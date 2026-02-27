Different Takes: Casey Means Isn’t Qualified To Be Surgeon General; ICE Is Negatively Affecting ER Care
Opinion writers examine these public health issues.
Bloomberg:
Casey Means Lacks The Right Stuff To Be America's Top Doctor
Casey Means, a wellness influencer, entrepreneur, and physician, this week tried to convince the Senate Health Committee that she is up to the task of serving as the US surgeon general. (Lisa Jarvis, 2/26)
San Francisco Chronicle:
An Immigration Standoff Is Pitting Hospital Personnel Against ICE
Theresa Cheng is not only a UCSF professor and emergency department doctor, but she’s also a civil rights attorney. Her expertise in the medical and legal fields offers a unique perspective on the fallout from the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown. As Cheng wrote in an Open Forum on Thursday, hospitals have become a battleground in the immigration fight now that federal agents are allowed to operate in medical facilities. (Harry Mok, 2/26)
Stat:
New FDA Approach To Rare Diseases Will Help Kids Like Mine
Every parent dreams of a healthy future for their child. For me, that dream vanished when, at 4 weeks old, my son Wheeler was diagnosed with CLN3 juvenile batten disease, a rare genetic disease that will steal his vision, memory, mobility, and ultimately, his life. (Judy Stecker, 2/27)
Stat:
Men’s Sexual And Reproductive Health Need More Research Investment
Every day, there are 1 million new cases of potentially curable sexually transmitted infections (STIs). In the past year, half of the 250 million pregnancies across the world were unplanned. At the clinic where I work in Boston, we see increasing numbers of infections every day. (Kenneth H. Mayer, 2/27)
Stat:
Growing Up With A Mentally Ill Sibling Means Living In Shadow
Growing up with a mentally ill sibling, as Nick Reiner’s brother and sister did, means shouldering fear, shame, and vigilance. (Debra Manetta, 2/26)