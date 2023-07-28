Congress Recesses With A Hefty Health Bills To-Do List And A Ticking Clock

With abortion and other social policy debates delaying work on spending and other health-related measures, lawmakers will have a very narrow working window when they return from August recess before some programs expire on Sept. 30.

Roll Call: Health Deadlines Pile Up As Congress Adjourns For August

Lawmakers leave town at the end of this week with a lengthy to-do list, several health programs expiring Sept. 30 and very few work days left. ... Looming expirations include laws to fund the government and community health centers, reauthorize emergency response and pandemic preparedness programs and renew substance use and mental health aid. The bills are also lawmakers’ best chances of attaching other related policy riders, but the partisan divide on some could further threaten the bills’ odds of passing. (Clason, Cohen, Hellmann and Raman, 7/27)

Axios: Abortion, Spending Fights Snag FDA Spending Bill

The first health-related spending bill to go through the House this year was pulled from the floor schedule on Thursday amid disputes over spending levels and a contentious abortion pill policy rider. Lawmakers are heading home for the August recess, meaning work on the Agriculture-FDA appropriations package will be put off until after they return in September. (Knight, 7/28)

On aging in Congress —

The Washington Post: Mitch McConnell Back To Work After Freeze-Up, Offers No Health Updates

Four neurologists interviewed by The Washington Post who reviewed footage of the incident said it could be explained by a range of reasons: dehydration exacerbated by heat, a near-fainting episode, or a partial seizure or stroke. One said it also could suggest an underlying neurological disorder that has not been publicly disclosed. The specialists stressed that they cannot offer firm conclusions or diagnoses without examining McConnell and reviewing his medical history. They said it was premature to question the longtime Senate GOP leader’s fitness to serve, although they said Wednesday’s episode merited medical attention. (Nirappil, Kane, Alfaro and Wang, 7/27)

Stat: Mitch McConnell Episode Has Important Public Health Takeaway

The handling of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s abrupt medical issue this week is raising concerns among medical experts that the event sent a potentially dangerous public-health message — that when someone experiences an episode with symptoms like McConnell’s, they can simply return to work as though nothing had happened. (Merelli, 7/27)

The Washington Post: Sen. Dianne Feinstein Appears Confused During Vote, Prodded To Say ‘Aye’

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who has been in frail health after a shingles diagnosis this year, appeared to get confused during a committee vote Thursday, adding to concerns about whether the 90-year-old lawmaker can perform her duties despite her physical decline. (Jeong, 7/28)

On the issues of transgender care and marijuana —

Stat: Lawmakers Circle Parents’ Rights In Gender-Affirming Care Hearing

Republicans on Thursday sought to turn around transgender advocates’ arguments that gender-affirming care is a personal health care decision. The LGBTQ+ community has long pressed Democrats to frame their defense of transgender rights, and particularly gender-affirming care for minors, as a basic right for a person to pursue with their medical providers — and that conservative bans on access represent hypocrisy from traditionally small-government Republicans. (Owermohle, 7/27)

Stat: Key Republicans Nix Idea To Give FDA New Power To Regulate CBD

The Food and Drug Administration says it needs Congress to give it more power to regulate CBD. Two powerful congressional Republicans made clear Thursday that they aren’t willing to do that. (Florko, 7/27)

The Washington Post: Don’t Let People Buy Pot With Debit Cards, Mastercard Tells Banks

Mastercard has told U.S. banks to stop allowing marijuana purchases with its debit cards, highlighting the legal and financial gray area the industry exists within even as more states legalize the drug. Large banks and credit card companies have generally restricted cannabis purchases because marijuana is illegal under federal law, leaving few payment options for buyers in places where it is legal. Thirty-eight states, two territories and D.C. allow medical use for some conditions, and 23 states, two territories and the D.C. have legalized recreational use. (Vinall, 7/27)

