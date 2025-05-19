- KFF Health News Original Stories 4
Rural Patients Face Tough Choices When Their Hospitals Stop Delivering Babies
More than 100 rural hospitals have stopped delivering babies since 2021, including a South Dakota hospital that serves small towns, farming communities, and a Native American reservation. Patients there now travel at least an hour to give birth. (Arielle Zionts, 5/19)
Trump’s DOJ Accuses Medicare Advantage Insurers of Paying ‘Kickbacks’ for Primo Customers
The Department of Justice alleges that several major health insurers paid brokerages “hundreds of millions of dollars in kickbacks” to get agents to steer consumers into their Medicare Advantage plans, allegations the insurers strongly dispute. (Julie Appleby, 5/19)
Housing, Nutrition in Peril as Trump Pulls Back Medicaid Social Services
About half of states have broadened Medicaid, the state-federal low-income health care program, to pay for social services such as housing and nutritional support. The Trump administration, however, views these experiments as distractions from the core mission to provide health care. (Angela Hart, 5/19)
Journalists Unpack Drug Prices, Threats to Medicaid, and the Fluoridation of Water
KFF Health News journalists made the rounds on national and local media recently to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (5/17)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WHEN FREE ISN'T FREE
Not preventative
if diagnosis present.
Just free for tip-top.
- Barbara Skoglund
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Summaries Of The News:
Joe Biden And His Family Are Reviewing Cancer Treatment Options
Former President Biden's office announced Sunday that he has prostate cancer that has spread to his bones. The statement said his cancer is "hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management." Politicians on both sides of the aisle reached out to send well-wishes.
Roll Call:
Joe Biden Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive Form’ Of Prostate Cancer
Former President Joe Biden is reviewing treatment options after he was diagnosed with an “aggressive form” of prostate cancer that has metastasized to his bones, his office said Sunday. Biden, 82, had experienced urinary symptoms that led to the discovery of a prostate nodule, according to his personal office, and he was diagnosed with cancer on Friday. (Altimari, 5/18)
The Conversation:
Joe Biden Has Advanced Prostate Cancer With A Gleason Score Of 9. What Does This Mean?
Biden’s office said his cancer has a Gleason score of nine out of ten. To calculate the Gleason score, clinicians take multiple samples of the tumour, called biopsies. To obtain each sample, a small needle is inserted into the tumour and a sliver of tissue (usually around 12 millimetres long) is extracted for testing. Because the different regions of the tumour can have different cancer cells present, pathologists then pick two different sections of the tumour biopsy they think best represent the whole tumour. Then, they grade each of the two sections with a score from 1 to 5. Grade 1 means the cancer cells present look a lot like normal, healthy cells. Grade 5 means the cancer cells look very abnormal. To get a patient’s Gleason score, the two grades are added together. (Diepstraten and La Marca, 5/19)
Time:
Political Leaders React To Joe Biden’s Cancer Diagnosis
President Donald Trump, who has constantly attacked Biden’s health and cognitive ability from the 2024 campaign trail to the present, sent well-wishes to Biden in a post on his social media platform Truth Social. “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis,” Trump said, referencing the First Lady. “We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.” (de Guzman, 5 /19)
Also —
The Wall Street Journal:
Joe Biden’s Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: The Outlook For Advanced Disease
Biden is likely to fight prostate cancer for the remainder of his life, specialists said. But men in advanced stages can live years or a decade longer, prostate cancer specialists said. Some 37% of patients diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer are alive after five years, based on data from patients diagnosed between 2014 and 2020, according to the American Cancer Society. Biden’s physicians didn’t publicly address his diagnosis. “Once it spreads to the bone, it’s usually not curable, but it is very treatable,” said Dr. Jason Efstathiou, a prostate-cancer radiation oncologist at Mass General Brigham. (Abbott and Whyte, 5/18)
Axios:
What To Know About Biden's Cancer Moonshot
"Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe," former President Obama said. (Falconer, 5/19)
After Medicaid Concessions, House GOP Hardliners Let Megabill Advance
The tax bill survived a committee vote Sunday night. It would make Medicaid work requirements happen "as soon as possible," House Speaker Mike Johnson said. The measure still faces uncertainty as it comes up for votes in the full House and the Senate. Plus, the effects this “big, beautiful bill” would have on health care providers and patients.
Bloomberg:
Trump Tax Bill Advances After Republican Hardliners Drop Blockade
A key House committee advanced President Donald Trump’s giant tax and spending package after Republican hardliners won agreement from party leaders to speed up cuts to Medicaid health coverage. The House Budget Committee approved the legislation late Sunday night after a weekend of negotiations with four ultraconservatives on the panel who on Friday joined with Democrats to reject the legislation. Those hardliners instead abstained on Sunday and voted present, allowing the bill to advance. (Birnbaum, Dillard, and Dennis, 5/19)
The Hill:
Health Experts Brace For Medical Coverage Losses From 'Big, Beautiful Bill'
Doctors, patients and health experts are bracing for massive coverage losses as House Republicans are poised to impose Medicaid work requirements as part of the “big, beautiful bill” encompassing many of President Trump’s legislative priorities. They are warning that a blizzard of red tape and administrative hurdles will strip people of needed health care. (Weixel, 5/18)
The New York Times:
As Congress Debates Cutting Medicaid, A Major Study Shows It Saves Lives
The expansion of Medicaid has saved more than 27,000 lives since 2010, according to the most definitive study yet on the program’s health effects. Poor adults who gained Medicaid coverage after the Affordable Care Act expanded access were 21 percent less likely to die during a given year than those not enrolled, the research shows. By analyzing federal records on 37 million Americans, two economists found that deaths fell not only among older enrollees but also among those in their 20s and 30s — a group often assumed to have few medical needs, and who would have been far less likely to qualify for Medicaid before the expansion. (Kliff and Sanger-Katz, 5/16)
Military.com:
Military Families Could Go Hungry Due To Food Assistance Cuts In GOP's 'Big Beautiful Bill'
Active-duty service members face food insecurity at higher rates than the civilian population. While about 25% of service members were considered food insecure in 2018 and 2020, just about 10% of civilian adults were food insecure in the same time period, according to a 2024 study from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Congress has taken steps in recent years to alleviate food insecurity in the military, including approving a massive pay raise for junior enlisted troops that took effect in April and creating a new benefit called the Basic Needs Allowance for service members near the federal poverty line. But many military families rely on SNAP, more colloquially known as food stamps. (Kheel, 5/16)
ABC News:
'I Feel Very Scared': Some Americans Fear Losing Coverage Due To Proposed Medicaid Cuts
Key components of the bill to fund President Donald Trump's agenda looks to provide major tax breaks by cutting spending elsewhere, including massive cuts to Medicaid. Medicaid is a joint federal and state health insurance program for disabled and low-income Americans. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) works with state programs to administer Medicaid, under which more than 71.2 million people are enrolled. (Kekatos, 5/16)
KFF Health News:
During his first administration, President Donald Trump’s top health officials gave North Carolina permission to use Medicaid money for social services not traditionally covered by health insurance. It was a first-in-the-nation experiment to funnel health care money into housing, nutrition, and other social services. Some poor and disabled Medicaid patients became eligible for benefits, including security deposits and first month’s rent for housing, rides to medical appointments, wheelchair ramps, and even prescriptions for fresh fruits and vegetables. (Hart, 5/19)
KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Unpack Drug Prices, Threats To Medicaid, And The Fluoridation Of Water
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed the FDA’s phasing out of fluoride drops and tablets for children on CBS’ “CBS Mornings” on May 15. (5/17)
In related news —
The CT Mirror:
CT Officials Poised To Exceed Budget Cap To End Medicaid Crisis
State officials are poised to legally exceed Connecticut’s spending cap for the first time in nearly two decades to avert a crisis in paying Medicaid bills — and to pave the way for a new two-year budget. Both Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration and House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, confirmed a tentative understanding to resolve the Medicaid shortfall expected to approach or exceed $300 million this fiscal year. (Phaneuf, 5/16)
NPR:
Unauthorized Immigrants Could Lose Health Care In States
Democratic governors in states offering health insurance coverage for immigrants without legal status are proposing to roll back coverage that they signed into law. As states grapple with budget holes, efforts to limit access to the programs are becoming a common thread. Debates about rolling back coverage or eliminating it entirely come as Congress considers a proposal that would reduce state Medicaid funds from 90% to 80% if they offer health insurance coverage to immigrants without proper authorization. (Ferguson and Fitzgerald, 5/18)
The Washington Post:
Families Of Disabled Children Frequently Struggle To Pay Medical Bills
Families of children with disabilities were nearly twice as likely to report financial hardships as families of those without disabilities, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open. Analyzing data for 22,670 children ages 5 to 17 from the 2019-2022 National Health Interview Survey, researchers recently found that some 22.3 percent of families with children who have disabilities experienced financial hardship. In comparison, about 12.6 percent of families with children who don’t have disabilities faced such difficulties. (Docter-Loeb, 5/19)
Judge Indefinitely Halts Trump's Effort To Nix $11B In Public Health Funds
Judge Mary McElroy of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island on Friday extended a temporary restraining order she had issued in April regarding pandemic-era funding. Other Trump administration news is on layoffs, research cuts, the GAO, and more.
The Hill:
Federal Judge Extends Block On HHS Termination Of Billions In Public Health Funds
A federal judge on Friday indefinitely blocked the Trump administration from pulling back more than $11 billion in public health funding from state and local health departments. The ruling from Judge Mary McElroy of the U.S. District Court for the District of Rhode Island extends a temporary restraining order she issued in April that stopped the administration from wiping out the pandemic-era funding to a group of 23 Democratic-led states and the District of Columbia. (Weixel, 5/16)
Politico:
Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court To Allow Mass Layoffs Of Federal Workers
The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Friday to allow it to immediately proceed with its plan to lay off tens of thousands of workers across federal agencies. In an emergency appeal, the administration urged the justices to quickly lift a lower-court order that has temporarily blocked the layoffs. (Ali Kanu, 5/16)
The Hill:
Federal Workers Union Says HHS Layoffs ‘Targeting Science’
Labor unions say layoffs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) are threatening science even as some employees get their jobs back. In a statement released Friday, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) said the layoffs at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) “gut frontline science and shut down life-saving public health programs.” (Choi, 5/16)
Stat:
Scientists Push Back On Research Cuts — And Some Are Winning
The grant termination letters sting. Study after study gets spiked because it “no longer effectuates agency priorities.” If the research hints at diversity, equity, or inclusion, the wording gets a little nasty, in the view of neurologist Charles DeCarli, chair in Alzheimer’s research at the University of California, Davis. His $53 million inquiry into how vascular factors contribute to dementia among white, Black, and Hispanic people was terminated in March. But a month later, his grant was back. (Cooney, 5/19)
Politico:
GAO Rejects DOGE Attempt To Land At Congressional Watchdog Agency
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency tried to place a downsizing team at the Government Accountability Office, but the congressional watchdog rebuffed the intrusion, according to an internal bulletin viewed by POLITICO’s E&E News. DOGE recently contacted the congressional watchdog with plans to “assign a team” to the office, according to the bulletin sent to all GAO staff on Friday. (Richards, 5/16)
Also —
FiercePharma:
HHS Unveils Public-Private Pact To Boost US Drug Manufacturing
On the heels of a production-tinged executive order earlier this month, the Trump administration is doubling down on efforts to boost medicine manufacturing in the U.S. In a new public-private partnership spearheaded by the administration, the Department of Health and Human Services' (HHS') Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) are linking up with several universities and companies in a bid to improve manufacturing for essential medicines using technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and informatics. The project is dubbed Equip-A-Pharma. (Kansteiner, 5/16)
Stat:
Does The CDC Have An Acting Director?
Earlier this week, Lisa Blunt Rochester asked a seemingly simple question of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during his testimony to the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee: “Who is the acting CDC director?” (Branswell, 5/16)
Authorities Say Alleged Calif. IVF Clinic Bomber Was Critical Of Procreation
Suspect Guy Edward Bartkus, 25, was killed in Saturday's blast outside the American Reproductive Centers clinic in Palm Springs. Bartkus left behind writings that indicated “anti-pro-life" sentiments and anti-natalist views, law enforcement officials said. Four others were hurt in the attack, but no patients were at the clinic that day. All embryos were saved, the FBI said.
AP:
Suspect In Palm Springs Fertility Clinic Bombing Left ‘Anti-Pro-Life’ Writings
A 25-year-old man the FBI believes was responsible for an explosion that ripped through a Southern California fertility clinic left behind “anti-pro-life” writings before carrying out an attack investigators called terrorism, authorities said Sunday. Guy Edward Bartkus of Twentynine Palms, California, was identified by the FBI as the suspect in the apparent car bomb detonation Saturday that damaged the clinic in the upscale city of Palm Springs in the desert east of Los Angeles. His writings seemed to indicate anti-natalist views, which hold that people should not continue to procreate, authorities said. (Raza and Tucker, 5/18)
Los Angeles Times:
Details Emerge In Palm Springs Bombing, Including Website
“We believe he was the subject found by the vehicle,” said Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office, referencing a 2010 silver Ford Fusion sedan near the explosion site. Davis said investigators believed the suspect was attempting to livestream the attack, which he described as probably “the largest bombing scene that we’ve had in Southern California,” eclipsing the 2018 bombing of a day spa in Aliso Viejo. (Jany, St. John, Jarvie, Winton and Wick, 5/18)
The Daily Beast:
Father Of Suspect In Fertility Clinic Bombing Breaks Down In Tears: ‘He Just Changed’
The father of the man accused of setting off a bomb outside a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, California, has said he does not recognize the person accused of the attack. Richard Bartkus, who hasn’t spoken to 25-year-old suspect Guy Edward Bartkus in more than a decade, gave an emotional interview to CBS News Los Angeles where he described how he remembered his son as someone who always “tried to help people.” (Palmer, 5/19)
In other reproductive health news —
Side Effects Public Media:
More Babies Are Being Admitted To NICUs In The Midwest, According To CDC Data Brief
More babies are being admitted to neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) across the country, according to a data brief from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The brief analyzed NICU admissions data between 2016 and 2023. (Thorp, 5/16)
The 19th:
Advocates Decry ‘Devastating’ Case Of Pregnant Georgia Woman On Life Support
Reproductive health advocates are sounding the alarm over the case of a pregnant woman in Georgia who was declared brain dead months ago but must now stay on life support, according to her family, because of the state’s strict abortion ban law. (Panetta and Rodriguez, 5/16)
NBC News:
The Morning-After Pill Is Coming To A Convenience Store Near You
Convenience stores are aptly named. They’re stocked with essentials people need at all hours of the day or night, everything from a quart of milk to a package of condoms. But they haven’t stocked contraception for women. That’s slowly and steadily changing as an Oakland, California-based company, Cadence, has spent the last year stocking highway gas stations, corner delis and 24-hour convenience stores with its own emergency contraception brand called “Morning After Pill,” which prevents pregnancy by delaying ovulation if taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex or a birth control mishap. (Varney, 5/18)
MedPage Today:
Similar Survival With Simple And Radical Hysterectomy In Early Cervical Cancer
Among women with low-risk, early-stage cervical cancer, long-term survival outcomes were similar following simple, modified radical, or radical hysterectomy, according to an observational cohort study. For more than 2,600 patients, 7-year survival rates were 93.9% with simple hysterectomy versus 94.2% with modified radical hysterectomy and 95.4% with radical hysterectomy (P=0.15), reported Kathleen M. Darcy, PhD, of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Annandale, Virginia, and colleagues. (Bassett, 5/16)
KFF Health News:
Sophie Hofeldt planned to receive prenatal care and give birth at her local hospital, 10 minutes from her house. Instead, she’s driving more than three hours round trip for her appointments. The hospital, Winner Regional Health, recently joined the increasing number of rural hospitals shuttering their birthing units. “It’s going to be a lot more of a stress and a hassle for women to get the health care that they need because they have to go so much further,” said Hofeldt, who has a June 10 due date for her first child. (Zionts, 5/19)
First Diagnostic Blood Test For Alzheimer's Cleared By FDA
This new test gives a less-invasive option to aid in diagnosis and makes it more available because patients will not have to wait for a neurologist to start the process. The FDA warns that blood tests are prone to false results. Also: the danger of an undiagnosed ministroke; food recalls; and more.
ABC News:
FDA Clears 1st Blood Test To Help Diagnose Alzheimer's Disease
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared the first blood test on Friday to help diagnose Alzheimer's disease. The test, manufactured by Fujirebio Diagnostics, is for those aged 55 and older who are already exhibiting signs and symptoms of the disease, the agency said. (Benadjaoud, 5/16)
More health and wellness news —
The New York Times:
A Ministroke Can Have Major Consequences
It’s a common response to the neurological symptoms that signal a T.I.A., a transient ischemic attack or ministroke. At least 240,000 Americans experience one each year, with the incidence increasing sharply with age. ... Now, a large epidemiological study by researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, published in JAMA Neurology, points to another reason to take T.I.A.s seriously: Over five years, study participants’ performance on cognitive tests after a T.I.A. drops as steeply as it does among victims of a full-on stroke. (Span, 5/17)
The Washington Post:
A Toddler Survived Falling Off A 15th-Floor Balcony. Experts Explain How.
Incredible. Amazing. Miraculous. There have been many ways to describe a 2-year-old boy surviving a 15-story free fall off an outdoor balcony into a small bush last week in Montgomery County, Maryland. But any discussion quickly gives way to the question: How? “The first thing to realize is that it’s not the fall, it’s the landing,” said Anette Hosoi, a physicist and mechanical engineering professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. (Morse, 5/18)
CBS News:
How To Limit Exposure To Arsenic In Rice After Report Finds High Levels In Brands Across U.S.
Toxic heavy metals like arsenic are found in high levels in rice brands sold across the United States, according to a recent report — but experts say there are ways to reduce your exposure. The report, from Healthy Babies, Bright Futures, an organization focused on babies' exposure to toxic chemicals, says testing found arsenic in 100% of 145 rice samples purchased from stores across the U.S. One in four rice samples also exceeded the federal limit of 100 parts per billion of inorganic arsenic set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for infant rice cereal in 2021, according to the report. (Moniuszko, 5/16)
NBC News:
Publix Recalls Baby Food Pouches Over Potential Lead Contamination
Publix, a national supermarket chain, is voluntarily recalling baby food that could be contaminated with lead, the company announced this week. ... It’s the second recall of baby food for potential lead contamination in recent weeks — and in both cases, the Food and Drug Administration didn’t issue its own news release to warn the public, which safety experts and advocates said surprised them. (Khimm, 5/16)
AP:
Ice Cream Maker Issues Recall Over Concerns About Plastic
An Iowa-based ice cream manufacturer has recalled nearly 18,000 containers of ice cream and frozen yogurt over concerns they could contain pieces of plastic. Wells Enterprises issued the voluntary recall last month, according to recently released information from the Food and Drug Administration. (5/18)
Novavax’s Covid Jab Wins FDA Backing For People 65 And Older, Those At Risk
In other vaccine news, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has officially ordered placebo testing on new vaccines, a change that experts claim will be costly and — harkening back to polio vaccine trials in the 1950s — unethical. Plus, news about long covid, bird flu, measles, and more.
AP:
FDA Approves Novavax COVID-19 Shot But With Unusual Restrictions
The Food and Drug Administration has issued a long-awaited approval of Novavax’s COVID-19 vaccine but with unusual restrictions. Novavax makes the nation’s only traditional protein-based coronavirus vaccine – and until now it had emergency authorization from FDA for use in anyone 12 and older. But late Friday, the FDA granted the company full approval for its vaccine for use only in adults 65 and older – or those 12 to 64 who have at least one health problem that puts them at increased risk from COVID-19. (Neergaard, 5/18)
The New York Times:
When A Vaccine Safety Trial Becomes Unethical
The Department of Health and Human Services last week announced a new standard for testing the safety of vaccines, a “radical departure from past practices.” All new vaccines will be evaluated against a placebo, an inert look-alike that serves as a point of comparison, the department said. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as well as many anti-vaccine groups, has long argued that placebo-controlled trials were the only way to fully understand vaccine side effects. (Rosenbluth, 5/16)
Stat:
Inside The Rise Of Tracy Beth Høeg, The Covid Contrarian Shaping FDA Vaccine Policy
The Covid-19 pandemic was a turning point for Tracy Beth Høeg. Before March 2020, Høeg was a sports medicine physician focused on ultramarathon runners. Then, she rose to prominence by challenging school closures, mask mandates, and the approval of booster shots for children. Now, she’s been tapped for a top role at the Food and Drug Administration, working closely with two fellow Covid contrarians — Marty Makary, the agency’s commissioner, and Vinay Prasad, the head of a key center — and advising on vaccines. (Lawrence, 5/19)
More on covid —
The Washington Post:
Long Covid Patients Are Desperate For Treatments. These Trials May Help.
Five years since the pandemic began, millions of people are still grappling with long covid, even as new patients are joining their ranks. “Considering how far along we are and how tens of millions of people are suffering, we’ve done very little,” said Eric Topol, a professor of translational medicine and the executive vice president of Scripps Research. (Sima, 5/16)
AP:
WHO Opens Annual Assembly As UN Health Agency Faces 'Existential Crisis' In Wake Of US Funding Cuts
The World Health Organization on Monday opened its annual meeting of government ministers and other top envoys facing one of the most serious crises of its 77-year history in the wake of Trump administration funding cuts and plans to withdraw the United States. The U.N. health agency this year has seen a plunge in its ability to carry out its sweeping mandate to do everything from recommend reductions in sugar levels in soft drinks to head the global response to pandemics like COVID-19 or outbreaks like polio or Ebola. (Keaten, 5/19)
On bird flu, influenza, measles, and mpox —
AP:
The US Hasn't Seen A Human Bird Flu Case In 3 Months. Experts Are Wondering Why
Health officials are making a renewed call for vigilance against bird flu, but some experts are puzzling over why reports of new human cases have stopped. Has the search for cases been weakened by government cuts? Are immigrant farm workers, who have accounted for many of the U.S. cases, more afraid to come forward for testing amid the Trump administration’s deportation push? Is it just a natural ebb in infections? “We just don’t know why there haven’t been cases,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at Brown University. (Stobbe and Aleccia, 5/19)
CIDRAP:
Flu Activity In The US Has Reached Low Levels
US flu activity is low and declining further, according to the latest FluView update today from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The percentage of outpatient visits for influenza-like illness (ILI), or respiratory illness, dropped slightly from 2.1% the previous week to 1.9% last week (see CDC graph at left). The number of patients hospitalized for flu dropped from 2,336 to 2,008. As with the previous week, no state reported moderate, high, or very high ILI activity. (Wappes, 5/16)
CIDRAP:
US Measles Outbreak Grows To 1,024 Cases
The US measles picture grew by 23 cases this week, according to today's update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 1,024 confirmed measle cases have been reported from 31 jurisdictions, with 14 outbreaks (defined as 3 or more related cases). Ninety-two percent of confirmed cases are outbreak-associated. (Dall, 5/16)
CIDRAP:
Researchers Report Mpox DNA, Live Virus On Surfaces And In Air From Patients' Rooms
A study conducted in UK hospitals found mpox virus (MPXV) clade 1b DNA in 73% of surface samples and 7% of air samples from infected patients' rooms, as well as live virus in 19% of surface samples that underwent viral isolation. Scientists at the UK Health Security Agency sampled the rooms and anterooms of seven of the first eight mpox clade 1b patients admitted for clinical observation at centers dedicated to airborne high-consequence infectious diseases from October 2024 through January 2025. (Van Beusekom, 5/16)
Compounding Pharmacies Again Skirt Crackdown On GLP-1 Knockoffs
As the government tries to end the sale of compound diabetes and weight loss drugs, some drugmakers and telehealth companies are finding new ways to keep them on the shelves by tweaking the dosage or delivery method. Plus, a Rite Aid deal, a UnitedHealth insurance denial, and more.
The Wall Street Journal:
Ozempic Knockoffs Survive Crackdown Thanks To Loophole
A government crackdown on cheaper copies of Ozempic and similar diabetes and weight-loss drugs was intended to shut the door on that booming market. It hasn’t exactly worked out that way. Instead, some compounding pharmacies and telehealth companies that make the copies have found new ways in. They are making and selling dosages slightly different from the standard, FDA-approved amounts or including additives such as vitamins B3 and B12. Others have changed how the drug is taken, switching from injectables to under the tongue drops or pills. (Janin, 5/18)
In other health care and pharma news —
Fierce Healthcare:
Rite Aid Inks Deals To Sell 1K Stores To Rivals Including CVS
Rite Aid confirmed Thursday that it had secured a series of deals to sell off more than 1,000 of its stores to multiple pharmacy competitors, including CVS Health and Walgreens. The grocers Albertsons, Kroger and Giant Eagle—which operate pharmacies at their stores—will buy assets from Rite Aid as well, according to the announcement. The news follows media reports that these companies were looking to scoop up stores put up for sale by Rite Aid. (Minemyer, 5/16)
Fierce Healthcare:
Hospitals Cheer 340B Rebate Ruling But Still Await HHS' Final Say
Thursday’s ruling earned a warm reception from hospital associations, which used the moment to lobby the administration for a continued hard stance against the rebate models. “HRSA has rightfully seen through these proposals, which undermine hospitals’ ability to fulfill [340B] program intent,” Bruce Siegel, M.D., president and CEO of America’s Essential Hospitals, said in a statement. “They are not attempts to improve compliance but rather money grabs to reduce access to discounts. … There is certainly adequate justification for rejecting these proposals, and we are confident HRSA’s final decisions for four manufacturers and reconsideration of Sanofi will demonstrate that.” (Muoio, 5/16)
Stat:
UnitedHealth Said It Was Too Dangerous For Him To Be Discharged. Days Later, It Denied His Care
When Megan Bent and her mother won the last appeal against UnitedHealth’s denial of care for her father, she remembered the reason given: it was unsafe for him to come home. Bent’s father had been recovering at a rehabilitation facility after brain surgery to remove a melanoma metastasis. Three days later, his condition hadn’t changed, but Bent and her family received another denial of care. It was their third denial and, this time, they lost. (Chen, 5/19)
Fierce Healthcare:
CureIS Healthcare Hits Epic With Lawsuit For Alleged 'Scheme To Destroy' Its Business
Epic Systems is facing another legal battle as a healthcare company filed a lawsuit alleging anti-competitive practices and illegal interference in its business. CureIS Healthcare, founded in 2006, offers technology and managed services for government programs like Medicare, Medicaid and state healthcare initiatives. The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Epic engaged in a multi-pronged “scheme to destroy” its business. Epic is the largest electronic health record software company in the U.S. (Landi, 5/17)
Modern Healthcare:
Oracle, Cleveland Clinic, G42 Partner To Create AI Platform
Cleveland Clinic, Oracle and G42, have partnered to develop an artificial intelligence-based healthcare delivery platform. A launch date for the platform has not yet been announced. The platform will be released first in the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates, with plans to eventually be available globally. The partnership is part of a nonbinding agreement between the three organizations, according to a Friday news release. (DeSilva, 5/16)
Trump’s DOJ Accuses Medicare Advantage Insurers Of Paying ‘Kickbacks’ For Primo Customers
When people call large insurance brokerages seeking free assistance in choosing Medicare Advantage plans, they’re often offered assurances such as this one from eHealth: “Your benefit advisors will find plans that match your needs — no matter the carrier.” About a third of enrollees do seek help in making complex decisions about whether to enroll in original Medicare or select among private-sector alternatives, called Medicare Advantage. (Appleby, 5/19)
A Dose Of Upbeat And Inspiring News
Today's stories are on mental health, an in-flight emergency, cancer, organ transplants, and more.
The Washington Post:
Man Sits With Chairs And His Sign: ‘You Are Not Alone. I Will Listen.’
Paul Jenkinson isn’t a therapist. He doesn’t write in a notebook, charge by the hour or offer solutions. Instead, he sits in parks, coffee shops and community centers, with a sign that says: “You are not alone. I will listen.” Jenkinson, 70, is a retired social worker from Nova Scotia, and he is on what he calls a “listening tour” across Canada. (Page, 5/17)
CNN:
A Man Had Heart Attack Symptoms On A Flight. A Cardiologist And A Pocket-Sized Tool On Board May Have Helped Save His Life
Oklahoma cardiologist Dr. TJ Trad was fast asleep on his flight from Uganda last month when a member of his team woke him up to say someone needed a doctor. (Galgano, 5/18)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
The Gathering Place Launches HOPE, A Mobilized Help Center For Those Impacted By Cancer
The Gathering Place, a nonprofit organization committed to supporting individuals and families impacted by cancer, has long been a source of hope for those they serve. Now it has launched a physical, made-to-move embodiment of HOPE. (Piorkowski, 5/13)
Plus —
The New York Times:
Surgeons Perform First Human Bladder Transplant
Surgeons in Southern California have performed the first human bladder transplant, introducing a new, potentially life-changing procedure for people with debilitating bladder conditions. The operation was performed earlier this month by a pair of surgeons from the University of California, Los Angeles, and the University of Southern California on a 41-year-old man who had lost much of his bladder capacity from treatments for a rare form of bladder cancer. (Baumgaertner Nunn, 5/18)
AP:
Daughter Says Mom 'Gave Me Life Twice' With Kidney Donation As Pair Graduate Nursing School Together
For years, Ambrealle Brown was forced to put her dreams of becoming a nurse on hold due to a life-threatening kidney disease that left her temporarily incapacitated. Amid inner doubts about whether she would ever return to living a normal life, Brown’s mother stepped in and offered to donate her kidney. Doctors performed Louisiana’s first robotic kidney transplant, giving Brown a renewed chance at life and Nija Butler the opportunity to see her daughter thrive. Nearly two years after the successful transplant, the Louisiana mother and daughter shared another journey. Donning white caps and gowns, they walked across the stage together in Baton Rouge and graduated from nursing school. (Cline and Smith, 5/9)
CNN:
He Was Tired Of Just Surviving. A Pig Kidney Gave Him A Shot At Living
Tim Andrews knew that he needed dialysis to manage his end-stage kidney disease, but over months of treatment, he started to wonder whether it was worth it. He was exhausted and hopeless. He missed his grandkids. It kept him alive, but it didn’t feel like living. Desperate for another option, he found a surprising alternative: an organ from a pig. (Christensen, 5/14)
CNN:
At The Forefront Of Organ Transplants, Patients Are The Pioneers
The story of transplants has always been one of altruism. After all, organs can be neither sold nor purchased. They can only be donated as a gift of life. It is a story that started in 1954, when Dr. Joseph Murray performed the world’s first successful organ transplant at Boston’s Peter Bent Brigham Hospital between identical twin brothers Ronald and Richard Herrick. (Gupta, 5/16)
Viewpoints: Surgeon General Pick's Glucose-Tracking Push Smells Fishy; Quantum Computing Shows Potential
Opinion writers discuss these public health topics.
Bloomberg:
MAHA Pushes Glucose Tracking That Most People Don’t Need
Casey Means, a Stanford-trained physician and wellness influencer nominated by President Donald Trump for surgeon general, is convinced the US is experiencing an epidemic of metabolic dysfunction — a crisis silently unfolding inside the cells of millions of Americans. (Lisa Jarvis, 5/17)
Bloomberg:
Quantum Computing Could Be The Future Of Drug Development
One of the first and most promising uses scientists envision for the rapidly evolving technology of quantum computing is a new approach to drug development. A quantum computer could, in theory, eliminate much of the trial and error involved in the process to help researchers more quickly zero in on ways to treat aggressive cancers, prevent dementia, kill deadly viruses or even slow aging by sifting through the trillions of molecules that might potentially be synthesized to create pharmaceuticals. (F.D. Flam, 5/16)
The New York Times:
13 Ways To Save Health And Science In America
The early months of Donald Trump’s presidency have brought sweeping changes to the country’s scientific and medical landscape. Deep cuts to research funding and widespread layoffs have threatened progress in medicine, energy, climate science and other key fields — areas where the United States has long been a global leader. (5/19)
The Guardian:
The Private Pain Of Prolapse: Six Things I Wish I’d Known – From Sex To Exercise To Mental Health
Pelvic organ prolapse affects around half of all women, yet it is little understood and very rarely discussed. Here is what I found out after my diagnosis. (Emma Szewczak, 5/18)
Also —
Stat:
Animal Models In Medical Research Are More Important Than Ever
Imagine a world without lifesaving medicines, preventive care, or therapies — no insulin for diabetes, no vaccines for polio, and fewer (if any) options for treating cancer. What do these amazing medical achievements have in common? They all depended heavily on research using animals, the behind-the-scenes heroes of medical breakthroughs. (Carole LaBonne, 5/19)
Stat:
Animal Models In Pharma Have Become Obsolete
The Food and Drug Administration’s recent decision to phase out animal use in preclinical testing of monoclonal antibodies — and eventually other drugs —with more advanced, human-relevant methods marks a transformative shift with profound implications for drug development. The FDA has now officially recognized that advancing science and technology have pushed us across a threshold: Animal models have become obsolete. (Ellen P. Carlin and Jason Paragas, 5/19)