Cigna Acquires Pharmacy That Supplies Prescription Drugs To 10% Of Hospitals

The acquisition of CarepathRX adds to Cigna's ever-growing push for vertical integration and greater control over the flow of pharmaceuticals through the U.S. health care system. Plus: Novartis settles a lawsuit with Henrietta Lacks' estate; Europe uses minipigs to test drugs; and more.

Stat: Cigna Acquires CarepathRx, A Major Pharmacy Used By Hospitals

Cigna has acquired CarepathRx, a large pharmacy backed by private equity that dispenses prescription drugs to nearly 10% of U.S. hospitals. (Herman, 2/26)

In other pharma and tech news —

AP: Novartis Settles With Henrietta Lacks' Estate Over Use Of Her Cells

Novartis has settled a lawsuit by the estate of Henrietta Lacks that alleged the pharmaceutical giant unjustly profited off her cells, which were taken from her tumor without her knowledge in 1951 and reproduced in labs to enable major medical advancements, including the polio vaccine. Details of the agreement, which was finalized in federal court in Maryland this month, aren’t public. The Lacks family and Swiss-based Novartis said in a joint statement that they are “pleased they were able to find a way to resolve this matter filed by Henrietta Lacks’ Estate outside of court” but aren’t commenting further. (Witte, 2/27)

Stat: DOJ Backs AbbVie In Bid To Overturn A Colorado Law On 340B

The Department of Justice is backing AbbVie in its battle to overturn a Colorado law that prohibits pharmaceutical companies from placing restrictions on a controversial federal drug discount program. (Silverman, 2/26)

MedPage Today: Novel GLP-1 Pill Tops Oral Semaglutide For Diabetes

An investigational GLP-1 receptor agonist pill edged out oral semaglutide (Rybelsus) for improving blood glucose in adults with type 2 diabetes inadequately controlled on metformin, the phase III ACHIEVE-3 trial showed. (Monaco, 2/26)

Bloomberg: Europe Turns To Minipigs To Replace Monkeys In Drug Testing

Jens Ellegaard’s pig farm is not like others nestled among the rapeseed and wheat fields of eastern Denmark. There’s no livestock smell, muddy yards or clattering machinery. Breeding units are divided into tightly managed zones where staff follow strict hygiene protocols, water is treated with ultraviolet light, and temperature is regulated by a geothermal system that circulates air through 30 kilometers (19 miles) of underground piping. The site, Ellegaard Gottingen Minipigs A/S, is more of a biosecurity facility. Its pigs are smaller than standard farm pigs, with some varieties genetically modified to mimic human immune responses and organ function. (Sjolin, 2/27)

More health care industry updates —

AP: A Children's Hospital Is Renamed For Dolly Parton And Hopes To Transform Pediatric Care In Tennessee

Dolly Parton’s name might inspire full-throated sing-a-longs to her working woman’s anthem “9 to 5,” or evoke memories of thrilling days spent at her Dollywood theme park. Now, the Grammy-winning country music superstar is lending her name to a new cause: advancing pediatric health care in her home state. The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital announced Thursday that it will now be known as Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital. (Pollard, 2/26)

The CT Mirror: Emergency Bill Creates Acquisition Loophole For UConn Health

A controversial measure included in one of the “emergency-certified” bills before the House Thursday would give the University of Connecticut Health Center a one-time pass to sidestep the approval process for major hospital transactions, like unit closures and acquisitions. (Golvala, 2/26)

WUSF: Florida Blue, Cleveland Clinic Florida Face Sunday Deadline To Reach New Contract

Florida Blue customers could lose in-network status with Cleveland Clinic Florida if the two sides fail to reach a new contract by Sunday. Florida Blue has assured patients coverage is guaranteed through May as talks continue, although Cleveland Clinic Florida warns they “could” be out of network if the deadline passes without a deal. (Mayer, 2/26)

Bloomberg: UCLA Health Receives Record $100 Million Gift From Resnick Billionaires

Lynda and Stewart Resnick, the billionaire co-owners of agricultural giant the Wonderful Company, are giving $100 million to UCLA Health to fund the expansion of a neuropsychiatric hospital and mental health campus. The gift from their foundation is the largest in the health system’s history and will anchor construction of a new specialized complex aimed at addressing the growing mental health crisis, UCLA Health said Thursday. (Carson, 2/26)

Modern Healthcare: Employers Weigh Direct Contracting With Transcarent, Nomi Health

Employers tired of dealing with health insurers now have another option at their disposal: Go through a different intermediary instead. Third-party vendors such as Lantern, Nomi Health and Transcarent are making a play for the employer market as businesses wage a perpetual struggle to manage rising health benefit costs. These platforms tout savings, flexibility and a seamless experience to enable direct contracting with providers at scale. (Tong, 2/25)

AP: Mother Crochets Cuddly Octopi From Yarn For Small Hands In Detroit NICU

Joelle Haley went into labor on Christmas Day, giving birth to a son two days later — premature at 24 weeks. In the soothing darkness of a Detroit hospital room a little something was missing for the newborn Kieran and his mom. Turns out that something was a colorful batch of soft yarn Haley would crochet into a small, tentacled octopus. For preemies in the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at DMC Hutzel Women’s Hospital, dozens of the cuddly, donated octopi get their attention and help keep small hands from grabbing and tugging on tubes and wires that help keep them alive. (Williams, 2/26)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription