FDA: Ozempic, Wegovy Shortage Is Over

The shortages were declared in August 2022. Meanwhile, Axios reports on how makers of copycat weight loss drugs are preparing for a crackdown. In medical tech and pharma news: a pacemaker recall, the world's smallest pacemaker, a ban on "forever chemicals" in France, and more.

The Hill: Ozempic And Wegovy Officially Moved Off FDA's Drug Shortage List

Ozempic and Wegovy, the widely popular forms of semaglutide sold to treat diabetes and obesity, have officially been removed from the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) drug shortage list nearly four months after the agency found the drugs to be available. The FDA’s drug shortage list now states that as of Feb. 21, 2025, the shortages of Ozempic and Wegovy injections are over. The shortages were first declared in August 2022. (Choi, 2/21)

Axios: Copycat Ozempic Makers Brace For Crackdown

Makers of copycat weight-loss drugs and digital health companies that sell them are bracing for upheaval now that the Food and Drug Administration has declared Novo Nordisk's blockbusters Ozempic and Wegovy are no longer in shortage. (Goldman, 2/24)

The Washington Post: Ozempic, Wegovy, Other Weight-Loss Drugs Are Shifting Broader Economy

There’s evidence that the demographic of people on the drugs overlaps with those who like to spend, a group some analysts have dubbed “over consumers.” Cutting their daily calorie counts in half — or more — is resulting in all sorts of interesting consequences still coming to light. ... Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, predicts that if 60 million people take the medications by 2028, GDP would be boosted by 1 percent — or several trillion dollars. Hatzius’s analysis was based primarily on the idea that healthier people mean a healthier workforce and, in turn, lower health-care costs. (Eunjung Cha, 2/23)

Modern Healthcare: Robotic Surgery Starts Delivering High ROI For Providers

Robotic surgery is gaining momentum as medtech companies make big investments in the space and more hospitals adopt the technology. Industry giants like Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson and Stryker are widening the uses for their robots in the operating room and integrating artificial intelligence into the devices. Hospitals incorporating the technology are reporting fewer patient complications and shorter hospital stays, a combination that is translating to a strong return on investment despite the robots' high price tag. (Dubinsky, 2/21)

On medical tech and innovations —

CNBC: China-Made Medical Devices Are All Over U.S., And The Feds Are Worried

A popular medical monitor is the latest device produced in China to receive scrutiny for its potential cyber risks. However, it is not the only health device we should be concerned about. Experts say the proliferation of Chinese health-care devices in the U.S. medical system is a cause for concern across the entire ecosystem. (Williams, 2/23)

Modern Healthcare: FDA Labels Boston Scientific Pacemaker Recall Most Serious

The Food and Drug Administration issued a notice on Friday classifying its recall of the Boston Scientific Accolade pacemaker devices as the most serious type of recall. To date, 832 injuries and two deaths tied to the devices have been reported. The recall affects about 13% of Accolade devices manufactured before September 2018. (Dubinsky, 2/21)

CBS News: Baby Has World's Smallest Pacemaker Implanted To Treat Dangerous Heart Condition

When Sarah and Michael Oliveri went to their 20-week ultrasound for their third pregnancy, they thought to knew what to expect. Their previous visit had been stressful — doctors had detected an abnormality at 16 weeks — but a blood test came back clear. They believed the 20-week scan, taken in August 2024, would continue to show everything was fine. But as the ultrasound went on, doctors "kept kind of going over the heart," Sarah Oliveri told CBS News. (Breen, 2/22)

In global pharmaceutical news —

The Guardian: MS Patients Suffer Side-Effects After NHS England Switches To Cheaper Drug

Scores of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) have suffered debilitating side-effects after being put on to a cheaper new drug as part of an NHS drive to save money. About 170 MS patients at Charing Cross hospital in London have had complications, including a relapse of their illness, after being switched from Tysabri to a different drug called Tyruko, made by the pharmaceutical company Sandoz. (Campbell, 2/24)

The Washington Post: France Moves To Ban ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Consumer Products

The French Parliament has approved a landmark ban on using “forever chemicals” in common products including cosmetics, ski wax and clothing, a move that could reverberate beyond its borders. ... Scientists have found PFAS all across the globe, including in remote regions of Antarctica and in the blood of most Americans. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS exposure can lead to an increased risk of prostate and testicular cancer, low birth weights, high cholesterol, and negative effects on the liver, hormones and the immune system. (Ajasa, 2/22)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription