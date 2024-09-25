Cellphone Carriers Start To Shift 988 Callers To Local Help Centers

New cellphone systems mean callers to the 988 suicide and crisis line will have their calls routed to help centers based on their location. Among other news, the former clinical director of Maryland’s main state-run mental hospital had his medical license suspended for a harassment issue.

CNN: Many 988 Callers Will Now Get Help Based On Where They Are, Not Their Phone’s Area Code

Major cell phone carriers have started to adopt a new technology that helps direct callers to the 988 suicide and crisis hotline to help centers based on their physical location rather than their phone number’s area code, the US Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday. (McPhillips, 9/25)

The Baltimore Sun: Former Md. Psychiatric Hospital Director's License Suspended

The former clinical director of Maryland’s main state-run mental hospital had his license to practice medicine suspended earlier this month by the Maryland State Board of Physicians. According to a consent order from the Maryland State Board of Physicians, Dr. Scott Moran, the former clinical director of Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center, a state-run, maximum-security psychiatric hospital, had his license suspended for a minimum of one year after he harassed Department of Health employees and was “diagnosed with a medical condition which impacted his ability to practice medicine safely.” (Gaskill, 9/24)

Reuters: Swiss Police Make Arrests After Suicide Capsule Is Used For First Time

Swiss police have arrested several people after a controversial futuristic-looking capsule designed to allow its occupant to commit suicide was used for the first time, authorities said on Tuesday. Police in the northern canton of Schaffhausen bordering Germany said the so-called "Sarco" capsule had been deployed in a wood in the municipality of Merishausen on Monday. A spokesperson for the group behind the capsule, The Last Resort, said the deceased was a 64-year-old American woman who had been suffering from a severely compromised immune system. (9/24)

Minnesota Public Radio: MSP Airport To Build Its First-Ever Sensory Rooms To Reduce Travel Stress

The Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport is building sensory rooms for both terminals. They are slated to be completed in 2027 and 2028. The Metropolitan Airports Commission is partnering with Minnesota-based nonprofit Fraser to design the rooms. They will include features like dimmable lighting, a variety of seating types and sensory-friendly furnishings. (9/24)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

This week on the KFF Health News Minute: Botox could help people with a painful health condition that prevents them from burping, and shooting survivors can face a scarcity of mental health providers as they try to recover from trauma. (9/24)

On Parkinson's disease and brain health —

NBC News: Brett Favre Parkinson's Diagnosis Renews Questions About Football And Brain Disease

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre’s announcement that he has Parkinson’s disease is bringing renewed attention to the potential links between collision sports and a risk of brain disease. Favre revealed his diagnosis on Tuesday while testifying before Congress about his alleged misuse of taxpayer money. The hearing focused on a welfare scandal in Mississippi, but the subject of Favre’s health arose because he discussed losing an investment in a company that he believed was making a “breakthrough concussion drug.” (Bendix and Richardson, 9/24)

The Washington Post: AI Technology May Soon Detect Dementia Earlier, Monitor Brain Health

Imagine a sleek, portable home device that resembles a headband or cap, embedded with tiny electrodes. Placed on the head, these sensors detect subtle brain wave activity, behaving like a pulse-detecting smartwatch, a blood pressure wrist cuff or a heart rate monitor. But this tool isn’t checking your heartbeat. Using advanced artificial intelligence algorithms to analyze data in real time, a device like this could look for signs of Alzheimer’s disease years before symptoms become apparent. Such a monitor is not yet available, but AI could make it a reality. (Cimons, 9/24)

