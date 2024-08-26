Fauci Still Recuperating After Bout With West Nile Virus

"By far, this is the worst I’ve ever been with an illness,” the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said. Separately, some Massachusetts communities are closing outdoor areas after dusk in hopes of halting the spread of eastern equine encephalitis.

Stat: Fauci Recovering At Home Following Hospitalization For West Nile Virus Infection

Anthony Fauci, former head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is recovering at home after being hospitalized for nearly a week for West Nile virus infection. Fauci, a leader of the U.S. Covid-19 response, spent six days in hospital as doctors tried to figure out what was responsible for his illness. It was thought he had a bacterial infection, or had been infected with a tick-borne disease, until a blood test showed he was “strongly positive” for West Nile virus. (Branswell, 8/24)

The Washington Post: Eastern Equine Encephalitis In Mass. Compels Parks To Close At Night

A rare but deadly disease spread by mosquitoes has nearly a dozen Massachusetts communities on alert, prompting some towns to close parks after dusk, restrict outdoor activities and reschedule public events. ... Ten communities are now designated at high or critical risk for the virus, health officials said Saturday. (Kaur, 8/25)

Stat: $3.2 Billion Antiviral Pandemic Plan Being Drained Of Funds And Time

Sixteen floors above Central Park, Kris White keeps his gentler pathogens behind an unlocked stainless steel freezer door, in brightly colored boxes caked with frost. There’s an orange box of Zika, looking little different from a forgotten package of Trader Joe’s Butter Chicken, and a weakened form of SARS-CoV-2 in forest green. What White calls “the dangerous viruses” — wild-type SARS-CoV-2 and MERS, the camel-borne coronavirus with a 35% fatality rate — are stored under tighter lockdown upstairs. (Mast, 8/26)

In news about mpox —

Reuters: WHO Boss Calls For $135 Mln To Stop Mpox Outbreak

The head of the World Health Organization called for global concerted action to control a new mpox outbreak, announcing a response plan that will require at least $135 million over the next six months. "Let me be clear: this new mpox outbreak can be controlled and can be stopped," Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a speech to WHO member states on Friday, later posted on social media platform X. (8/23)

Reuters: Insight: Why Mpox Vaccines Are Only Just Arriving In Africa After Two Years

The first 10,000 mpox vaccines are finally due to arrive next week in Africa, where a dangerous new strain of the virus – which has afflicted people there for decades – has caused global alarm. The slow arrival of the shots – which have already been made available in more than 70 countries outside Africa – showed that lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic about global healthcare inequities have been slow to bring change, half a dozen public health officials and scientists said. (Rigby, 8/24)

Reuters: Exclusive: WHO Says Partners Can Start Talks To Buy Mpox Vaccines Before Its Approval

The World Health Organization said on Friday its partners such as Gavi and UNICEF can start buying mpox vaccines before they are approved by the U.N. health agency, to get inoculations to Africa faster as the continent battles an escalating outbreak of the virus. Traditionally, organisations like Gavi, which helps lower-income countries buy vaccines, can only start purchasing shots once they have approval from the WHO. But the rules have been relaxed in this instance to get talks moving, as the WHO's approval is due in a few weeks. (Rigby, 8/23)

St. Louis Public Radio: St. Louis Doctors Urge Patients To Seek Mpox Vaccine

St. Louis-area doctors say they’re seeing an increase in interest from patients wanting to get vaccinated for mpox, a virus related to smallpox. Although cases of the disease are not increasing in the region, health officials still recommend at-risk patients get the vaccination for the virus. (Fentem, 8/23)

USA Today: Trump Lockdown Claims Referenced COVID-19, Not Mpox | Fact Check

The claim: Trump warned mpox will be used as an excuse for electoral fraud and lockdowns. An Aug. 15 Facebook post shows former President Donald Trump delivering an address. “Trump warns of lockdowns and election fraud over monkeypox,” the post reads in Spanish. ... Our rating: False. Trump did not say that mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, would be used as an excuse for lockdowns or election fraud. The video is a year old and is referring to then-new COVID-19 variants, not mpox. (Morales, 8/23)

USA Today: Mpox Has No Link To COVID-19 Vaccines | Fact Check

The claim: Mpox is a reaction to COVID-19 vaccines. An Aug. 17 Instagram post includes a video of a woman making an assertion about the real nature of mpox. “Everyone needs to detox now!!” the post reads in part. “This is NOT a virus!! This is a side effect of the Covid Vaccines.” ... Our rating: False. COVID-19 vaccines have nothing to do with mpox, which is caused by a virus identified more than 60 years ago. The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were first administered in late 2020. (Trela, 8/23)

Bloomberg: Singapore Begins Screening For Mpox Symptoms At Airports, Sea Checkpoints

Singapore will screen for mpox symptoms at border checkpoints, boosting precautionary measures against the virus after its outbreak was declared a global health emergency. Temperature and visual screening will start Friday at the island nation’s Changi and Seletar airports, as well as sea checkpoints, for inbound travelers and crew arriving from places where there’s risk of mpox outbreaks, the Ministry of Health said in a statement. Travelers who have fever, rash or symptoms compatible with mpox will be referred for medical assessment, it said. (Ossinger, 8/23)

Reuters: Philippines Says Two New Mpox Cases Are Milder Variant

he Philippines has confirmed two more mpox virus infections of the milder clade 2 variety, its health ministry said Monday, bringing the number of active cases to three. "We continue to see local transmission of mpox clade II here in the Philippines, in Metro Manila in particular," Health Minister Teodoro Herbosa said in a statement. (8/26)

