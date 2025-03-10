CDC’s Good News And Bad News: Fewer People Smoke, But More Are Vaping
Trends show that the number of Americans who inhale vapes has outpaced the number who prefer cigarettes. A separate study found that e-cigarette use increased among young adults over time. More news is about elder abuse, IVF mix-ups, and suicide intervention efforts.
Bloomberg:
Vaping Is Growing Faster Than Smoking Is Declining In US, CDC Finds
The latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that vaping is climbing more quickly than smokers quit cigarettes. The number of US adults who exclusively smoke cigarettes decreased by 6.8 million between 2017 and 2023, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. However, approximately 7.2 million adults started exclusively using e-cigarettes, according to the study. (Rutherford, 3/6)
The Washington Post:
More Than 15 Percent Of Young Adults Used E-Cigarettes In 2023
Over 15 percent (15.5) of young adults ages 21 to 24 used electronic cigarettes in 2023, according to a report from the National Center for Health Statistics. To determine trends in vaping, data was drawn from the 2019-2023 National Health Interview Survey, a nationally representative household survey of the U.S. civilian noninstitutionalized population. Collected continually throughout the year by the NCHS, interviews are conducted face-to-face in respondents’ homes. (McMahan, 3/10)
In other health and wellness news —
The Daily Yonder:
Elder Abuse Laws Need To Be Updated, Study Shows
Experts say elder abuse in rural communities is a problem, but finding ways to solve it means clarifying how states define it and who should report it. One in 10 older adults across the country reported experiencing some form of abuse during the previous year, according to a recent report from the National Center on Elder Abuse. For every single report of abuse, there are 24 incidents that may go unreported, the study claimed. (Carey, 3/9)
ABC News:
Inside IVF Mix-Ups That Left Women Carrying Embryos That Weren't Theirs
From the moment she found out she was pregnant, Krystena Murray was excited to capture every step of the journey. "I have always known I wanted to be a mom," Murray told ABC News. "There was an assignment for school when I was younger, and we were supposed to pick a career. My mom said 'What do you want to be?' And I said, 'A mom.' And she says 'No, like, what do you want to do with your life?' And I looked at her and said, 'A mom.' " (Louallen, Rosenbaum, Coburn and Chevalier, 3/7)
NPR:
Suicide Risk Is Up For Black Teens. This Church Is Tackling It
The staff at First Corinthian Baptist Church felt they had no choice but to tackle the issue of adolescent suicide risk in their congregation. "Just the amount of phone calls we were getting," says Lena Green, who oversees mental wellness programs at the church in Harlem, New York. "I was probably getting almost 10 calls a week asking for services for teens." (Riddle, 3/10)
If you need help —
Dial 988 for 24/7 support from the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. It's free and confidential.