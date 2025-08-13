Combination Therapy For Weight Loss, Alzheimer’s Could Be Next Big Thing
Multiple pharmaceutical firms are researching whether their blockbuster weight loss drugs can also help treat early Alzheimer's. Plus: The FDA has approved the first treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in people 12 and older.
Bloomberg:
Biogen Sees Potential In Combining Alzheimer’s And Obesity Drugs
If Novo Nordisk A/S’s wildly popular weight-loss drug succeeds in a highly anticipated trial for Alzheimer’s disease, Biogen Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Chris Viehbacher doesn’t see it as a roadblock for his company’s medication. Rather, he sees it as an opportunity to potentially combine drugs and create a more potent therapy. (Smith, 8/12)
In other pharmaceutical updates —
MedPage Today:
Serious Chronic Lung Disease Gets First FDA-Approved Drug
The FDA approved oral brensocatib (Brinsupri) as the first treatment for non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis in adults and kids 12 years and up, drugmaker Insmed announced on Tuesday. A first-in-class reversible dipeptidyl peptidase-1 (DPP-1) inhibitor, brensocatib addresses the underlying inflammatory process of the serious chronic lung disease, which can lead to permanent lung damage and affects roughly half a million people in the U.S. (Ingram, 8/12)
Newsweek:
Common Food Bacteria 'Could Transform Nutrition And Medicine'
Common food bacteria could be rewired to produce more vitamins—and "help to transform nutrition and medicine." This is the discovery of scientists at Rice University who have revealed how a bacterium called Lactococcus lactis regulates the production of a key precursor in the production of vitamin K₂, which is important for bone health, vascular health and clotting factors that stop bleeding. (Millington, 8/12)
Modern Healthcare:
Draeger’s SafeStar, TwinStar Recalls Labeled Most Serious By FDA
The Food and Drug Administration labeled Draeger’s July recall of its SafeStar and TwinStar mechanical breathing system filters as the most serious type. The company recalled the filters because of the risk of misleading carbon dioxide readings, which could cause clinicians to administer unnecessary or harmful treatments. Using the filters could result in airway injury, delayed or incorrect treatment, brain injury or death, the FDA said in a notice issued Tuesday. (Dubinsky, 8/12)
Chicago Tribune:
AbbVie Announces $195 Million Investment In North Chicago
Pharmaceutical company AbbVie announced Tuesday that it will construct a new $195 million facility near its headquarters in North Chicago, Illinois. AbbvVie is one of the largest biomedical companies in the world, ranking just below Pfizer in revenue. The company is known for its production of Humira, a treatment for autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s, and Botox. (Weaver, 8/12)
Bloomberg:
Hims CEO Dudum Reports $33 Million Sale In Largest Insider Trade
Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Dudum sold more than $33 million worth of company stock in the biggest insider transaction since the company went public four years ago. Through a family trust, Dudum sold 660,000 of his company’s shares on Aug. 7 in what’s known as an open market transaction, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The sale comes halfway into the third quarter and wasn’t triggered by price changes as dictated in Dudum’s preestablished trading plan. (Muller, 8/12)