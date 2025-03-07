First Edition: Friday, March 7, 2025

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: Marty Makary, Often Wrong As Pandemic Critic, Is Poised To Lead The FDA He Railed Against

Panelists at a covid conference last fall were asked to voice their regrets — policies they had supported during the pandemic but had come to see as misguided. Covid contact tracing, one said. Closing schools, another said. Vaccine mandates, a third said. When Marty Makary’s turn came, the Johns Hopkins University surgeon said, “I can’t think of anything,” adding, “The entire covid policy of three to four years felt like a horror movie I was forced to watch.” (Allen, 3/7)

KFF Health News: Medicaid Advocates Say Critics Use Loaded Terms To Gain Edge In Congressional Debate

In Washington’s debate over enacting steep funding cuts to Medicaid, words are a central battleground. Many Republican lawmakers and conservative policy officials who want to scale back the joint state-federal health program are using charged language to describe it. Language experts and advocates for Medicaid enrollees say their word choice is misleading and aims to sway public opinion against the popular, 60-year-old government program in a bid to persuade Congress to cut funding. (Galewitz, 3/7)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘What The Health?’: The State Of Federal Health Agencies Is Uncertain

The Supreme Court opined for the first time that Trump administration officials may be exceeding their authority to reshape the federal government by refusing to honor completed contracts, even as lower-court judges started blocking efforts to fire workers, freeze funding, and cancel ongoing contracts. Meanwhile, public health officials are alarmed at the Department of Health and Human Services’ public handling of Texas’ widening measles outbreak, particularly the secretary’s less-than-full endorsement of vaccines. (Rovner, 3/6)

The New York Times: Walgreens to Be Bought by Private Equity Firm in $10 Billion Deal

Walgreens Boots Alliance said on Thursday that it had agreed to be acquired by Sycamore Partners, a private equity firm, in a $10 billion deal that will take the struggling pharmacy chain out of the glare of public markets. Walgreens has faced declining prescription reimbursements and falling sales at its retail locations for years — a trend that has hit a number of major pharmacy chains. After rapidly expanding their brick-and-mortar footprint, pharmacy companies now say it’s harder to turn a profit from selling prescriptions, citing pressure from middlemen. (Kaye, 3/6)

MarketWatch: Here’s When Walgreens Will Go Private After Its $10 Billion Private-Equity Buyout

The company’s Walgreens and Boots units will continue to operate, as will its portfolio of consumer brands, and WBA will keep its headquarters in Chicago. The company intends to sell its VillageMD unit, which includes the Village Medical, Summit Health and CityMD businesses. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. Upon its completion, Walgreens will become a private company and its stock will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq. (Murphy, 3/6)

AZ Mirror: Arizona's 15-Week Abortion Ban Is Now 'Permanently And Forever' Struck Down

Doctors and women now have the final say about when an abortion should be performed, after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge struck down the state’s 15-week ban following last year’s vote to enshrine abortion rights in the Arizona Constitution. (Gomez, 3/5)

NBC News: Late Pregnancy Loss Is More Common In The South, A New Report Finds

Losing a baby late in pregnancy is more common in the South than in other regions of the United States, according to a new report given exclusively to NBC News. The difference is dramatic: Compared with other parts of the country, the odds of having a high rate of late-stage pregnancy loss are nearly three times greater in Southern states. The lack of Medicaid expansion in the South ... contributes to the high rates of fetal loss in the second half of pregnancy, according to the report by United States of Care, a nonpartisan health care advocacy organization. (Cohen, 3/6)

The New York Times: Unvaccinated New Mexico Resident Dies Of Suspected Measles

An unvaccinated person who died in New Mexico has tested positive for measles, state health officials said on Thursday, possibly the second such fatality in a growing outbreak that began in West Texas. The officials have not yet confirmed that measles was the cause of death, and said the person did not seek medical treatment before dying. (Rosenbluth, 3/6)

Politico: ‘He Needs To Do Much More’: RFK Jr.’s Measles Response Under Scrutiny

As a deadly measles outbreak spread across Texas, the nation’s top health official took to Instagram on Sunday to blast out a message to his nearly 5 million followers. “Afternoon mountaineering above Coachella Valley,” Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote in a caption alongside photos of himself hiking in California. The post quickly ricocheted around the department, dismaying officials working overtime to track and contain the highly contagious disease. (Cancryn, Gardner and Cirruzzo, 3/6)

The Washington Post: Read The Resignation Letter By FDA Food Director Jim Jones

Jim Jones, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s food division, slammed the “indiscriminate firing” of dozens of his employees and recent rhetoric from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in his resignation letter to acting FDA commissioner Sara Brenner, which The Washington Post has reproduced below. (3/6)

AP: Jobs Lost In Every State And Lifesaving Cures Not Discovered: Possible Impacts Of Research Cuts

Rural cancer patients may miss out on cutting-edge treatments in Utah. Therapies for intellectual disorders could stall in Maryland. Red states and blue states alike are poised to lose jobs in research labs and the local businesses serving them. Ripple effects of the Trump administration’s crackdown on U.S. biomedical research promise to reach every corner of America. It’s not just about scientists losing their jobs or damaging the local economy their work indirectly supports — scientists around the country say it’s about patient health. (Neergaard and Pananjady, 3/6)

AP: Judge Orders Trump Administration To Speed Payment Of USAID And State Dept. Debts

A federal judge on Thursday ordered the Trump administration to speed up its payment on some of nearly $2 billion in debts to partners of the U.S. Agency for International Development and the State Department, giving it a Monday deadline to repay the nonprofit groups and businesses in a lawsuit over the administration’s abrupt shutdown of foreign assistance funding. U.S. District Judge Amir Ali described the partial payment as a “concrete” first step he wanted to see from the administration. (Knickmeyer and Kunzelman, 3/7)

The New York Times: Defunded Aid Programs Are Asked By Trump Administration To Prove Their Value, On A Scale Of 1 To 5

Last week, the Trump administration terminated nearly all of the United States’ foreign aid contracts after telling a federal court that its review of aid programs had concluded, and it had shut down those found not to be in the national interest. But over the last few days, many of those same programs have received a questionnaire asking them for the first time to detail what their projects do (or did) and how that work aligns with national interests. (Nolen, 3/6)

Fierce Healthcare: CMS Tells Hospitals It 'May' Implement New Gender-Affirming Care Policies

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) took early steps this week to pressure hospitals against the delivery of gender-affirming care to children and adolescents—a key policy of the Trump administration that has so far faced pushback from blue states, transgender rights advocates and the courts. Wednesday, the agency sent a special alert to hospitals across the country that it “may begin taking steps to appropriately update its policies to protect children from chemical and surgical mutilation,” language the White House has used in executive orders to describe hormonal treatments and surgical procedures used in transition-related care. (Muoio, 3/6)

Stat: NIH Puts Former Sexual & Gender Minority Office Employees On Leave

Employees at the National Institutes of Health who formerly worked at the agency’s Sexual & Gender Minority Research Office were suddenly put on administrative leave Tuesday, according to three sources with knowledge of the situation. (Gaffney, 3/6)

Stat: 'Gender Ideology' Debate Hurting Basic Research On Women's Health

David Page’s bio reads like a history of science in the age of genomics. In 1979 he was the first student to work on what we now know as the Human Genome Project. He then became a fellow at the Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research before joining its faculty (and MIT’s), and later served as Whitehead’s president for 16 years. He’s mapped, cloned, and published the complete genomic sequence of the Y chromosome. Now back in his lab post-presidency, he studies how male and female cells, tissues, and organs are and aren’t essentially the same. (Cooney, 3/7)

AP: Georgia Lawmakers Spurn DEI Ban And Consider Sports Betting At Deadline

Georgia lawmakers failed on Thursday to push forward a ban on diversity efforts in public schools and colleges and won’t let voters decide a constitutional amendment that could legalize sports gambling. It was the last day for legislation to pass either the House or Senate and advance to the other legislative chamber for consideration this session. Some top proposals moved ahead earlier, including an effort to limit lawsuits and a school safety bill that supporters hope will prevent school shootings. House lawmakers pushed ahead income tax cuts and rebates on Thursday. (3/7)

Politico: Newsom Drops A Bomb On Trans Sports

Gov. Gavin Newsom suggested fellow Democrats were in the wrong allowing transgender women and girls to participate on sports teams matching their gender identity. “I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair,” Newsom said in his debut podcast episode of “This is Gavin Newsom.” “I am not wrestling with the fairness issue. I totally agree with you.” (Jones and Gardiner,3/6)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado May Soon Add Gender Identity To Death Certificates

A new category may soon be added to Colorado death certificates — gender. The update is meant to recognize the identity of the deceased while also satisfying the needs of researchers. But already it’s become a fault line between conservatives and progressives in the state legislature. (Sisk, 3/7)

Fierce Healthcare: 68 Healthcare Orgs Sign Letter Pushing For Obesity Care Coverage

A coalition of industry organizations is pressing employers to offer coverage for obesity as they would for other chronic conditions. Groups that signed on to the open letter (PDF) include the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchaser Coalitions, the Obesity Care Advocacy Network and the National Consumers League. All told, 68 organizations are included. (Minemyer, 3/6)

Stat: Hospitals, Physicians Push Back On Proposed HIPAA Security Rule

After yet another record year for health data breaches, updated federal security rules to protect patient information are on the table in 2025. Patients and providers have long complained that HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, is ill-suited to protect patients’ sensitive health data in the digital age — and in January, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed updated regulations to protect against the growing threat of cyberattacks. (Palmer, 3/7)

Modern Healthcare: FTC Sues To Block GTCR, Surmodics Deal

The Federal Trade Commission sued to block private equity firm GTCR BC Holdings' acquisition of medical device coating company Surmodics on Thursday, alleging the deal is anticompetitive because GTCR holds a majority stake in Surmodics’ competitor Biocoat. The deal, which was announced in May, was valued at $627 million and would have given GTCR more than 50% of the market for outsourced hydrophilic coatings, according to the FTC. Medical device manufacturers apply the coatings to devices such as catheters and guidewires so physicians can navigate the body’s tight spaces without harming delicate tissue or important structures. (Dubinsky, 3/6)

Modern Healthcare: Blue Cross NC Restructures, Establishes CuraCor Solutions

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina has established a nonprofit holding company to house its insurance subsidiary and other businesses, making it the latest Blues carrier to seek stronger footing against for-profit insurers. A new holding company, CuraCor Solutions, will be able to invest in new programs for members and technologies for employers, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina said in a news release Thursday. The insurer's acquisition of 55 FastMed retail clinics last year is an example of the moves CuraCor will make, the company said. (Tepper, 3/6)

Modern Healthcare: BrightSpring Health Services To Double Home Health Business

BrightSpring Health Services plans to double its home health business over the next few years, President and CEO Jon Rousseau said Thursday. The Louisville, Kentucky-based home care provider derives less than a quarter of its revenue from home health, hospice, and in-home primary care, with pharmacy services comprising the majority of its business. But Rousseau said during an earnings call that Medicare home health reimbursements could improve under the Trump administration, making the business ripe for expansion through acquisitions and new locations. (Eastabrook, 3/6)

Newsweek: This Indiana Hospital's Dedication To Its Patients Goes Beyond Its Walls

Most people don't want to get job performance reviews from strangers while perusing the cereal aisle at their local grocery store. But the staff at Hendricks Regional Health in west central Indiana embrace the connection to their patients. "None of us [Hendricks employees] can go to a restaurant or church or grocery store without running into somebody who is either a patient or a loved one of a patient here," Chief Strategy Officer Gary Everling told Newsweek. "Trust me, we will hear about it if things didn't go exactly right. Almost all of us live in the same community and that level of accountability, we're honestly thankful for it." (Giella, 3/6)

FiercePharma: Want A Piece Of Lilly's $27B US Manufacturing Investment? Please Send Your Application

Eli Lilly wants the most optimal locations to host its new manufacturing facilities in the U.S.—and it’s open to pitches. The Indianapolis pharma has established an online portal to accept submissions for possible locations of four future U.S. manufacturing sites. (Liu, 3/5)

Modern Healthcare: Teladoc, LifeMD Partner With Eli Lilly On GLP-1s

Teladoc and LifeMD are partnering with drugmaker Eli Lilly to offer the weight loss drug Zepbound directly to self-paying patients. The two telehealth companies said Thursday they’re working with Gifthealth, which is the pharmacy partner of Eli Lilly’s direct-pay, direct-to-consumer website LillyDirect. Their telehealth platforms will be integrated into LillyDirect, allowing patients to get a prescription to Zepbound through the two companies’ providers. (Perna, 3/6)

Modern Healthcare: Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. Clients Report Promising Savings

Providers, insurers, employers and patients grappling with steep drug costs are testing an unconventional model to rein in spending, and early signs indicate it may be working. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., named after its billionaire co-founder and also known as Cost Plus Drugs, has taken on the roles of online pharmacy, pharmaceutical manufacturer and drug wholesaler in a bid to disrupt the healthcare industry. (Berryman, 3/6)

Becker's Hospital Review: Washington State Advances Bill To Relax Hospital Worker Break-Time Regulations

The Washington State House of Representatives has advanced a bill to allow meal- and rest-break schedule flexibility for hospital workers. House Bill 1879 passed unanimously March 4 on a 95-0 vote, according to the chamber's website. State senators will now consider the legislation. Under current law, hospitals are required to provide meal breaks between the first two to five hours of an eight-hour shift. However, many hospital workers' shifts are often longer, according to a news release from bill sponsor Rep. Brianna Thomas. (Gooch, 3/6)

New Hampshire Bulletin: Effort To Dismantle NH Childhood Vaccine-Buying Program Moves Forward

A Republican-backed proposal to eliminate New Hampshire’s mechanism for purchasing vaccines was approved by the state House of Representatives Thursday. The House voted, 189-181, in favor of House Bill 524, which seeks to terminate the New Hampshire Vaccine Association. Opponents say the bill wouldn’t save any money, as the funds that pass through it come from insurers, not the state itself. (Skipworth, 3/6)

Manchester Ink Link: Tuberculosis Testing Underway After Case Identified In Person At NH Shelter

State health officials confirmed Thursday that testing is underway among the city’s homeless population for tuberculosis after a resident of a local shelter was diagnosed with the contagious disease. (Robidoux, 3/6)

Los Angeles Times: Court-Ordered Audit Finds Major Flaws In L.A.'s Homeless Services

Homeless services provided by the city of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority are disjointed and lack adequate data systems and financial controls to monitor contracts for compliance and performance, leaving the system vulnerable to waste and fraud, an audit ordered by a federal judge has concluded. The audit by the global consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal found that the city was unable to track exactly how much it spent on homeless programs and did not rigorously reconcile spending with services provided, making it impossible to judge how well the services worked or whether they were even provided. (Smith, 3/6)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Substance Use Recovery Homes Aren’t Getting Accredited

A new state law meant to ensure that more Texans recovering from substance abuse in residential facilities have uniform standards of care and living conditions may not have the effect lawmakers intended. (Simpson, 3/7)

Bloomberg: Vaping Is Growing Faster Than Smoking Is Declining In US, CDC Finds

The latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that vaping is climbing more quickly than smokers quit cigarettes. The number of US adults who exclusively smoke cigarettes decreased by 6.8 million between 2017 and 2023, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. However, approximately 7.2 million adults started exclusively using e-cigarettes, according to the study. (Rutherford, 3/6)

CIDRAP: Cow-Derived Avian Flu Can Infect Pigs But Doesn't Spread Among Them, Preprint Suggests

Pigs are moderately susceptible to infection with a bovine-derived H5N1 avian influenza virus but don't spread it to other pigs, a non–peer-reviewed study published on the preprint server bioRxiv suggests. The investigators inoculated nine 4-week-old Yorkshire piglets through the trachea, nose, and mouth with the H5N1 B3.13 virus grown on bovine uterine surface cells. Three other uninfected piglets housed in the same pen served as sentinels. (Van Beusekom, 3/6)

