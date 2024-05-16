Experts Warn Of Energy Drink Health Risks For Youngsters
In other news, research shows certain vegetarian diets — including less-restrictive versions like a lacto-ovo diet — reduce risks of cancer, heart disease, and early death. And food safety regulators are looking into possible pesticide contamination in certain Indian spice blends.
Miami Herald:
Energy Drinks Can Lead To Serious Heart Issues In Kids And Teens, Health Experts Say
Hennessy Sepulveda thought she was going to die. “I began dissociating as I was driving. I was 10 minutes away from my house. My vision started warping and the lights were hitting me really bright,” she said. “I felt my chest pounding, I felt a wave of panic hit me — I knew something was wrong.” Sepulveda, a Florida International University student who was 19 at the time, was admitted to the hospital, and was surprised by the cause of her symptoms: the Monster energy drink she had just a few hours earlier. (Gillespie, 5/15)
CNN:
Certain Vegetarian Diets Significantly Reduce Risk Of Cancer, Heart Disease And Death, Study Says
Eating a vegan, vegetarian or lacto-ovo vegetarian diet significantly reduces the overall risk of developing cancer, heart disease and dying early from cardiovascular disease, according to a new “umbrella” analysis of more than 20 years of research. An umbrella review looks at existing metanalyses of large numbers of studies, providing a high-level view of existing research on a topic. (LaMotte, 5/15)
Newsweek:
Are Indian Spices Safe To Eat?
Food safety regulators around the world have launched investigations into two brands of Indian spice blends over concerns that they may be contaminated with cancer-causing pesticides. ... The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is also gathering information about the alleged contamination, and regulators in New Zealand and Australia have launched their own investigations, according to the report. (Dewan, 5/15)
Politico:
WHO Urges Countries To Ban High-Salt Foods
The World Health Organization urged countries Wednesday to set legal limits on the amount of salt in manufactured foods, restaurants and canteens in a suite of recommendations to curb excessive intake and cut rates of heart disease. Nearly all countries in the European region — 51 out of 53 — have an average daily salt intake above the WHO recommended maximum of 5 grams per day. This poses serious health concerns, the WHO says. (Chiappa, 5/15)
NBC News:
Climate Change May Be Linked To Rising Migraine Severity And Frequency In Americans, Study Finds
Migraines are increasing in frequency and intensity among Americans: Could climate change be a reason? Although the number of Americans who have migraines has remained stable for the last 30 years, their impact on people’s daily activities — including missing social events or being less productive at school or work — has become much worse, according to a recent study. (Sudhakar, 5/16)