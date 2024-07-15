First Edition: July 15, 2024

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: Rural Hospitals Built During Baby Boom Now Face Baby Bust

Rural regions like the one surrounding this southern Iowa town used to have a lot more babies, and many more places to give birth to them. At least 41 Iowa hospitals have shuttered their labor and delivery units since 2000. Those facilities, representing about a third of all Iowa hospitals, are located mostly in rural areas where birth numbers have plummeted. (Leys, 7/15)

KFF Health News: California Health Care Pioneer Goes National, Girds For Partisan Skirmishes

When then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger called for nearly all Californians to buy health insurance or face a penalty, Anthony Wright slammed the 2007 proposal as “unwarranted, unworkable, and unwise” — one that would punish those who could least afford coverage. The head of Health Access California, one of the state’s most influential consumer groups, changed course only after he and his allies extracted a deal to increase subsidies for people in need. The plan was ultimately blocked by Democrats who wanted the state to adopt a single-payer health care system instead. (Young, 7/15)

KFF Health News: Journalists Discuss FTC And Supreme Court Actions — And What's Up With The Bird Flu

KFF Health News and California Healthline staff made the rounds on national and local media in recent weeks to discuss topical stories. Here’s a collection of their appearances. (7/13)

The Wall Street Journal: FBI On Shooter: 'No Indication Of Any Mental Health Issues'

The gunman who authorities said tried to assassinate former President Donald Trump acted alone and wasn't on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's radar before the shooting, said Kevin Rojek, the agency’s special agent in charge of the Pittsburgh office. “The shooter acted alone and there currently are no public safety concerns,” he said. Investigators were still trying to determine his ideology and motive. They were working to gain access into the gunman’s cell phone and other electronic devices as part of that effort. (Gurman, 7/15)

The New York Times: What We Know About The Trump Rally Shooting Victims So Far

The Trump rally shooting that sent shock waves across the nation killed a father of two and critically wounded two other men on Saturday evening. The victims, all adult men, include a longtime volunteer firefighter and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. All were from the Pittsburgh area, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. One died at the scene, while the two critically wounded victims were transported to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh and were in critical but stable condition, officials said. (Taft, 7/14)

The New York Times: Burns From Scorching-Hot Sidewalks And Roads Are Rising, And Can Be Fatal

As climate change pushes summer temperatures ever higher and for longer stretches, and with more Americans moving into rapidly expanding cities in the Southwest, more people are suffering serious burns from contact with hot outdoor surfaces. For some, the burns are so extensive that they prove fatal, according to burn experts. In 2022, the Arizona Burn Center at Valleywise Health Medical Center in Phoenix ... admitted 85 patients for contact burns over the summer. ... This year, the center has already treated 50 patients, and four of them died. (Hassan and Taft, 7/14)

AP: Things To Know About Heat Deaths As A Dangerously Hot Summer Shapes Up In The Western US

A dangerously hot summer is shaping up in the U.S. West, with heat suspected in dozens of recent deaths. ... Heat is the top cause of weather-related fatalities nationwide. But because investigations of suspected heat deaths can take months, and a mishmash of methods is used by counties to count them, it is unknown exactly how many people died in the recent heat wave beginning July 1. (Snow, 7/13)

AP: Why Extreme Heat And Some Medicines Can Be A Risky Combo

Extreme heat can raise the danger of heat-related illnesses and threaten health in a more subtle way — by amplifying the side effects of many common medications. Hot weather, too, can damage medicines such as insulin that require refrigeration. Inhalers can explode. Epinephrine injectors such as EpiPens can malfunction. Meds delivered in the mail can deteriorate. (Johnson, 7/12)

The New York Times: Hispanic Male Democrats Make An Abortion-Rights Pitch To Latino Men

When he was a child, Representative Gabriel Vasquez never heard his parents discuss politics, much less abortion, a topic that was off limits in many Mexican Catholic households like his. So he can see why some might think he is taking a risk by focusing on abortion rights in campaigning to Latino men. ... But Mr. Vasquez, who represents a border district in New Mexico, and several other Hispanic male Democratic candidates said there was no avoiding the abortion debate this year. (Ulloa, 7/13)

AP: Pastors See A Wariness Among Black Men To Talk Abortion Politics As Biden Works To Shore Up Base

Phoenix pastor the Rev. Warren H. Stewart Sr. has had countless discussions this election season with fellow Black men on the economy, criminal justice, immigration and other issues dominating the political landscape in their battleground state of Arizona. But never abortion. “They’re about justice. They’re about Donald Trump potentially reversing all of the gains achieved by the Civil Rights movement. They are not about abortion,” said Stewart. (Sands, 7/13)

PolitiFact: Fact Check: Do Black Women Have The Highest Maternal Mortality Rate?

The claim: As the Biden administration’s most visible advocate in the fight for reproductive rights, Vice President Kamala Harris has been vocal about the U.S.’ reproductive health care’s shortcomings and how it often fails women of color. Harris has toured the nation railing against state abortion bans and touting the administration’s efforts to expand postpartum coverage. In a July 6 conversation at the Essence Festival of Culture, which bills itself as the nation’s largest African American culture and music event, Harris said Black women fare the worst in maternal mortality rates. (Putterman, 7/15)

AP: Federal Appeals Court Says There Is No Fundamental Right To Change One's Sex On A Birth Certificate

A federal appeals court panel ruled 2-1 on Friday that Tennessee does not unconstitutionally discriminate against transgender people by not allowing them to change the sex designation on their birth certificates. “There is no fundamental right to a birth certificate recording gender identity instead of biological sex,” 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Jeffrey Sutton wrote for the majority in the decision upholding a 2023 district court ruling. (Loller, 7/13)

CNN: A Detailed Look At Children’s Brains Might Show How Sex And Gender Are Different, New Study Says

Sex and gender are often conflated or equated in everyday conversations, and most American adults believe a person’s gender is determined by sex assigned at birth. But a new study of nearly 5,000 9- and 10-year-olds found that sex and gender map onto largely distinct parts of the brain. (Christensen, 7/12)

Newsweek: Neuroscientists Reveal Key Brain Differences Between Sex And Gender

When it comes to our brains, neuroscientists have found that sex and gender are associated with distinct neural networks; and researchers hope that their findings will underscore the importance of considering sex and gender separately in medical contexts to ensure equal access to optimal treatment outcomes. ... In a new study, published in the journal Science Advances, Dhamala and colleagues set about untangling the influences of sex and gender on our brains. (Dewan, 7/12)

Politico: Feds Tackle Dialysis Giants With Antitrust Probe

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating the nation’s two largest dialysis providers over allegations they illegally thwart smaller competitors, according to three people with knowledge of the probe. The investigation focuses in part on how the companies make it difficult for the physicians who work in their clinics to leave for rivals and start new businesses, said the three people, who were granted anonymity to speak about a confidential matter. (Sisco, 7/13)

Reuters: Novo Nordisk Faces Scrutiny On Capitol Hill For Pulling Levemir Insulin From US Market

Democratic U.S. Senate aides will meet with Novo Nordisk executives on Tuesday to discuss fallout from its decision to stop selling one of its long-acting insulins in the country, two sources familiar with the meeting told Reuters. Novo Nordisk will meet with the aides for Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Raphael Warnock, and Elizabeth Warren. In April, the lawmakers wrote to the company expressing alarm at its decision, announced in November, that it would permanently discontinue Levemir by the end of 2024. (Fick and Aboulenein, 7/12)

CIDRAP: Sen Booker Takes Aim At Proposed FDA Guidance On Agricultural Antibiotics

US Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) sent a letter to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) that highlights concerns about revisions to FDA guidance on duration limits for antibiotic use in farm animals. Booker is concerned about revisions to Guidance for Industry ... which would eliminate a 21-day limit for medically important antimicrobials and instead allow the duration of use to be set on a case-by-case basis. Booker said that policy would contribute to antimicrobial resistance (AMR). (Soucheray, 7/12)

Stat: FDA Officials Exploring Regulation Of Ultra-Processed Foods

Top Food and Drug Administration officials met multiple times earlier this year to discuss the regulation of ultra-processed foods, according to internal agency calendars obtained by STAT. Two FDA officials, Haider Warraich and Robin McKinnon, met multiple times in February to discuss regulating these edible industrial creations, such as sodas, prepackaged cookies, and most breakfast cereals. (Florko, 7/15)

Modern Healthcare: What A Trump Win Would Mean For Medicare, Medicaid, ACA

When Republican National Convention meets in Milwaukee this week to nominate Donald Trump for another term in the White House, the party is not expected to reveal a detailed healthcare platform. But the former president's record and his allies' ambitions offer significant insight into what health policy might look like under a unified GOP government. (McAuliff, 7/15)

Modern Healthcare: The Chevron Deference Ruling's Impact On Healthcare Policy

Lawsuits are expected from all corners of the healthcare industry after the Supreme Court overturned decades of deference to federal agencies, adding uncertainty into the regulatory landscape. The high court’s ruling in Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo weakened the executive branch’s authority to interpret laws and enhanced the judiciary’s power to resolve disputes about congressional intent. ... Insurers disadvantaged by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ changes to Medicare Advantage audits and the risk-adjustment program may use the new legal standard to challenge unpopular regulations. (7/15)

Stat: The Effort To Reform Physician Pay Is Set To Pit Primary Care Docs Against Highly Paid Specialists

There’s been a long lull in fighting between primary care and specialty doctors over how much they get paid by Medicare, but that truce might not last if Congress overhauls the system that determines physician payment. (Wilkerson, 7/15)

Reuters: Patients On Weight-Loss Drugs Should Inform Doctor Before Surgery, EU Regulator Says

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Friday patients taking weight-loss drugs such as Novo Nordisk's (NOVOb.CO) Wegovy should inform their doctor ahead of surgery, due to the risk of respiratory complications potentially associated with such drugs. Weight-loss drugs, including Wegovy and Eli Lilly's (LLY.N) Zepbound and Mounjaro, belong to a class known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that slow the process of emptying food contents from the stomach, making users feel full for longer. (7/12)

Bloomberg: EU Cites Anesthesia Risks For Weight-Loss And Diabetes Drugs

European health authorities said patients due to undergo surgery should be warned of a risk of anesthesia complications if they’re being treated with diabetes and weight-loss drugs from Novo Nordisk A/S and Eli Lilly & Co. The safety committee of the European Medicines Agency advised patients treated with GLP-1 drugs to inform their doctor before undergoing surgeries with general anesthesia or deep sedation and said product information will be updated accordingly. (Mannion, 7/12)

AP: US Health Officials Confirm Four New Bird Flu Cases, In Colorado Poultry Workers

Four poultry workers in Colorado have been diagnosed with bird flu, health officials confirmed Sunday. The new cases bring the U.S. total to nine since the first human case of the current outbreak was detected in 2022, also in a Colorado poultry worker. Eight of the nine were reported this year. Their illnesses were relatively mild — reddened and irritated eyes and common respiratory infection symptoms like fever, chills, coughing, sore throat and runny nose. None were hospitalized, officials said. (Stobbe, 7/15)

CIDRAP: Michigan Confirms Sixth Measles Case Of The Year

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) today reported the state's sixth measles case of the year, which involves a child from Macomb County whose illness was diagnosed on July 3. In a statement, the MDHHS said an investigation is still under way into the source of the child's infection and that no known international travel is linked to the case. (Schnirring, 7/12)

The New York Times: 2 Measles Cases Reported In NYC Migrant Shelter

Two adults living at a New York City migrant shelter were diagnosed with measles, a preventable but highly contagious respiratory illness, city health officials said on Friday. The city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is coordinating with the local hospital system “to ensure that anyone who’s been exposed gets the support and resources they need,” according to a news release from the department. (Meko, 7/13)

CIDRAP: COVID-19 Hits Migrants, Refugees Especially Hard, Review Shows

Migrants, refugees, and internally displaced people have an 84% higher COVID-19 infection rate and a 46% higher COVID death rate than the general population, a new systematic review and meta-analysis in EClinicalMedicine reveals. "Even in the advanced stages of the pandemic, migrants faced higher infection risks and disproportionately suffered from the consequences of COVID-19 disease, including deaths," the study authors wrote. (Wappes, 7/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Many Aging Migrants Pay Taxes. They Stare Down A Retirement With No Benefits

A growing number of undocumented immigrants are hitting retirement age without savings or the cushion of Social Security or Medicare, making up a contingent of baby boomers who are financially insecure and poised to strain community services. Many opt to continue working until they are physically unable, while others rely on help from younger family members. Some are making plans to head back to their native countries. (Flores and Campo-Flores, 7/13)

Newsweek: Baby Formula Warning Over Vulnerability To Forever Chemicals

Nanoplastics and "forever chemicals" have been shown to disrupt the structure and function of key molecules in human breast milk and infant formula, raising concerns about their impact on infant health and development. Human-made compounds such as plastics and forever chemicals ... are becoming increasingly prevalent in our surrounding environment. They are both frequently found in every day products, such as food packing and baby bottles, and may leach into the foods and liquids contained inside. (Dewan, 7/12)

The Wall Street Journal: Young Women With Eating Disorders Feel The Pull Of Energy Drinks

Overconsumption of low-cal, highly caffeinated energy drinks is on the rise among young women with unhealthy eating and exercise habits, say doctors at more than a dozen of the nation’s top hospitals and eating-disorder treatment centers. Taking in too much caffeine can cause serious health problems, especially for people who aren’t eating enough, doctors say. (Jargon, 7/13)

The Washington Post: Young Adults Gave Range Of Reasons For Avoiding Alcohol Periodically

Young adults pass up the opportunity to drink for a variety of reasons, including to avoid getting drunk, a recent analysis suggests. A study published in the journal Alcohol: Clinical & Experimental Research looked at the reasons young adults give for not drinking, which researchers say could help in crafting public health messaging aimed at reducing alcohol abuse. (Blakemore, 7/13)

Newsweek: Doctor Reveals 15 Overlooked Signs Of ADHD In Girls

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, affects roughly 3 percent of adults around the world. However, many of those with the condition remain undiagnosed, especially women. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, men are nearly twice as likely to be diagnosed with ADHD than women, but roughly 75 percent of women with the condition are undiagnosed. (Dewan, 7/15)

Newsweek: 'First Glimpse' Of Alzheimer's-Causing Structures Inside Brain

For the first time, scientists have unraveled the structure of proteins in the brains of patients with Alzheimer's disease. The findings provide clues into how these disease-causing proteins interact with each other and the brain and may help in the discovery of new targets for treating the disease. Alzheimer's affects roughly 5.8 million Americans, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Dewan, 7/12)

The Hill: Ozempic May Reduce Risk Of Cognitive Problems, Study Suggests

Ozempic use is associated with a lowered risk for cognitive problems, researchers in a new study said. The findings, however, cannot be applied to users who do not have diabetes. The study, published Thursday, was conducted by researchers from the University of Oxford who analyzed more than 100,000 U.S. patient records, including 20,000 who were taking a semaglutide, commonly known as Ozempic or Wegovy. (Teshome, 7/12)

Reuters: Ozempic Linked With Lower Dementia Risk, Nicotine Use, British Study Finds

Novo Nordisk's, opens new tab popular diabetes treatment Ozempic could be tied to a lower risk of cognitive problems, according to an observational study published by researchers at Oxford University. The study, published in the Lancet's eClinicalMedicine journal on Thursday, explored more than 100 million medical records of U.S. patients to see if Ozempic increased the risk of several neurological and psychiatric conditions in the first year of use compared with three common antidiabetic drugs. (7/12)

Modern Healthcare: Aetna Miscalculates No Surprises Act Reimbursement: CMS Audit

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services released its first No Surprises Act audit, listing a number of errors in how Aetna’s Texas division calculated reimbursement rates for air ambulance services. While the scope of the audit was very narrow, it shows how convoluted the reimbursement process is under the No Surprises Act, health policy experts said. (Kacik, 7/12)

Modern Healthcare: Why GoodRx, Calibrate, Other Digital Health Founders Step Aside

Hard conversations are happening in the boardrooms of digital health companies, as directors assess whether the founding CEO with the great idea is the same person to lead the company's growth. The transitions are happening with increasing frequency as early-stage companies finding their footing and mature. In the last 18 months, the founders of Oscar Health, Calibrate, GoodRx, Tia, Particle Health, Eleanor Health and Clarify Health, among others, have stepped aside as CEO. (Perna, 7/12)

Modern Healthcare: CMS ACO Proposals Give New Medicare Shared Savings Program Option

The Medicare pay cut looming for doctors next year comes with a sweetener for providers that participate in Medicare Shared Savings Program accountable care organizations. Although the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services proposed a 2.9% physician reimbursement reduction for 2025 on Wednesday — which would make five straight years of lower Medicare rates — the agency also wants to enable high-performing ACO providers to claim a share of the savings they generate early. (Early, 7/12)

CNBC: Inside SimVET: A $43 Million Veterans Affairs Simulation Hospital

Inside a sprawling $43 million Veterans Affairs facility equipped with operating rooms, intensive care units and an outpatient clinic, there are no patients. At least not any real ones. (Capoot, 7/13)

AP: Can A Medicaid Plan That Requires Work Succeed? First Year Of Georgia Experiment Is Not Promising

By now, Georgia officials expected their new Medicaid plan, the only one in the nation with a work requirement, to provide health insurance to 25,000 low-income residents and possibly tens of thousands more. But a year since its launch, Pathways to Coverage has roughly 4,300 members, much lower than what state officials projected and a tiny fraction of the roughly half-million state residents who could be covered if Georgia, like 40 other states, agreed to a full Medicaid expansion. (Thanawala, 7/14)

AP: Mental Health Clinics Across The US Are Helping Latinos Bridge Language And Access Barriers

The 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health showed that just over one-fifth of Hispanic adults reported having a mental illness, defined in the report as a diagnosed mental, behavioral or emotional disorder that may have interfered with their lives. ... Mental health experts, community clinics and politicians are increasingly calling attention to barriers Latinos might face in seeking treatment — like the lack of mental health professionals who are Latino and speak Spanish or other languages — and working to create new programs to address access issues. (Figueroa, 7/13)

St. Louis Post-Dispatch: Without Warning, St. Luke's Moves Patients' Embryos To Texas

For at least the second time in eight months, fertility patients storing their frozen eggs and embryos at St. Luke’s Hospital were left frightened after getting a letter stating that the hospital laboratory had moved their tissues to a storage facility in Texas. (Munz, 7/12)

