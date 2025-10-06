Costco Will Offer Wegovy, Ozempic For $499 Monthly To Uninsured Members

Novo Nordisk announced Friday that it wanted to ensure everyone had access to the "authentic" drugs. Also, Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) has pushed for more details regarding the White House's deal with Pfizer; Colorado has placed a price cap on Enbrel, a drug used to treat some autoimmune diseases; and more.

The Hill: Costco To Sell Ozempic, Wegovy For $499 A Month

Pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk announced Friday that Costco will begin selling monthly supplies of Ozempic and Wegovy for $499 to uninsured members. The discounted price comes as more Americans have become aware of GLP-1 weight loss drugs, which have become increasingly popular as people have touted body transformations and health benefits. (Venkat, 10/3)

More on the high cost of pharmaceuticals —

The Hill: Ruben Gallego Seeks Details On Trump-Pfizer Drug Pricing Deal

Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) is raising concerns over the lack of details given about President Trump’s “most favored nation” (MFN) pricing deal he announced with Pfizer this week, calling on the company’s CEO to explain how it plans to execute the agreement. In a letter to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, provided to The Hill, Gallego asked for clarity in his agreement with the Trump administration. (Choi, 10/3)

The Washington Post: As States Take Aim At Prescription Costs, Colorado Caps Enbrel’s Price

Colorado regulators have approved a dramatic price cap on one of the nation’s best-selling drugs, cutting its price to less than one-third of its previous level, in a novel attempt by a state to respond to widespread anger over the rising cost of prescriptions. Maryland, Minnesota and Washington also have passed legislation in recent years that enables state officials to set price caps on specific drugs deemed unaffordable, and they are now expected to follow Colorado’s path. (Whoriskey, 10/4)

Stat: Drugmakers, European Officials Bear Down On Major Policy Overhaul

After years of work, European officials are nearing the finish line on the biggest shakeup to European pharmaceutical policy in decades, with major impacts on everything from how quickly new medicines are rolled out across the continent to how willing drugmakers are to invest in the E.U. (Joseph, 10/6)

The New York Times: How Private Equity Oversees The Ethics Of Drug Research

When the Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk wanted to test whether the main ingredient in Ozempic, its wildly popular weight-loss and diabetes drug, could also treat liver disease, it first needed approval from an ethics panel to ensure the safety of trial volunteers in the United States. ... Yet Novo didn’t have to venture far to hire an ethics panel for its liver-disease trial in May 2024: It chose WCG Clinical, a review board partly owned by its own corporate parent, The New York Times found. (Bogdanich, Kessler and Singer-Vine, 10/4)

In related news on costs and coverage —

NBC News: This Toddler's Medical Expenses Can Hit $3,000 A Month. Her Family Says Nearly Every Insurance Claim Is A Battle

To prevent pneumonia, Carrie Lazoen says her 2-year-old daughter, Emmalyn, needs a “shaky vest.” Emmy, as her family calls her, has a rare genetic condition called Aicardi syndrome. The disease — which can shorten life expectancy — affects her brain, causing seizures, vision problems and significant developmental delays. As a result, Emmy can’t walk independently. Everyday activities require careful monitoring. She can’t sit on her own or hold her head up for long. (Edwards, Vespa and Herzberg, 10/4)

The Washington Post: How To Negotiate Your Health Care, Utilities Or Rent With One Phone Call

Most times, the price you see is the price you pay. But sometimes, all it takes is a phone call to get a better deal. While some people have honed the art of negotiation, eager to bargain down the cost of a new car or streaming service, others are mortified at the very thought. But many consumers simply don’t realize that rent, medical visits and other bills are not as fixed as they might appear. (Zauzmer Weil, 10/4)

