Coal Miners Plead For Trump To Make Good On Black Lung Protections

A Biden-era rule would have lessened exposure limits for miners to airborne silica, but the Trump administration has frozen the rule, now citing the federal government shutdown as a reason. Plus, the confusion over whom to believe about autism, the global food aid crisis, and more.

E&E News By POLITICO: Coal Miners Rally For Trump To Save Them From ‘Worst Form Of Death’

Outside of the Department of Labor on Tuesday morning, America’s coal miners had a message for President Donald Trump: Start enforcing black lung protections. The crowd of 50 miners and supporters, a handful of whom carried oxygen machines with them, were gathered outside of the agency to urge the Trump administration to enforce silica regulations that were meant to take effect this spring. Many wore T-shirts depicting skeletons mining coal that said “Black Lung Kills,” and some held pictures of loved ones who had died of the disease. “Right this minute there is some 35-year-old dying right now trying to get his breath,” said United Mine Workers President Cecil E. Roberts. “This is the worst form of death one can imagine." (Northey and Wittenberg, 10/14)

On veterans' health care —

The Washington Post: Veterans Groups Criticize Post Investigation Of VA Disability Program

Veterans groups assailed The Washington Post for publishing an investigation last week into the Department of Veterans Affairs disability compensation system, accusing The Post of overstating problems with the program and scapegoating former service members. (Whitlock, 10/14)

On RFK Jr. and HHS —

The Hill: Cheryl Hines, Sunny Hostin Spar Over RFK Jr.'s Qualifications To Lead HHS

Actor Cheryl Hines defended her husband, Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., after “The View” co-host Sunny Hostin challenged Kennedy’s knowledge and qualifications Tuesday. Hines appeared as a guest to discuss her memoir, “Cheryl Hines Unscripted,” when Hostin referred to Kennedy as the “least qualified person” to lead HHS. She told Hines that Kennedy spreads misinformation, chaos and confusion. (Mancini, 10/14)

The Wall Street Journal: Blue States Are Setting Up A Shadow Public-Health Alliance To Counter RFK Jr.

The public-health resistance to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is growing. Governors across 15 states including New York, California and North Carolina are forming a new public-health alliance to detect and respond to disease threats, saying federal-funding cuts and policy changes by the Trump administration are putting their citizens at risk and forcing them to find alternatives. (McKay, 10/15)

KFF Health News: RFK Jr. Misses Mark In Touting Rural Health Transformation Fund As Historic Infusion Of Cash

At a September Senate hearing, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. boasted about a rural health initiative within President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” “It’s going to be the biggest infusion of federal dollars into rural health care in American history,” Kennedy said, responding to criticism from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sanders said the law would harm patients and rural hospitals. (Zionts, 10/15)

On autism —

The New York Times: A Furious Debate Over Autism’s Causes Leaves Parents Grasping For Answers

Clinicians who treat autistic children must help their young patients’ families navigate a cacophony of theories and advice. As autism diagnoses have risen over the last decades and debate over its causes has intensified, they have been forced to explain to desperate parents the few knowns and the many unknowns about what leads to autism’s development. Now that the federal government has entered the fray, often giving advice that doctors have to dispute, some families wonder whom they should believe. (Kolata and Ghorayshi, 10/14)

The Wall Street Journal: How Autism Cases Rose As Diagnosis Morphed Over Time

More children are getting diagnosed with autism than ever before. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has promised to find out why. The Trump administration has already touted the active ingredient in Tylenol, acetaminophen, as a possible cause, even as doctors and researchers say the link is unproven. (Abbott, 10/14)

On global funding cuts and pandemic prevention —

AP: UN's World Food Program Warns Donor Cuts Are Pushing Millions More Into Hunger

The United Nations’ food aid agency said Wednesday that severe funding cuts from its top donors are hurting its operations in six countries and warned that nearly 14 million people could be forced into emergency levels of hunger. The World Food Program, traditionally the U.N.'s most-funded agency, said in a new report that its funding this year “has never been more challenged” — largely due to slashed outlays from the U.S. under the Trump administration and other leading Western donors. (Keaten, 10/15)

The New York Times: They Fought Outbreaks Worldwide. Now They’re Fighting For New Lives

The Trump administration’s new global health strategy, released last month, lists its most important goal as outbreak prevention and response, both to protect Americans and to safeguard the economy. Containing the Ebola outbreak in West Africa a decade ago cost the United States $5.4 billion globally and more than $70 million domestically, the strategy report notes, adding, “As we have unfortunately seen all too frequently, an outbreak anywhere in the world can quickly become a threat to Americans.” (Mandavilli, 10/13)

CIDRAP: Report Proposes New Framework To Prepare For Future Pandemics

Nearly 5 years after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant gaps in pandemic preparedness, a new report is calling for a "paradigm shift" in how the world prepares for the next pandemic. The report from the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board (GPMB), launched yesterday at the World Health Summit in Berlin, argues that despite advances in science and technology, the world remains highly vulnerable to future pandemics because of persistent inequities, mistrust, and underinvestment in preparedness. (Dall, 10/14)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription