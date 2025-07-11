Common Pain Drug Gabapentin Linked To Dementia Diagnoses In Adults
Research shows that patients with six or more prescriptions for gabapentin, commonly used to treat lower back pain, were 29% more likely to be diagnosed with dementia and 85% more likely to be diagnosed with mild cognitive impairment within 10 years of their initial pain diagnosis.
Newsweek:
Dementia Diagnoses Rise In Adults Prescribed With Common Pain Drug
A commonly prescribed pain medication — gabapentin — often considered a safer alternative to opioids for those who suffer from low back pain is now under scrutiny after being linked to increased risks of dementia and mild cognitive impairment (MCI). According to a large-scale observational study published in the journal Regional Anesthesia & Pain Medicine, patients who received frequent gabapentin prescriptions were significantly more likely to develop dementia and/or MCI. (Azzurra Volpe, 7/10)
CIDRAP:
Screening All Patients For Hepatitis C Testing In ED May Find More Cases Than Targeted Approach
A new randomized clinical trial conducted at three US emergency departments (EDs) concludes that screening all adults for hepatitis C virus (HCV) testing identifies significantly more cases than screening based on individual patient risk, although low proportions sought treatment. (Van Beusekom, 7/10)
MedPage Today:
Combo Therapy Boosts Survival In Resectable Biliary Tract Cancer
Camrelizumab, an investigational immunotherapy, on top of adjuvant capecitabine (Xeloda) and radiotherapy, improved survival outcomes in patients with resectable biliary tract cancers (extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma [EHC] and gallbladder cancer [GBC]) in a randomized phase II Chinese study. (Bassett, 7/10)
CIDRAP:
In 2 Trials, Less Toxic TB Antibiotics Show Promise
The newly published results of two small clinical trials suggest that two novel antibiotics could provide safer alternatives to a highly toxic antibiotic currently used in drug-resistant tuberculosis (DR-TB) treatment regimens. (Dall, 7/10)