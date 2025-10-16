Error-Ridden Medicare Advantage Directory May Confuse Seniors: Report
The Washington Post reports that the directory, originally part of the "Make Health Tech Great Again" push by the White House, could lead millions of seniors to make ill-informed choices ahead of the open enrollment period. Also, Humana lays out a plan to improve its Medicare Advantage star rating.
The Washington Post:
Medicare Advantage Open Enrollment Provider Directory Mired In Errors
Ahead of the open enrollment period for Medicare Advantage plans that began Wednesday, the Trump administration created a directory to help millions of seniors look up which doctors and medical providers accept which insurance. But the portal frequently produces erroneous and conflicting information, The Washington Post found, setting off a scramble inside the federal government to fix it. Left unaddressed, the problems could confuse older adults as they sift through dozens of options, or force them to foot the bill for regular medical appointments, according to Medicare experts and patient advocates. (Diamond and Johnson, 10/15)
Modern Healthcare:
Inside Humana’s Plan For Medicare Advantage Ratings Improvement
Humana has a strategy to rehabilitate its Medicare Advantage star ratings: Steer new members toward its top-scoring products and away from lower-performing ones. Like its rivals, Humana has struggled to secure the highest Medicare Advantage star ratings, costing the company lucrative bonus payments that come with superior quality measurements. The stakes are high for Humana, which gets more than 80% of its insurance premium revenue from Medicare and is second in Medicare Advantage market share to UnitedHealth Group subsidiary UnitedHealthcare. (Tong, 10/15)
MedPage Today:
Which States Are Best For Medicare Beneficiaries?
Vermont, Utah, and Minnesota led the nation in ranking Medicare beneficiaries' experiences with the program and its benefits, according to a report from the Commonwealth Fund. The three lowest-ranked states were Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kentucky, said Gretchen Jacobson, PhD, vice president of Medicare at the Commonwealth Fund, and co-authors. (Firth, 10/16)
On the fight against health misinformation —
NPR:
In Rural America, Scarce Doctors Battle Misinformation As They Practice Medicine
Conspiracy theories about health fill a vacuum created by the lack of doctors in many rural communities. Meanwhile, doctors in these areas say patients have become increasingly distrustful and sometimes hostile. (Noguchi, 10/15)
Stat:
Health Creator Doctor Mike Rips AMA Over Misinformation Response
Mike Varshavski, a family physician and content creator who goes by Doctor Mike on YouTube, has made it his mission to combat medical misinformation. He’s attracted 14 million followers by communicating both clearly and entertainingly. He wishes leaders in medicine like the American Medical Association would do the same, he told attendees at the STAT Summit on Wednesday. (Gaffney, 10/15)
Stat:
Former CDC Officials Say It's Up To Doctors To Provide Trusted Advice
It’s getting harder to trust guidance coming out of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, creating an opening for physician groups to step up and fill the void, two former top agency officials said on Wednesday. (Cirruzzo, 10/15)