Congress Divided Over Strategy To Avoid Federal Government Shutdown
Republicans will need Democrats' support to clear the filibuster threshold in the Senate. Meanwhile, Democrats are still angry at the White House's move to cut nearly $5 billion in foreign aid without congressional approval. More news is on veterans' health care.
The Washington Post:
Congress Returns With Not Much Time To Dodge A Government Shutdown
When Congress returns to Washington on Tuesday, lawmakers will have around four weeks to fund the government and avoid a shutdown. It’s still unclear how — or whether — they’ll pull it off. Most congressional leaders acknowledge they’ll probably need to pass a short-term funding extension, known as a continuing resolution, given the time crunch. Government funding expires at the end of the day on Sept. 30, and much of the government would close without action. Congress may struggle to pass even a stopgap fix, though. (Beggin, Meyer and Bogage, 9/2)
On foreign-aid funding —
Bloomberg:
Trump Tests Rare Tactic Eying $5 Billion Foreign-Aid Cut
President Donald Trump asked Congress to claw back nearly $5 billion in already-approved foreign aid spending, a proposal timed to take advantage of the looming end of the fiscal year and allowing him to cut the funding himself if lawmakers fail to act by the close of September. The maneuver challenges Congress’ spending powers and intensifies an already contentious battle over government funding, which is due to lapse Sept. 30. (Korte, 8/29)
Bloomberg:
Appeals Court Keeps Fight Alive Over Trump Foreign Aid Block
A federal appeals court ruled that a fast-moving fight over the Trump administration’s effort to block billions of dollars in foreign assistance approved by Congress can move forward as a large chunk of funds are set to expire. The US Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit took action on Thursday evening to send the case back to a Washington judge to consider whether to halt the funding freeze on new legal grounds before the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. (Tillman, 8/29)
On veterans' health care —
MedPage Today:
Military Health Leaders Eye Pentagon Official's Steward Ties
Advocates worry that the founder of a private equity firm tied to one of the nation's largest hospital bankruptcies could affect the U.S. military health system in his new Pentagon role. As deputy secretary of defense, Steve Feinberg brings no military experience but deep private-equity ties to a position overseeing care for millions of service members and their families. (McCreary, 9/1)
AP:
Lawsuit Alleges Nevada Veterans Nursing Home Endangered Patients, Retaliated Against Staff
A group of former employees is suing the Nevada Department of Veterans Services (NDVS), alleging that the agency and multiple officials engaged in retaliatory behavior and endangered the safety of residents at a state-run veterans nursing home in Southern Nevada. The lawsuit filed earlier this year in Clark County, alleges that leaders at NDVS and at the nursing home engaged in “sham” investigations against workers that eventually led to their unlawful termination. (Neugeboren, 8/29)