Critical Patients Missed Out On Lung Transplants Due To Algorithm Error
The Chicago Tribune reports that a new system to help fair distribution of donor lungs was built on a flawed algorithm which harmed some sick and dying patients. Meanwhile a researcher was indicted on research fraud charges related to an Alzheimer's drug candidate.
Chicago Tribune:
Error In New Lung Transplant Algorithm Harmed Sick And Dying Patients
The new algorithm was supposed to help distribute lungs more fairly to people who desperately needed life-saving transplants. But a flaw in the process for awarding the organs to sick and dying patients meant some people didn’t receive the care they were entitled to, the Tribune has learned. (Pratt, 6/30)
NBC News:
Scientist Behind Alzheimer’s Drug Candidate Is Indicted On Charges Of Research Fraud
A neuroscientist whose work helped pave the way for an Alzheimer’s drug candidate was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on charges of fraud. The indictment, announced Friday by the Justice Department, brings additional scrutiny to the work of Hoau-Yan Wang, who has had multiple studies retracted and faced an investigation by the City University of New York, his employer, that was later halted. (Bush, 6/29)
Reuters:
Cancer Victims Lose Bid To Block Proposed J&J Talc Bankruptcy
A federal judge on Friday rejected a bid by a group of cancer victims to block Johnson & Johnson from pursuing a proposed bankruptcy settlement of tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging the company's baby powder and other talc products contain cancer-causing asbestos. The cancer victims sought a preliminary order in New Jersey on June 11 to preventing J&J from filing for bankruptcy outside the state, which would have effectively foiled the $6.48 billion settlement plan. The motion was part of a class action lawsuit brought by plaintiffs' lawyers opposed to the plan. (Pierson, 7/1)
Bloomberg:
Neuralink Surgery Postponed For Brain-Implant Startup’s Second Patient
Neuralink Corp., the brain-implant company founded by Elon Musk, was set to implant its device in a second patient last Monday, but the surgery was halted due to the patient’s medical condition, said Michael Lawton, chief executive officer of the Barrow Neurological Institute. The patient had health issues that made the person an unsuitable candidate for current participation in Neuralink’s study of its experimental device, Lawton said during a phone call. (McBride, 6/28)
Stat:
FDA Rejects Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Gene Therapy For Ultra-Rare Condition
Rocket Pharmaceuticals said Friday that the Food and Drug Administration rejected its gene therapy for an ultra-rare, sometimes fatal immuno-deficiency syndrome, saying the company needed to submit more information to prove it can safely manufacture the product. (Mast, 6/28)
NPR:
A Drug May Slow Aging. Here's How It'll Be Tested In Humans
A few years back, Matt Kaeberlein was diagnosed with a frozen shoulder. “It was really bad,” he recalls. ... Feeling frustrated, he decided to try rapamycin. In recent years, some high-profile longevity scientists have started taking the drug in hopes of fending off age-related health problems. So far, it’s untested in people taking it for anti-aging, but rapamycin has been shown to extend the lifespan of mice. (Aubrey, 7/1)
Bloomberg:
Japan Drugmaker Looking Into Higher Death Count From Toxic Pills
Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. is investigating whether 76 people have died after ingesting its health supplements containing red yeast, a higher toll than initially reported. Shares in the company fell 7% on Friday after the Nikkei newspaper reported concerns from Japan’s health minister. The company later confirmed the news, saying that the deaths were still under investigation after receiving 1,656 inquiries from consumers who were seen at medical facilities after falling ill. (Horie, 6/28)
KFF Health News:
Journalists Break Down SCOTUS Decision On Purdue Pharma And California's New Heat Rules
KFF Health News and California Healthline staff hit the airwaves in the last couple of weeks to discuss stories in the headlines. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (6/29)