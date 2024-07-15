FBI: ‘No Indication Of Any Mental Health Issues’ For Trump Rally Shooter
The federal investigation into Thomas Matthew Crooks, who authorities say tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday, has not yielded any signs of mental health issues.
The Wall Street Journal:
FBI On Shooter: 'No Indication Of Any Mental Health Issues'
The gunman who authorities said tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump acted alone and wasn't on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's radar before the shooting, said Kevin Rojek, the agency’s special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office. “The shooter acted alone and there currently are no public safety concerns,” he said. Investigators were still trying to determine his ideology and motive. They were working to gain access into the gunman’s cell phone and other electronic devices as part of that effort. (Gurman, 7/15)
The New York Times:
The FBI Identifies Suspected Gunman In Trump Rally Shooting: What To Know
On Sunday, federal investigators said a gunman they identified as Mr. Crooks had used an AR-15 style rifle purchased by his father to open fire from a rooftop outside the rally where the former president, Donald J. Trump, was speaking. ... But many other details of Mr. Crooks’s life and motives of were still unclear. Federal authorities said he had no apparent history of mental health issues or previous threats, and had not been on the radar of federal law enforcement. (Robertson, Healy, Bogel-Burroughs and Thrush, 7/14)
The Hill:
Milwaukee Mayor On Gun Violence Prevention After Trump Rally Shooting
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson (D) on Sunday pointed to the need for gun violence prevention measures while reacting to the assassination attempt against former President Trump, in which he was injured and a rally attendee was killed. Johnson, speaking on NewsNation’s “The Hill Sunday,” spoke on the importance of not letting political differences escalate into violence and argued the incident will unite Americans, including Democrats. (Nazzaro, 7/14)