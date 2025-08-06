Administration News

ABC News: CDC Launches New National Campaign To Tackle Mental Health, Substance Use Among Teens The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) launched a new campaign on Tuesday aimed at tackling mental health and substance use among teens ahead of the upcoming school year. The federal campaign, entitled Free Mind, aims to provide teens and their parents or caregivers with "resources and information about substance use, mental health and the connection between the two." (Benadjaoud, 8/5)

MedPage Today: Screen Every Adult For Unhealthy Alcohol Use, USPSTF Says In updated draft guidance, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said that all adults should be screened for unhealthy alcohol use in primary care settings, recommendations that align with those from 2018. For adults who screen positive for "risky or hazardous drinking," the task force recommended brief behavioral counseling interventions — a grade B, based on moderate net benefit. (Firth, 8/5)

The Washington Post: Is Orange Juice Healthy? An FDA Sugar Proposal Renews The Debate Orange juice, known for its tangy, sweet taste, could be made with slightly less sugary oranges under a regulation proposed Tuesday by the Trump administration. While that move can sound like a way to make America healthier, it’s actually at the behest of Florida’s citrus industry as it grapples with changes to the crop and its sugar levels. The Food and Drug Administration described the proposed change as unlikely to affect taste and nutritional value while providing “flexibility to the food industry.” (Roubein, 8/5)

The New York Times: Kennedy’s Crusade Against Food Safety Rule Threatens Supplement Industry By going after an obscure regulatory designation he describes as a “loophole,” Mr. Kennedy has put an industry he champions on the defensive. (Black, 8/6)

The Hill: Trump Admin Approves Food Stamp Restrictions In Six States The Trump administration on Monday approved six additional states seeking to ban food stamp recipients from purchasing processed food. Colorado, Louisiana, Oklahoma, West Virginia, Texas and Florida received federal waivers to adjust Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) guidelines outlawing the purchase of junk food with state funds in 2026. (Fields, 8/5)

Stat: Kennedy Cancels $500 Million In MRNA Vaccine Contracts Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday announced that the government’s emergency preparedness agency will no longer fund work on messenger RNA vaccines, delivering a crippling blow to the country’s capacity to develop vaccines during the next pandemic or public health emergency. (Branswell, 8/5)

Trump Floats 250% Pharma Tariffs

The Hill: Trump Threatens 250% Tariffs On Pharmaceutical Imports

President Trump on Tuesday threatened to impose tariffs of up to 250 percent on pharmaceutical imports, the highest rate he’s discussed to date. “We’ll be putting a, initially small tariff on pharmaceuticals,” Trump told CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” “But in one year, one in a half years maximum, it’s going to go to 150 percent, and then it’s going to go to 250 percent, because we want pharmaceuticals made in our country,” Trump said. (Weixel, 8/5)

MedPage Today: Why Are Drug Prices So High? PBMs Are Only Part Of The Answer, Say GOP Advisers

There was one thing everyone agreed on at Monday's listening session on lowering the cost of prescription drugs: Something must be done to rein in pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Problems in the prescription drug marketplace such as lack of transparency "are compounded by the labyrinth of regulations and a web of intermediaries," including PBMs, Thomas DeMatteo, chief counsel to Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) on the Senate Judiciary Committee, said at the listening session, which was hosted by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the departments of Justice, Commerce, and HHS. (Frieden, 8/5)

On funding and research cuts —

Stat: Trump NIH Cuts Violated Federal Law, GAO Watchdog Office Says

In a scathing report issued Tuesday, the Government Accountability Office found that the Trump administration, by abruptly canceling National Institutes of Health grants, had violated a 1974 law blocking presidents from withholding funding Congress has approved. (Oza and Molteni, 8/5)

NPR: CDC To Disburse Delayed Funds Including For Overdose Prevention, Staffers Say

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be able to fully fund the Overdose Data to Action or OD2A program ahead of a key budget deadline, according to a CDC senior leader. A second CDC staff member confirmed that "there have been developments and we are likely to have full funding," although they did not have details on when the funding would become available. Both spoke to NPR on the condition of anonymity because they fear retribution for speaking to the press without authorization. Some staffers at CDC expressed to NPR that this appeared to be good news, although the funding situation was still fluid and confusing. (Simmons-Duffin and Mann, 8/5)

Stat: Rare Disease Patients Caught Up In Overseas Research Funding Cuts

Mid-April was a nerve-racking time to arrive on the National Institutes of Health campus outside Washington, D.C. — it was just two weeks after more than 1,000 NIH employees had been laid off in a chaotic downsizing of the federal workforce that disrupted many of the health agency’s core functions. Ellyn Kodroff had flown in from Chicago for the start of her daughter Jori’s experimental treatment for a rare digestive disorder. (Molteni, 8/6)

On Medicaid and veterans' health care —

The 19th: Medicaid Cuts Threaten Services For Pregnant People In Rural America

When there’s a maternal health emergency, Jessica Wheat springs into action. Alongside a group of specialized health providers at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Wheat works fast to make sure patients are able to have their babies delivered safely or their children given critical treatment at the Level III neonatal intensive care unit on site. “We have just an abundance of resources, and people that know what they’re doing,” the labor and delivery nurse said. That abundance is coming to an end. (Luthra and Rodriguez, 8/5)

KFF Health News: Congress Looks To Ease Restrictions On Veterans’ Use Of Non-VA Clinics And Hospitals

John-Paul Sager appreciates the care he has received at Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals and clinics, but he thinks it should be easier for veterans like him to use their benefits elsewhere. Sager, a Marine Corps and Army veteran, uses his VA coverage for non-VA treatment of back injuries stemming from his military service. But he said he sometimes must make several phone calls to obtain approval to see a local chiropractor. “It seems like it takes entirely too long,” he said. (Leys, 8/6)

On the threat of nuclear war —

Newsweek: US Flexes Nuclear Forces As Trump Rattles Saber At Putin

The United States has released footage showcasing its nuclear deterrence capabilities amid escalating tensions with Russia over a potential peace deal to end the war in Ukraine. Following the release of the footage, Russia announced that it no longer recognizes restrictions on deploying conventional and nuclear missiles with ranges between 310 and 3,417 miles—banned under the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. (Chan, 8/6)