Federal Judge Blocks Order To Cut Funding For Transgender Care

U.S. District Court Judge Lauren King on Friday issued a preliminary injunction after previously granting a two-week restraining order on the matter, according to AP. Other states making news include Iowa, Connecticut, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, and New York.

AP: Judge Blocks Trump Order Threatening Funding For Trans Youth Care

President Donald Trump’s plan to pull federal funding from institutions that provide gender-affirming care for transgender youth will remain blocked on a long-term basis under a federal judge’s ruling in Seattle late Friday. U.S. District Court Judge Lauren King previously granted a two-week restraining order after the Democratic attorneys general of Washington, Oregon and Minnesota sued the Trump administration — Colorado has since joined the case. (Johnson, 3/1)

The Hill: Donald Trump Presses Iowa To End Transgender Protections ASAP

President Trump wants Iowa to finalize already fast-tracked legislation that would eliminate protections for transgender people “AS FAST AS POSSIBLE.” “Iowa, a beautiful State that I have won BIG every time, has a Bill to remove Radical Gender Ideology from their Laws,” Trump posted to Truth Social late Thursday, just hours after hundreds of LGBTQ advocates demonstrated at the state Capitol in Des Moines. “Iowa should follow the lead of my Executive Order, saying there are only two genders, and pass this Bill – AS FAST AS POSSIBLE,” he added. “Thank you Iowa!” (Crisp, 2/28)

In reproductive health news —

The CT Mirror: CT Sees Slight Rise In Abortions; Percentage Of Out-Of-State Patients

The number of abortions in Connecticut increased slightly from 2023 to 2024, with the average number of monthly abortions rising by 25, an increase of 2%. But the number of abortions provided to out-of-state patients in Connecticut, while still a small fraction, also increased slightly, from 4% to 6%. Compared to all 37 states without abortion bans, the average proportion of out-of-state patients increased from 9% in 2020 to 16% in 2023. (Daou, 2/28)

AP: Tennessee Gynecologist Charged With Performing Unnecessary Medical Procedures

A Tennessee gynecologist was arrested Friday and accused of performing unnecessary procedures on patients with re-used medical devices held under unsanitary conditions. Dr. Sanjeev Kumar, 44, is charged with enticing four people to travel interstate to engage in illegal sexual activity, adulteration of medical devices, misbranding of medical devices and health care fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Memphis said. (Sainz, 2/28)

Politico: Pardoned Anti-Abortion Activists Plan Next Steps

Many of the nearly two dozen people President Donald Trump pardoned in January, who had broken into and blocked access to abortion clinics, are vowing to launch a new wave of civil disobedience. At a recent online event by the anti-abortion group LiveAction, several of the activists released from federal prison said they will resume efforts in the coming months to shut down remaining clinics in America, and they urged fellow abortion opponents to join them. (Ollstein, 3/2)

More health news from across the U.S. —

Bloomberg: Florida Asks Pharmacy Benefit Managers For Personal Data On Prescriptions

Florida insurance regulators have asked companies to hand over extensive amounts of data on people’s pharmacy claims, including personal information and prescription drug usage, an unusual move for a state regulator that’s raising privacy concerns. An eight-page request went out in recent weeks to pharmacy benefit managers seeking detailed information on pharmacy contracts, claims and payments, according to copies of the request viewed by Bloomberg News. Pharmacy benefit managers operate the prescription drug benefits part of insurance plans. (Tozzi, 2/28)

WUFT: Faulty Equipment Causes Florida Utilities To Stop Fluoridation

Data from the CDC shows 31 utilities in Florida had annual average fluoride levels that were approximately half the CDC’s recommended level or less for at least a year. (Pennello, 3/2)

Chicago Tribune: Problems Nag Illinois' Efforts To Move Disabled Go Group Homes

Aaron Bass likes some things about Shapiro Developmental Center, a home he shares with some 500 others on a site along the Kankakee River that first housed Illinois residents with disabilities nearly 150 years ago. He enjoys spending time outdoors, playing bingo and supervised outings to Burger King, the dollar store or local library to check out scary movies. But Bass, a 39-year-old who has a moderate intellectual disability, said he is seeking something greater. (Olander and Gorner, 3/3)

Politico: Leader Of Prominent Health Care Union Pushes For A Cuomo Endorsement

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo already has the apparent support of 1199SEIU President George Gresham for his New York City mayoral bid, but the health care union’s other officers are pushing him to delay. Gresham told some of the union’s top officers last week that he wanted the large labor organization to endorse Cuomo, according to three people briefed on the discussion, who were granted anonymity to speak candidly about internal deliberations. At the time, Cuomo had yet to enter the race to oust Mayor Eric Adams. (Kaufman, 3/1)

