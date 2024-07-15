Democrats Trying To Woo Latino Men With Once-Taboo Abortion-Rights Talk
Signs show Latinos’ views have shifted since Roe v. Wade was overturned. "It is about trusting the people that we love to make those decisions for themselves," one lawmaker said. Meanwhile, Black men remain reluctant to talk about abortion, indicating it's not the most important issue for them.
The New York Times:
Hispanic Male Democrats Make An Abortion-Rights Pitch To Latino Men
When he was a child, Representative Gabriel Vasquez never heard his parents discuss politics, much less abortion, a topic that was off limits in many Mexican Catholic households like his. So he can see why some might think he is taking a risk by focusing on abortion rights in campaigning to Latino men. ... But Mr. Vasquez, who represents a border district in New Mexico, and several other Hispanic male Democratic candidates said there was no avoiding the abortion debate this year. (Ulloa, 7/13)
AP:
Pastors See A Wariness Among Black Men To Talk Abortion Politics As Biden Works To Shore Up Base
Phoenix pastor the Rev. Warren H. Stewart Sr. has had countless discussions this election season with fellow Black men on the economy, criminal justice, immigration and other issues dominating the political landscape in their battleground state of Arizona. But never abortion. “They’re about justice. They’re about Donald Trump potentially reversing all of the gains achieved by the Civil Rights movement. They are not about abortion,” said Stewart. (Sands, 7/13)
PolitiFact:
Fact Check: Do Black Women Have The Highest Maternal Mortality Rate?
The claim: As the Biden administration’s most visible advocate in the fight for reproductive rights, Vice President Kamala Harris has been vocal about the U.S.’ reproductive health care’s shortcomings and how it often fails women of color. Harris has toured the nation railing against state abortion bans and touting the administration’s efforts to expand postpartum coverage. In a July 6 conversation at the Essence Festival of Culture, which bills itself as the nation’s largest African American culture and music event, Harris said Black women fare the worst in maternal mortality rates. (Putterman, 7/15)