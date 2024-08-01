Drugs Like Wegovy Can Cause Some To Develop Eating Disorders, Doctors Say
Even as some doctors warn that people who take weight loss drugs may risk developing disorders like anorexia, researchers separately find that Eli Lilly's weight loss drug Zepbound dramatically lowered patients' heart failure risks.
NBC News:
Weight Loss Drugs Like Wegovy May Trigger Eating Disorders In Some Patients, Doctors Warn
Over the past six months, psychologist Tom Hildebrandt has seen an increase in patients with eating disorders who are taking popular weight loss drugs like Wegovy or Zepbound. “They start using this drug and next thing you know, they’ve developed what looks very much like anorexia nervosa,” said Hildebrandt, who leads Mount Sinai’s Center of Excellence in Eating and Weight Disorders in New York City. (Szabo, Kopf and Syal, 7/31)
Bloomberg:
Lilly’s Weight-Loss Drug Zepbound Slashed Heart Failure Risks in Study
Eli Lilly & Co.’s blockbuster Zepbound improved the long-term health of patients with obesity-related heart failure in a study, illuminating the cardiovascular benefits of the weight-loss shot. The risk of death, hospitalization and other bad outcomes was 38% lower in patients given Zepbound compared to those who received a placebo, Lilly said Thursday. The drug also significantly reduced heart failure symptoms, including shortness of breath, fatigue and an irregular heartbeat. (Muller and Garde, 8/1)
Bloomberg:
Copycat Weight-Loss Shots' Safety Report To Be Released By Hims
Hims & Hers Health Inc., a telehealth company that offers prescriptions for knockoff weight-loss drugs, will provide quality reports about the shots starting next month, the company said in a press release Wednesday. Shortages of Novo Nordisk A/S’s and Eli Lilly & Co.’s blockbuster brand-name weight-loss drugs have given rise to what could be a $1-billion-a-year market of alternatives made by compounding pharmacies, which are allowed to produce the drugs but receive less government oversight. (Swetlitz, 7/31)
In other pharmaceutical news —
Bloomberg:
Demand For Menstrual Cups Surges After Toxins Found In Tampons
More consumers appear to be ditching tampons for menstrual cups and discs.The growing shift follows a study earlier this month that showed concerning levels of lead and other toxic metals in tampons. According to The Flex Co., a maker of menstrual discs and cups, the study led to the sell-out of its period products in hundreds of Target Corp. stores across the US. (Patton, 7/31)
Stat:
Malaria Vaccines: Decades-Long Race Finally Reaches Starting Line
Malaria is one of our most ancient foes — and one of the wiliest. Caused by parasites that certain mosquitoes spread through their bites, malaria overwhelms us, establishing an infection before we can put up a fight. It can go on to destroy red blood cells, batter organs, and even damage the brain. (Joseph, 8/1)