First Diagnostic Blood Test For Alzheimer’s Cleared By FDA
This new test gives a less-invasive option to aid in diagnosis and makes it more available because patients will not have to wait for a neurologist to start the process. The FDA warns that blood tests are prone to false results. Also: the danger of an undiagnosed ministroke; food recalls; and more.
ABC News:
FDA Clears 1st Blood Test To Help Diagnose Alzheimer's Disease
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the first blood test on Friday to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease. The test, manufactured by Fujirebio Diagnostics, is for those aged 55 and older who are already exhibiting signs and symptoms of the disease, the agency said. (Benadjaoud, 5/16)
More health and wellness news —
The New York Times:
A Ministroke Can Have Major Consequences
It’s a common response to the neurological symptoms that signal a T.I.A., a transient ischemic attack or ministroke. At least 240,000 Americans experience one each year, with the incidence increasing sharply with age. ... Now, a large epidemiological study by researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, published in JAMA Neurology, points to another reason to take T.I.A.s seriously: Over five years, study participants’ performance on cognitive tests after a T.I.A. drops as steeply as it does among victims of a full-on stroke. (Span, 5/17)
The Washington Post:
A Toddler Survived Falling Off A 15th-Floor Balcony. Experts Explain How.
Incredible. Amazing. Miraculous. There have been many ways to describe a 2-year-old boy surviving a 15-story free fall off an outdoor balcony into a small bush last week in Montgomery County, Maryland. But any discussion quickly gives way to the question: How? “The first thing to realize is that it’s not the fall, it’s the landing,” said Anette Hosoi, a physicist and mechanical engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. (Morse, 5/18)
CBS News:
How To Limit Exposure To Arsenic In Rice After Report Finds High Levels In Brands Across U.S.
Toxic heavy metals like arsenic are found in high levels in rice brands sold across the United States, according to a recent report — but experts say there are ways to reduce your exposure. The report, from Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, an organization focused on babies' exposure to toxic chemicals, says testing found arsenic in 100% of 145 rice samples purchased from stores across the U.S. One in four rice samples also exceeded the federal limit of 100 parts per billion of inorganic arsenic set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for infant rice cereal in 2021, according to the report. (Moniuszko, 5/16)
NBC News:
Publix Recalls Baby Food Pouches Over Potential Lead Contamination
Publix, a national supermarket chain, is voluntarily recalling baby food that could be contaminated with lead, the company announced this week. ... It’s the second recall of baby food for potential lead contamination in recent weeks — and in both cases, the Food and Drug Administration didn’t issue its own news release to warn the public, which safety experts and advocates said surprised them. (Khimm, 5/16)
AP:
Ice Cream Maker Issues Recall Over Concerns About Plastic
An Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer has recalled nearly 18,000 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt over concerns they could contain pieces of plastic. Wells Enterprises issued the voluntary recall last month, according to recently released information from the Food and Drug Administration. (5/18)