant terminations, only to have his own funding cut. We caught up with them in recent weeks to hear what has happened since we last spoke. Here are their stories. (12/11)
Flatwater Free Press:
The EPA Was Considering a Massive Lead Cleanup in Omaha. Then Trump Shifted Guidance.
The Trump administration says it will speed cleanups, but residents of the largest residential lead Superfund site worry fewer properties will be remediated. (Bowling, 12/11)
El Paso Matters:
ACLU Reports Physical Abuse Of Migrants Held At Fort Bliss
Immigrants detained at Camp East Montana at Fort Bliss say they have been coerced by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to cross the border into the Mexican desert — even if they have no connection to Mexico — or be sent to jail in third countries, human rights groups allege in a letter to the federal border protection agency. (Ramirez, 12/10)
AP:
New York Times Says It Won't Be Deterred From Writing About Trump's Health
The New York Times, attacked by President Donald Trump for reporting about his physical condition, said on Wednesday that it wouldn’t be deterred by “false and inflammatory language” that distorts the role of a free press. The president had posted on his Truth Social platform that he believed it was “seditious, perhaps even treasonous” for the Times and other media outlets to do “FAKE” reports on his health. (Bauder, 12/10)
CDC: Suicide Rate Dropped Slightly In 2024, From Historically High Levels
AP reports that experts aren't sure why the rate dropped, or whether that trend might continue. Other mental health news is on ChatGPT, social media, antidepressant tapering, and more.
AP:
CDC Says US Suicide Rate Fell In 2024
The U.S. suicide rate dropped slightly last year from some of the highest levels ever reported, preliminary data suggests. Experts say it’s hard to know exactly why, or whether the decline will continue. A little over 48,800 suicide deaths were reported in 2024, according to provisional data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 500 fewer than the year before. The overall suicide rate fell to 13.7 per 100,000 people. (Stobbe, 12/10)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.
In other mental health news —
AP:
Court Upholds New Jersey Assisted Suicide Law's Residency Requirement
A New Jersey law that permits terminally ill people to seek life-ending drugs applies only to residents of the state and not those from beyond its borders, a federal appeals court ruled. The Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected arguments challenging New Jersey’s residency requirement while acknowledging how fraught end-of-life decisions can be. The court noted that not all states have adopted the same approach. (Catalini, 12/10)
AP:
Open AI, Microsoft Face Lawsuit Over ChatGPT's Alleged Role In Murder-Suicide
The heirs of an 83-year-old Connecticut woman are suing ChatGPT maker OpenAI and its business partner Microsoft for wrongful death, alleging that the artificial intelligence chatbot intensified her son’s “paranoid delusions” and helped direct them at his mother before he killed her. (Collins, O’Brien and Ortutay, 12/11)
The Conversation:
Social Media, Not Gaming, Is Tied To Rising Attention Problems in Teens
Can social media cause ADHD in teens? Amid Australia's social media age limits, research looks at social media's impact on youth attention spans. (Klingberg and Nivens, 12/9)
The Washington Post:
Supreme Court Wrestles With Death Penalty In Cases Of Intellectual Disabilities
The Supreme Court on Wednesday wrestled with whether to allow Alabama to execute a man with low cognitive function, a ruling that could set new rules for states to condemn those with borderline intellectual disabilities to death row. Roughly two hours of intense arguments did not seem to produce a consensus among the justices over how states should assess IQ tests to determine mental disability. (Jouvenal, 12/10)
The Washington Post:
A Headset That Stimulates The Brain Gets FDA Clearance To Treat Depression
An in-home headset that allows people with depression to send mild electrical current to their brains has been cleared by the Food and Drug Administration, in what medical experts consider a milestone for expanding mental health treatment beyond drugs. (Gilbert, 12/11)
MedPage Today:
One Antidepressant Deprescribing Strategy Topped Others In Preventing Relapse
Slow tapering of antidepressants with psychological support was as effective as antidepressant continuation in preventing relapse among patients with remitted depression, a systematic review and network meta-analysis of randomized trials suggested. (Jeffrey, 12/10)
The New York Times:
Will The N.Y.P.D. Push Its Therapy Dogs Into Early Retirement?
The dogs are part of a mental wellness program that began after a rash of officer suicides. The dog unit’s fate is unclear as Commissioner Jessica Tisch shifts more officers to patrol duty. (Cramer, 12/11)
FDA Panel Urges Lifting Decades-Old Limits On Testosterone Medications
Urologists and experts on the committee say the drug labeling should be revised so that doctors may prescribe it for more uses. Testosterone replacement therapy has gained popularity on social media as a way for young men to increase muscle mass. Plus, Meta cuts some reproductive health accounts.
NBC News:
FDA Panel Calls To Loosen Restrictions On Testosterone Replacement Therapy
A Food and Drug Administration panel on Wednesday advocated for regulatory changes that would make testosterone medications more widely accessible, including removing their classification as controlled substances and changing product labels to expand eligibility. The 13-person panel — composed primarily of urologists and federal health officials — gave a resounding endorsement of testosterone replacement therapy, a treatment for men whose bodies don’t produce enough of the hormone. (Bendix, 12/10)
More reproductive health news —
The Guardian:
Meta Shuts Down Global Accounts Linked To Abortion Advice And Queer Content
Meta has removed or restricted dozens of accounts belonging to abortion access providers, queer groups and reproductive health organisations in the past weeks in what campaigners call one of the “biggest waves of censorship” on its platforms in years. The takedowns and restrictions began in October and targeted the Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp accounts of more than 50 organisations worldwide, some serving tens of thousands of people – in what appears to be a growing push by Meta to limit reproductive health and queer content across its platforms. (Down, 12/11)
The Guardian:
Texas And Florida Sue FDA In Latest Effort To Restrict Abortion Pill Access
Texas and Florida have launched the latest lawsuit seeking to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone, following the US Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of a new generic version. In the lawsuit, filed late on Tuesday in federal court in Wichita Falls, Texas, the states’ Republican attorneys general argue that the FDA has failed to thoroughly evaluate the drug’s safety and effectiveness since its initial approval in 2000 and disregarded the risks to the women who take it. (Guardian staff and agencies. 12/10)
The New York Times:
A Surrogacy Firm Told Parents-To-Be Their Money Was Safe. Suddenly, It Vanished
Micah Nerio had known since his early 30s that he wanted to be a father, even if he did not have a partner. ... Eventually, Mr. Nerio, now 40, selected a surrogate, who is due to give birth to his baby next month. Since 2022, he has sent over $118,000 to the agency that found his surrogate — money that went into an account to cover her medical bills, monthly compensation and other costs through the end of the pregnancy. About a third of that money disappeared on Friday when the agency, Surro Connections, closed without warning. (Kliff, 12/10)
AP:
San Francisco Woman Gives Birth In Self-Driving Waymo Taxi
Self-driving Waymo taxis have gone viral for negative reasons involving the death of a beloved San Francisco bodega cat and pulling an illegal U-turn in front of police who were unable to issue a ticket to a nonexistent driver. But this week, the self-driving taxis are the bearer of happier news after a San Francisco woman gave birth in a Waymo. (Har, 12/10)
CNN:
At Least 197 Children Were Fathered By Sperm Donor With Cancer-Causing Gene. Some Have Already Died
A sperm donor with a rare genetic mutation linked to an increased risk of developing cancer fathered at least 197 children across Europe, some of whom have already died from the disease, according to a new investigation. (Guy, 12/10)
Bloomberg:
Denmark To Pay Greenlandic Victims Of Forced Birth Control
Denmark will compensate victims in a decades-long scandal in which thousands of Greenlandic girls and young women were fitted with birth control devices by Danish doctors, often without their consent or awareness. (Wass, 12/10)
Also —
NBC News:
Heart Disease Risk 81% Higher For Women With Uterine Fibroids, Study Finds
Heart disease has long been the top killer of women in the United States, but new research suggests uterine fibroids, which many may not even be aware they have, could be putting them at a significantly greater risk. A large, 10-year study found that women with leiomyomas had an 81% higher long-term risk of heart disease than those without the common condition. Women with fibroids — generally benign tumors that can form on or in the uterus — also had higher individual risks of cerebrovascular, coronary artery and peripheral artery diseases a decade after diagnosis. (Leake, 12/10)
MedPage Today:
Next-Gen SERD Cuts Breast Cancer Recurrence Risk By 30% In Trial
In a large phase III trial of adjuvant treatment for early-stage breast cancer, the investigational oral drug giredestrant reduced the risk of invasive disease recurrence by 30% versus standard endocrine therapy. (Bassett, 12/10)
Report: N.J. Nursing Home Owners Understaffed Facility, Filched Millions
“All indications are that what we have identified in this and in earlier reports is just the tip of the iceberg in the nursing home industry,” New Jersey Comptroller Kevin Walsh said after his office released the report Wednesday.
The New York Times:
Nursing Home Owners Pocketed Millions As Patients Suffered, Report Says
The owners of two New Jersey nursing homes owe the government $124 million after diverting tens of millions of dollars in Medicaid funding to themselves and their associates while intentionally understaffing the facilities, according to a report that the Office of the State Comptroller released Wednesday. Conditions were grim at the nursing homes owned by Daryl Hagler and Kenneth Rozenberg, friends who have collaborated on business deals for more than two decades, according to the report. (Baker, 12/10)
More health care industry developments —
Modern Healthcare:
HCA, Tenet, UHS Receive FTC Letters Over Noncompete Agreements
The Federal Trade Commission sent a letter this fall to some of the largest for-profit health systems and staffing firms, including HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare Corp. and Universal Health Services, warning them to ensure any employment contracts aren’t restricting competition and access to care. (Kacik, 12/10)
Stat:
Why Big Insurers Are Sitting Out The 2026 JPM Healthcare Conference
For a second straight year, the nation’s largest health insurance companies will not be formally presenting at January’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, the industry’s premier investor event. (Bannow and Herman, 12/10)
Modern Healthcare:
AHA CEO Rick Pollack To Retire By End Of 2026
Rick Pollack, president and CEO of the American Hospital Association, plans to retire by the end of 2026. Pollack, who joined the trade group in 1982, spent several years as its executive vice president for advocacy and public policy before becoming president and CEO in 2015. During his tenure, Pollack has vocally opposed Medicaid cuts, most recently with regard to President Donald Trump’s new tax law. (DeSilva, 12/10)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Webster Groves Pediatric Mental Hospital Set To Open In 2026
Construction is underway on a 77-bed children’s psychiatric hospital in Webster Groves. Workers finished the skeleton of the new building near Rock Hill Road and Gore Avenue and celebrated with a topping-off ceremony Tuesday. St. Louis Children’s Hospital and KVC Missouri will operate the hospital, which will serve patients ages 6 to 18. (Fentem, 12/10)
Bloomberg:
Celtics Co-Owner Makes Record Gift To Children’s Hospital
Rob Hale, a telecommunications executive and a minority owner of the Boston Celtics professional basketball team, is donating $100 million to Boston Children’s Hospital. It’s the largest-ever donation to Boston Children’s, which is world-renowned for its pediatric care, and comes as hospitals and universities in the region grapple with the impact of cuts to federal research support. The gift, which Hale is making jointly with his wife, Karen, will fund the construction of a new 116-bed building in Boston’s Brighton neighborhood dedicated to mental health services. (Ryan, 12/10)
The Washington Post:
A Med Student Volunteered For An In-Class Demo. It Saved Her Kidney.
Aria Moreno was excited when she walked into class on Hofstra University’s campus in Long Island. It was late August, her fourth week of medical school, and Moreno had volunteered to undergo an ultrasound as part of the day’s lesson on the gastrointestinal system. It probably saved her half a kidney. (Brasch, 12/11)
In pharmaceutical industry news —
Stat:
Nonprofit Wins FDA Approval For Rare Disease Gene Therapy, In A First
The Food and Drug Administration this week granted approval to a new gene therapy for a rare immune disorder, the maker of which is notably not a drug company, but an Italian charity. (Joseph, 12/10)
CIDRAP:
FDA Approves US-Manufactured Antibiotic Under New Priority Review Program
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) yesterday approved a US-manufactured version of the oral antibiotic Augmentin XR (amoxicillin-clavulanate potassium) under a pilot program that aims to fast-track the review process for drugs. The approval is the first under the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) program, which was launched in June. FDA officials said the approval was completed in just two months. FDA review of drug applications typically takes 10 to 12 months. (Dall, 12/10)
Hundreds Are Quarantined Amid Measles Outbreak In South Carolina
As of yesterday, South Carolina reported 111 measles cases, with 27 of those reported in less than a week. State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell attributes the rapid increase to holiday gatherings and a low vaccination rate. Also: news from California, Massachusetts, Florida, Indiana, and elsewhere.
NBC News:
South Carolina Measles Outbreak Is 'Accelerating,' Driving Hundreds Into Quarantine
The measles outbreak in South Carolina is “accelerating” with no end in sight following Thanksgiving and other large gatherings, state health officials said Wednesday. As of Wednesday, 111 measles cases had been reported in what’s known as upstate South Carolina — an area in the northwest of the state that includes Greenville and Spartanburg. (Edwards, 12/10)
On norovirus, Legionnaires' disease, and bird flu —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Early Norovirus Surge Hits California Amid New Strain
A steady climb in norovirus levels across California’s wastewater systems suggests the state’s usual winter wave may be arriving ahead of schedule. Recent laboratory testing and surveillance data point to the same trend, with officials reporting more than 150 outbreaks nationwide since August and Western states showing a marked increase in positive tests. (Vaziri, 12/10)
The Boston Globe:
130-Plus Students In Medford Absent Amid Suspected Norovirus Outbreak
An elementary school in Medford will be closed on Thursday for a deep clean after more than 130 students were out sick, and others in attendance noted feeling ill, amid a suspected norovirus outbreak, school officials said. A high volume of stomach illness cases reported at Roberts Elementary School on Wednesday prompted officials to cancel class the next day, said Suzanne B. Galusi, the interim superintendent of Medford Public Schools, and Michelle Crowell, the principal of the elementary school, in a notice to families on Wednesday afternoon. (Larson, 12/10)
ABC News:
14 Cases Of Legionnaires' Disease Reported In Florida
At least 14 cases of Legionnaires' disease have been reported in central Florida. In an email to state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, the Florida Department of Health revealed the outbreak is linked to a gym, reported ABC News affiliate WFTV. The letter from the department did not list the name of the gym, but WFTV previously reported that a Crunch Fitness in Ocoee -- 12 miles west of Orlando -- had members reporting cases of Legionnaires' disease. (Kekatos, 12/10)
CIDRAP:
New Avian Flu Outbreaks Reported In 5 States
New outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been reported in five states, according to the latest update from the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS). The hardest hit state is Indiana, where outbreaks affecting more than 15,000 birds have been reported in three commercial duck meat facilities in Elkhart, LaGrange, and Noble counties. An additional 19,400 birds have been affected in an outbreak at a poultry facility in LaGrange. The three countries border one another and are in the northeastern part of the state. (Dall, 12/10)
More health news from across the U.S. —
Bloomberg:
ByHeart Baby Formula Botulism Outbreak Grows To 51 Cases, CDC Says
An outbreak of infant botulism linked to ByHeart’s baby formula is much wider than initially thought, potentially dating back two years, US health agencies said Wednesday. An investigation found 10 new cases of baby botulism from December 2023 through July 2025, the Food and Drug Administration said. The total outbreak now includes 51 infants with confirmed or suspected botulism across 19 states that consumed formula from ByHeart, the agency said. (Nix, 12/10)
Los Angeles Times:
Homeless Services CEO Steps Down From Government Oversight Board Amid Scandal
The chief executive of one of Los Angeles’ most prominent homeless service nonprofits has resigned from a government oversight board amid a federal investigation into one of the nonprofit’s real estate dealings. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass originally appointed Weingart Center CEO Kevin Murray to the board of the Los Angeles County Affordable Housing Solutions Agency, which is tasked with spending a portion of Measure A sales tax revenue on affordable housing and homeless prevention. (Khouri and Tchekmedyian, 12/9)
KFF Health News:
Wheelchair? Hearing Aids? Yes. ‘Disabled’? No Way
In her house in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Barbara Meade said, “there are walkers and wheelchairs and oxygen and cannulas all over the place.” Barbara, 82, has chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, so a portable oxygen tank accompanies her everywhere. Spinal stenosis limits her mobility, necessitating the walkers and wheelchairs and considerable help from her husband, Dennis, who serves as her primary caregiver. “I know I need hearing aids,” Barbara added. “My hearing is horrible.” She acquired a pair a few years ago but rarely uses them. (Span, 12/11)
Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
NBC News:
GLP-1 Drugs Like Ozempic Or Zepbound May Not Affect Risk Of 13 Obesity-Related Cancers
Popular weight-loss drugs “probably have little or no effect” on a person’s risk of developing one of the 13 obesity-related cancers, new research suggests. (Leake, 12/8)
MedPage Today:
Chemotherapy-Free Triplet 'Sets A New Benchmark' In Follicular Lymphoma
Adding the bispecific antibody epcoritamab (Epkinly) to a standard chemotherapy-free regimen for relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma improved responses and reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 79%, a phase III trial showed. (Ingram, 12/7)
Stat:
Fulcrum Sickle Cell Pill Data At ASH: Higher Dose Works Better
Fulcrum Therapeutics said Sunday that a higher dose of its experimental pill for sickle cell disease was more effective at inducing an alternative form of the oxygen-carrying molecule hemoglobin — boosting hopes it could one day provide a simple and effective treatment for the disease. (Mast, 12/7)
Stat:
Incyte Trial Results At ASH: New Approach To Treating Myelofibrosis
An experimental drug from Incyte achieved meaningful spleen response rates and improvements in disease symptoms in patients with advanced myelofibrosis, according to study results reported Sunday. (Feuerstein, 12/7)
MedPage Today:
Ketamine Not A Better Anesthetic For Intubation Of Critically Ill Patients
For tracheal intubation anesthesia in critically ill patients, ketamine didn't improve survival compared with etomidate, a pragmatic clinical trial showed. In-hospital death by day 28 occurred in 28.1% of ketamine-treated patients and 29.1% of those treated with etomidate, Jonathan Casey, MD, MSc, of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, and colleagues reported in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Phend, 12/9)
MedPage Today:
Methadone Treatment Can Be Integrated Into Primary Care, Randomized Trial Shows
Primary care-based methadone treatment boosted adherence to guideline-directed care and helped patients access recommended health services, a randomized trial in the Ukraine showed. (Firth, 12/8)
CIDRAP:
RSV Tied To Heart Problems, Breathing Issues Well After Infection In Adults
Two studies shed new light on the long-term effects of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in adults, with one linking infection to an additional five cardiovascular events per 100 patients in the year after diagnosis, and the other suggesting that the virus is tied to a 1.8-times-higher risk of worsened shortness of breath (dyspnea) than COVID-19 infection. (Van Beusekom, 12/9)
Viewpoints: It's Time To Start Mpox Vaccine Booster Trials; GOP's Cuts Will Create Substantial Coverage Losses

Editorial writers discuss these public health topics.
Editorial writers discuss these public health topics.
Stat:
Mpox Vaccine Booster Trials Are Necessary Now
Mpox cases in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles are once again on the rise. Although case counts remain far below their level during the emergency of 2022, public health teams in Los Angeles recently identified three cases of mpox clade I, a strain of the virus that is currently spreading in Central Africa. These three cases appear linked not to travel but to local community spread within Los Angeles county, sparking worry of another large outbreak. (Joseph Osmundson and Miguel I. Paredes, 12/11)
Bloomberg:
Mapping The Political Fallout Of GOP Health-Care Cuts
In a vote scheduled for Thursday, Senate Republicans are virtually certain to block the extension of the enhanced subsidies that former President Joe Biden and Congressional Democrats passed to lower the cost of purchasing private insurance through the Affordable Care Act. (Ronald Brownstein, 12/10)
Modern Healthcare:
The Healthcare Partnerships The Sector Needs Right Now
The healthcare industry faces dynamic policy changes that likely will reduce coverage for millions of Americans, weaken public health protections and disrupt access to care for some of our most vulnerable patients — creating greater strain on the healthcare ecosystem. Preparing for this environment requires renewed commitments toward shared population-based strategies across public and private healthcare sectors to protect our most vulnerable patients. (Dr. Garth Walker, Jonathan Blum, and Dr. Omar Lateef, 12/9)
Bloomberg:
Big Pharma’s Patent Cliff Puts China Front And Center
For pharmaceutical firms, watching the lucrative patents on their top-selling drugs expire has long been part of the business cycle. There’s enormous pressure to find ways of covering the shortfall. For the first time, China has something to offer. (Juliana Liu, 12/9)
Stat:
How My Friends’ Deaths Changed The Way I Think About Medicine
I sat at the bedside of a friend who drifted in and out of consciousness as I held his hand. As a critical care physician, I’m trained to steady myself in the face of trauma, from motor vehicle crash injuries to infections causing organ failure. But nothing in my professional life prepared me for the helplessness of watching him and another close friend — both doctors themselves — succumb to diseases that couldn’t be treated. (Venktesh Ramnath, 12/11)