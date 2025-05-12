First At-Home Cervical Cancer Screening Test Wins FDA Approval

Teal Health's test would give an alternative to in-office pap smears. Other pharma and health industry news covers a new CEO at the American Medical Association; robots at Walgreens; a startup from Elizabeth Holmes' partner; and more.

CBS News: FDA Approves First At-Home Cervical Cancer Screening Test, A Pap Smear Alternative, Company Says

The maker of an at-home cervical cancer screening test said Friday it has won approval from the Food and Drug Administration, giving patients an alternative to in-clinic pap smears. The screening test, called Teal Wand, from women's health company Teal Health, is available for those aged 25 to 65 at average risk. It tests for human papillomavirus, or HPV, the virus that causes nearly all cervical cancers. The approval comes after a study from the company confirmed self-collected samples using their device perform as accurately as clinician-collected samples. (Moniuszko, 5/9)

CNBC: Walgreens Doubles Down On Robots To Fill Prescriptions Amid Turnaround

As struggling drugstore chains work to regain their footing, Walgreens is doubling down on automation. The company is expanding the number of retail stores served by its micro-fulfillment centers, which use robots to fill thousands of prescriptions for patients who take medications to manage or treat diabetes, high blood pressure and other conditions. (Constantino, 5/11)

The New York Times: Elizabeth Holmes’s Partner Has A New Blood-Testing Start-Up

Elizabeth Holmes is in prison for defrauding investors through her blood-testing company, Theranos. In the meantime, her partner is starting one of his own. Billy Evans, who has two children with Ms. Holmes, is trying to raise money for a company that describes itself as “the future of diagnostics” and “a radically new approach to health testing,” according to marketing materials reviewed by The New York Times. If that sounds familiar, it’s because Theranos similarly aimed to revolutionize diagnostic testing. The Silicon Valley start-up captured the world’s attention by claiming, falsely as it turned out, to have developed a blood-testing device that could run a slew of complex lab tests from a mere finger prick. (Copeland, 5/10)

AP: Zepbound Beats Wegovy For Weight Loss In First Head-To-Head Trial Of Blockbuster Drugs

People taking Eli Lilly’s obesity drug, Zepbound, lost nearly 50% more weight than those using rival Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in the first head-to-head study of the blockbuster medications. Clinical trial participants who took tirzepatide, the drug sold as Zepbound, lost an average of 50 pounds (22.8 kilograms) over 72 weeks, while those who took semaglutide, or Wegovy, lost about 33 pounds (15 kilograms). That’s according to the study funded by Lilly, which was published Sunday in the New England Journal of Medicine. (Aleccia, 5/11)

The Washington Post: For Those Who Don’t Want Knee Replacement, Other Options Exist

Years of high school, college and semiprofessional football meant Layne Herber’s knees didn’t stand much of a chance. ... An estimated 30 million Americans — or more than 11 percent of the adult population — suffer from knee osteoarthritis, the degenerative disease that prompts most knee replacements. In addition to people like Herber who don’t want to undergo the surgery, many Americans aren’t eligible for it because of health issues, including obesity. For those people, several medical specialties — including reconstructive plastic surgery, interventional radiology, and physical medicine and rehabilitation — have developed clinically recognized treatments designed to bring at least temporary relief. (Theim, 5/11)

More health industry updates —

Modern Healthcare: American Medical Association Hires Dr. John Whyte As CEO

Dr. John Whyte has been tapped as the next CEO and executive vice president of the American Medical Association. Whyte, who specializes in internal medicine, will assume the role July 1, the physician trade group said Friday. He will succeed Dr. James Madara as CEO, who has held the position since 2011. (DeSilva, 5/9)

Modern Healthcare: Omada Health Files For IPO

Omada Health filed Friday for a proposed initial public offering. The digital health company sells its chronic condition management, hypertension, diabetes and musculoskeletal programs to employers, pharmacy benefit managers, health systems and health plans that then give access to individual users. It also offers a companion service for patients who take glucagon-like peptide-1 agonist weight loss drugs. (Turner, 5/9)

