Defying CDC Guidance, OB-GYNs Advise Vaccines During Pregnancy

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends shots for covid, flu, and RSV. "Vaccines continue to be the best tool available for pregnant patients to protect themselves and their infants from these viruses,” said Steven Fleischman, the group's president. The HHS chief warned of liability risks if doctors don't follow official CDC advice.

Bloomberg: OB-GYNs Clash With RFK Jr. To Back Covid Shots During Pregnancy

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommended Covid vaccines for pregnant women in its updated immunization schedule issued Friday, signaling another split between practicing doctors and the nation’s top health official. Women should get immunized when planning to become pregnant, during pregnancy or when lactating, according to the premier US organization for physicians who specialize in women’s health. (Nix, 8/22)

MedPage Today: RFK Jr. Warns Docs Of Liability If They Stray From CDC On Vaccines

The American Academy of Pediatrics' (AAP) recent pediatric COVID-19 vaccine recommendations, which differ from those of the CDC, have raised concerns from HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who responded with an oblique warning to any physicians who might follow the AAP's advice. "AAP should ... be candid with doctors and hospitals that recommendations that diverge from the CDC's official list are not shielded from liability under the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act," Kennedy posted this week on X. (Frieden, 8/22)

Also —

The New York Times: Covid Vaccine Opponent Tapped To Lead Federal Review Team

A task force formed by an influential advisory committee to review the safety of Covid vaccines will be led by a panel member who has described the shots as “the most failing medical product in the history of medical products.” That member, Retsef Levi, is a management and health analytics expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and was appointed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve on the larger advisory committee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Jewett, 8/22)

More on vaccines and MAHA —

Medical Xpress: US Suspends Chikungunya Vaccine Ixchiq Over 'Serious' Side Effects: Valneva

US health authorities have suspended the license for the Ixchiq vaccine against the chikungunya virus following reports of "serious adverse events," the drug's French maker said Monday. Ixchiq is one of just two vaccines approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for the mosquito-spread virus, which mainly occurs in tropical and subtropical regions but has recently been discovered in countries worldwide. (Zinin, 8/25)

The Washington Post: How Your Vaccine Access Has Already Changed Under RFK Jr.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. promised before his confirmation that he would not take away Americans’ vaccines. But in the four months since he took office, Kennedy, who has a lengthy history of disparaging vaccines, has undermined that access while agreeing to recommend some vaccines, such as the seasonal flu shot. (Sun, Weber and Roubein, 8/22)

Stat: RFK Jr.’s MAHA Turns 1 — Momentum Or Veering Out Of Control?

Nobody knew what Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was going to say. Inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., a crowd howled as he walked onto a stage sizzling with pyrotechnics, the Foo Fighters’ “My Hero” blaring. “I don’t think I’ve ever introduced anyone that got applause like he just got. I must tell you, it’s true,” said then-candidate Donald Trump. (Cueto, 8/25)

Axios: RFK Jr., Allies Rush To Rally The MAHA Movement For 2026

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is already working to rally his MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) movement as a critical constituency for keeping GOP control of Congress in next year's midterms. The RFK Jr. coalition draws several slices of voters who otherwise might shun MAGA, including some traditionally Democratic- and independent-leaning suburbanites, women and younger voters. (Isenstadt, 8/24)

