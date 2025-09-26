Despite Broad Global Support, Kennedy Spurns UN Health Declaration
The U.S. health secretary takes exception to policies he decries as “radical gender ideology.” Some health experts contend Kennedy's decision to reject the declaration is counterintuitive to his MAHA movement. Plus: The U.N. looks at dementia and drug trafficking; an ADHD lobbying alliance debuts; and more.
The New York Times:
Kennedy Says U.S. Rejects Global Health Goals
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday said the United States would reject a United Nations declaration on chronic diseases, because it ignored “the most pressing health issues,” and more broadly because the Trump administration takes issue with policies that he described as promoting abortion and “radical gender ideology.” Mr. Kennedy, who gave his remarks to a U.N. meeting on preventing and combating chronic illnesses like cancer, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, did not elaborate on the issues he said had been ignored. (Jacobs, 9/25)
In related health news from the United Nations —
NPR:
Dementia Gets Recognition By The U.N.
For the first time, a United Nations declaration is pledging to address dementia. On Thursday, world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly in New York are laying out a new plan for combatting mental health challenges and non-communicable diseases. While their political declaration emphasizes conditions like cardiovascular disease and diabetes, it also mentions neurological conditions like dementia. (Emanuel, 9/25)
AP:
Drug Trafficking, Often Unspoken About At UN, Gets Some Limelight
Every year, tons of heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs flow around the world, an underground river that crisscrosses borders and continents and spills over into violence, addiction and suffering. Yet when nations’ leaders give the U.N. their annual take on big issues, drugs don’t usually get much of the spotlight. But this was no usual year. (Peltz, 9/25)
More on HHS Chief RFK Jr. —
Axios:
New ADHD Lobbying Coalition Launches
ADHD researchers and clinicians have started a new coalition to lobby for evidence-based policy around the developmental condition as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. casts doubt on ADHD drugs for kids. Why it matters: The Trump administration's recent report on the health of American children criticizes what it terms overdiagnosis and inappropriate prescribing of ADHD medications. (Goldman, 9/26)
The Hill:
Michigan Democrat Moves To Impeach HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-Mich.) announced Thursday she would introduce articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. due to “health care chaos” under his watch. On social platform X, Stevens wrote, “Health care chaos. Reckless cuts. Rising costs. Michiganders and families across the country are paying the price for RFK Jr.’s agenda. Enough is enough, which is why I’m drafting articles of impeachment against @SecKennedy.” (Choi, 9/25)
The Hill:
"Stop RFK's BS Act" Introduced By Michigan Democrat
Michigan Rep. Haley Stevens (D) on Friday introduced the “Stop RFK’s BS Act” which would reverse the funding cuts that have been carried out under Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s rule. The bill, according to its text provided first to The Hill, would immediately reinstate grants and awards that have been terminated since the start of President Trump’s second term if it is passed. (Choi, 9/26)
CIDRAP:
New Poll Shows Kennedy's Approval Down To 33%
The latest Quinnipiac University poll finds only one third (33%) of surveyed US adults approve of the job US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is doing and that 67% support school-based vaccine requirements. (Soucheray, 9/25)