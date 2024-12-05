Education Dept. Steps Up Pressure On All Schools To Create Cellphone Rules

To reduce mental health struggles, "every elementary, middle, and high school should have a clear, consistent, and research-informed policy,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a written statement. He did not dictate what the policy should say. In other news: Texas could ban THC.

Stateline: U.S. Education Department Pings States, Schools To Set Policies On Cellphone Use

The U.S. Education Department called on every state, school and district on Tuesday to adopt policies on cellphone use in schools. The department asks schools to have well-thought-out policies on the matter, but does not dictate exactly what those policies should be. An accompanying resource for schools notes the risk social media can pose to students’ mental health. (Miranda, 12/4)

Other health news from across the U.S. —

The Texas Tribune: Texas Senate To Pursue THC Ban, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick Says

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick announced Wednesday that lawmakers in the state Senate would move to ban all forms of consumable tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, in Texas. Patrick, who presides over the Senate and largely controls the flow of legislation in the chamber, said the THC ban would be designated as Senate Bill 3 — a low bill number that signals it is among his top priorities for the upcoming legislative session. (Scherer and Martinez, 12/4)

ProPublica: GOP Lawmakers Are Already Trying To Overturn Missouri’s Right To Abortion

One month after Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment guaranteeing the right to abortion, Republican lawmakers in the deeply red state are already working to overturn it — or at least undermine it. One measure would ask voters to amend the state constitution to define life as beginning at conception, declaring that embryos are people with rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The result would be to classify abortion as an unlawful killing. (Kohler, 12/5)

The Boston Globe: N.H. Executive Council Delays Deal For Dartmouth Health To Take Charge Of Hampstead Hospital

New Hampshire’s five executive councilors temporarily tabled a deal to give Dartmouth Health long-term operational control of Hampstead Hospital, a state-owned facility that provides inpatient psychiatric care to children. That means there won’t be a vote on the proposal for two more weeks, which will be the council’s last chance to weigh in on the matter before Governor-elect Kelly Ayotte’s administration takes over. (Porter and Gokee, 12/4)

Stateline: State Prisons Turn To Extended Lockdowns Amid Staffing Shortages, Overcrowding

Across the United States, state prison systems are grappling with chronic understaffing and overcrowding — dual crises that are keeping incarcerated people confined to their cells for far longer periods than in recent decades. Lockdowns are common in jails and prisons nationwide, but most usually last only a few hours or days. During lockdowns, access to rehabilitative classes, religious activities, work and visitation is limited or completely suspended. Incarcerated people on lockdown can lose their usual routines, which may include exercise, calls to loved ones and other structured activities. And meals are typically eaten inside the prisoner’s cell, further isolating them. (Hernández, 12/3)

The Hechinger Report: The Dark Future Of American Child Care: States Are Loosening Their Child Care Rules To Cut Costs — In Ways That Could Harm Young Children

Zachary David Typer was 6 months old when he suffocated after being put down for a nap by his child care provider in Topeka, Kansas. Left on an adult bed, Zachary rolled over and became trapped between the mattress and the footboard. His provider, who had taken a muscle relaxer and was resting on a couch in another room, found him about an hour later. Seven-month-old Aniyah Boone died of a brain injury and lacerated liver at her child care program in eastern Kansas. Aniyah was left unattended by her caregiver, and when an 8-year-old who was also in care that day tried to take the crying infant out of her crib, the child tripped and dropped Aniyah. When the provider discovered the injuries from the fall, she never tried to perform CPR or call 911. (Mader, 12/3)

KFF Health News: Georgia’s Work Requirement Slows Processing Of Applications For Medicaid, Food Stamps

Deegant Adhvaryu completed his parents’ applications for Medicaid and food benefits in June. Then the waiting and frustration began. In July, his parents, Haresh and Nina Adhvaryu, received a letter saying their applications would be delayed, he said. In August, the Adhvaryus started calling a Georgia helpline, he said, but couldn’t leave a message. It wasn’t until September, when they visited state offices, that they were informed their applications were incomplete. The couple were mystified. They had Medicaid coverage when they lived in Virginia, before their recent move to metro Atlanta. (Miller, Rayasam and Whitehead, 12/5)

KFF Health News: How Potential Medicaid Cuts Could Play Out In California

In 2017, the Republicans who controlled Congress tried mightily to slash federal spending on Medicaid, the government-funded health program covering low-income families and individuals. California, like other states, depends heavily on federal dollars to provide care for its poorest residents. Analyses at the time showed the GOP’s proposals would cut Medicaid funds flowing from Washington by tens of billions of dollars, perhaps even more, forcing state officials to rethink the scope of Medi-Cal. (Wolfson, 12/5)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription