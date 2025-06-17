Different Takes: Ousted ACIP Members Warn Of Rollbacks To Lifesaving Meds; How Cancer And Farming Are Similar
JAMA Network:
Advisory Committee On Immunization Practices At A Crossroads
The abrupt dismissal of the entire membership of the ACIP, along with its executive secretary, on June 9, 2025, the appointment of 8 new ACIP members just 2 days later, and the recent reduction of CDC staff dedicated to immunizations have left the US vaccine program critically weakened. As former ACIP members, we are deeply concerned that these destabilizing decisions, made without clear rationale, may roll back the achievements of US immunization policy, impact people’s access to lifesaving vaccines, and ultimately put US families at risk of dangerous and preventable illnesses. (Edwin J. Asturias, Noel T. Brewer and Oliver Brooks, 6/16)
Stat:
How Farming Theory Could Change Cancer Care
Despite decades of research and investments of billions of dollars, an advanced metastatic cancer diagnosis remains almost universally fatal. The reason this disease continues to kill is summed up in one word: evolution. A treatment works initially, but cancer cells nearly always evolve resistance until the drug stops working. This problem is similar to one commonly found on farms. When agricultural pests are bombarded with high doses of pesticides over long periods of time, the invasive bugs evolve and become resistant. To overcome this hurdle, farmers have developed resistance management plans, and many have proven to be effective. (Christopher Gregg, 6/17)
MarketWatch:
$66 Billion In Taxpayer Money Is Getting Sucked Into This Medicare Advantage Black Hole
The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission — the statutory independent body that advises Congress on the entire Medicare program — has slammed the Medicare Advantage program for a “fundamental lack of transparency” in how large portions of taxpayer money are being spent, particularly when it comes to the generous annual rebates being paid every year to the big insurance companies that operate the program. In all, the Medicare trustees estimate that the privatized Medicare Advantage program will cost U.S. taxpayers $547 billion this year, more than three times as much as it did a decade ago. (Brett Arends, 6/16)
Chicago Tribune:
Illinois Is Right To Join The Fight Against Genetic Data Exploitation
If you’re one of the 15 million people who’ve used 23andMe’s genetic services over the past 19 years, do you want the company now to be able to sell your data? Such a possibility is on the table in the wake of the company’s bankruptcy proceedings. Illinois, along with 26 other states and the District of Columbia, has asked the courts to prevent it. (6/16)
Stat:
Weight-Loss Drugs Offer Patients The Power To Change
Powerful new obesity drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound have changed how we treat weight and chronic disease. Yet their real promise may lie in the restored belief that we can meaningfully improve our health. (David A. Shaywitz, 6/17)