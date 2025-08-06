Death Toll Rises In Harlem Legionnaires’ Disease Outbreak
Three people have died and nearly 70 have been sickened, the New York City Health Department said Tuesday. Residents are being advised to monitor for symptoms and seek treatment if needed. Other states making news: Arizona, Tennessee, Nevada, Missouri, and California.
NBC News:
Third Person Has Died, 67 Sickened From Legionnaires' Cluster In Harlem
A third person has now died and nearly 70 people have fallen ill as part of a growing Legionnaires’ cluster in Harlem, city health officials reported Tuesday. The disease was initially detected on July 25; since then, three people have died and 67 people have been diagnosed, the New York City Health Department revealed in its latest update. That’s up from the same numbers reported just a day ago, with the Health Department said there had been two deaths and 58 confirmed cases. (Shea and Zakaria, 8/6)
AP:
Medical Transport Plane Crash On Navajo Nation Kills Four
A small medical transport plane crashed and caught fire Tuesday on the Navajo Nation in northern Arizona, killing four people, the tribe said in a statement. A Beechcraft King Air 300 from the CSI Aviation company left Albuquerque, New Mexico, with two pilots and two health care providers, according to the Federal Aviation Administration and CSI Aviation. It crashed in the early afternoon near the airport in Chinle, about 300 miles (483 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix. (Billeaud and Baumann, 8/6)
AP:
Tennessee Executes Man Without Deactivating Implanted Defibrillator
A man convicted of killing his girlfriend and her two young daughters in the 1980s said he was “hurting so bad” while he was given a lethal injection Tuesday in Tennessee, where authorities had refused to deactivate his implanted defibrillator despite claims it might cause unnecessary, painful shocks as the drugs were administered. Black’s attorney said they will review data kept by the device as part of an autopsy. Black died at 10:43 a.m., prison officials said. It was about 10 minutes after the execution started and Black talked about being in pain. (Mattise, 8/6)
The New York Times:
3 Years Before Midtown Manhattan Shooting, Nevada Police Had Gunman Committed
Shane Devon Tamura’s mother was desperate. Her son was inside a Las Vegas motel, threatening to kill himself, according to a 911 call released on Tuesday by the Metropolitan Police Department there. She told the 911 operator she wasn’t sure he was carrying a gun, but she knew he owned one and had a backpack with a holster that could hold such a weapon. (Cramer and Harris, 8/5)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Study Finds PFAS In St. Louis Beer
St. Louis is a city known for its beer. A recent study indicates that some of the beer produced in the United States — including in St. Louis — contains polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS or “forever chemicals.” The study, titled “Hold My Beer,” was led by Jennifer Hoponick Redmon at research institute RTI International. (Mizelle, 8/6)
KFF Health News:
As California’s Behavioral Health Workforce Buckles, Help Is Years Away
This spring, the Good News Rescue Mission, which runs the only emergency homeless shelter in Shasta County, received a game-changing $17.8 million state grant to build a 75-bed residential treatment facility in a region where thousands struggle with drug and alcohol addiction. Now comes the hard part — recruiting and hiring 10 certified substance use counselors and about a dozen other staff members to work at the new site, about 170 miles north of the state capital. (Mai-Duc, 8/6)