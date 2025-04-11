Crozer Health Raises Funds To Stave Off Closure As Sale Woes Continue
Prospect Medical Holdings has managed to keep the lights on for another week at two of its Pennsylvania hospitals while it transitions some services to nearby providers in line with its closure contingency plan. Also in the news: GE HealthCare, Cincinnati Children’s, GWU Hospital, and more.
Fierce Healthcare:
Prospect's Crozer Health Tiptoes Past Another Funding Deadline
Yet another funding deadline has come and gone for two Pennsylvania hospitals owned by Prospect Medical Holdings, and while a concrete deal hasn't yet emerged the bankrupt for-profit raised enough funds to keep the lights on for at least another week. On Tuesday, an attorney for Prospect told a bankruptcy judge that another $9 million was needed by 4:00 p.m. April 9 in short-term funding, otherwise the Crozer Health hospitals would go on diversion and begin transferring patients the following morning—a now-familiar precipice for the hospitals as Prospect struggles to close a sale. (Muoio, 4/10)
Modern Healthcare:
GE HealthCare, Cincinnati Children’s To Partner
GE HealthCare and Cincinnati Children’s on Thursday announced a joint research program focused on developing innovative pediatric medical imaging technologies in MRI, CT, ultrasound and molecular imaging. The program will bring together clinicians and researchers from Cincinnati Children’s and clinical scientists and engineers from GE HealthCare. (Dubinsky, 4/10)
The CT Mirror:
Freestanding Birth Center Not Feasible In Windham, Study Finds
In late 2023, state officials approved the closure of Windham Hospital’s labor and delivery unit, on certain conditions. Among them: Hartford HealthCare, the hospital’s owner, had to study the feasibility of opening a freestanding birth center in the region. (Golvala, 4/10)
The Washington Post:
CEO Of GWU Hospital Leaving Days Before New Hospital Opens In D.C.
Kim Russo, the chief executive of D.C.’s George Washington University Hospital, is leaving her position days before a new hospital she helped spearhead opens in an underserved part of the city. Russo will serve as chief executive of the central region of OSF HealthCare in Illinois starting April 28, according to an announcement from the company this week. (Portnoy, 4/9)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Promotion Rates Among Academic Radiologists: What To Know
Promotion rates among academic radiologists have improved over the past two decades, according to a study published April 7 in the Journal of the American College of Radiology. (Gregerson, 4/10)
Also —
The New York Times:
‘The Pitt’ Captures The Real Overcrowding Crisis In Emergency Rooms
The emergency department waiting room was jammed. ... One man had had enough. ... As he left, he assaulted a nurse taking a smoking break. No, the event was not real, but it was art resembling life on “The Pitt.” ... “EDs are gridlocked and overwhelmed,” the American College of Emergency Physicians reported in 2023, referring to emergency departments. “The system is at the breaking point,” said Dr. Benjamin S. Abella, chair of the department of emergency medicine at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine in New York. (Kolata, 4/10)